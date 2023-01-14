ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

chestertownspy.org

Join the Fun! So Much to See and Do at Chestertown RiverArts

RiverArts is all about community, creativity, and connections. Whether you are an artist, an aspiring artist, a non-artist and/or someone who is an art and craft appreciator, RiverArts has so much to offer you. There are programs for all ages and experience levels. No matter what the offering it’s always about appreciating art, having fun, and meeting new people. There’s a lot to see, hear, and do planned through April.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
chestertownspy.org

Allegro Academy Hosts Open House at New Location on February 18

Allegro Academy will host its first Open House in its new location, the historic Masonic Temple at 114 N. Washington Street, on Saturday, February 18 at noon. Allegro Academy began bringing music and the performing arts to its new home on January 1, 2023. Featuring expanded lesson studios, rehearsal, and performance space in the heart of downtown Easton, the new facility will enable the Academy to strengthen its outreach into greater Talbot County.
EASTON, MD
WBOC

Popular Restaurant In Cambridge Closes

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Katie's At The Airport announced it's closure for Jan. 31. Also known as Kay's at the Airport, patrons and owners, Katie and Kay, are heartbroken to see the restaurant go. "It's devastating. I feel like I have a broken heart. It's like when you lose a family...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Baltimore school receives $5 million from James F. Knott family

The Odyssey School in Lutherville, Maryland, has announced a $5 million matching gift from the family of James F. Knott. The largest gift in the school’s history will support the expansion and improvement of Odyssey’s facilities to include a dedicated cafeteria, meeting space for professional development and outreach efforts, and additional classroom space. The school serves students with dyslexia and language learning differences.
LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, MD
The Daily South

Easton, Maryland, Is A Small Town With Top-Tier Dining And Hospitality

What’s one benefit of living in a larger city? Having a wide variety of top-notch eateries to choose from without having to travel far for them. It’s not often that you find smaller towns with a bustling food scene, but that’s not the case in Easton, Maryland, where a culinary revitalization is taking place that’s making the town a favorite weekend getaway — or new home — for big-city dwellers coming from New York, D.C., and Philadelphia.
EASTON, MD
chestertownspy.org

D+? By Al Sikes

Last month, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) issued its report on the Chesapeake Bay’s health. Overall, the resulting grade was a D+. Perhaps our waterway should have at least received a Gentleman’s C. Of Course, the Gentlemen’s C was a fiction and this report is not. Since...
EASTON, MD
chestertownspy.org

Helping Public Projects Thrive: A Chat with Roads and Rivers Ross Benincasa & Sam Shoge

The old joke about consultants is that they ask for a client’s watch to tell them what time it is. This attempt at humor does accurately describing the reality that many answers companies seek are actually in plain view. But what it fails to note is that many of those clients simply don’t have the expertise or staff to notice them in the first place.
EASTON, MD
Katie Cherrix

Where to Enjoy a Delicious Dinner in Worcester County, MD

Whether you're craving a comforting plate of lo mein or a fresh seafood feast, Worcester County is home to so many amazing restaurants. Subs, pizza, and fried chicken are Eastern Shore staples, but if you're looking to score a satisfying, sit-down dinner, you have so many other options. From Ocean Pines to Pocomoke, here are some of the best places to enjoy a nice evening meal in Worcester County.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
chestertownspy.org

Celebrating Women & Girls Fund’s Two Decades of Action: Talbot Community Connections

For many private foundations, making grants to a conduit organization which then re-grants those funds to other organizations is not a popular option. Most of these institutions have dedicated staff or volunteer leaders to identify grantees. And so it was interesting to note when reviewing the current awards made by the Women & Girls Fund over the last year that the Talbot Community Connections (TCC) was on the list. By design, they were established to specifically support the Talbot County Children Advocacy Center to help victims of sexual abuse.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
chestertownspy.org

Trish Cleary Opens Her Solo Psychotherapy Practice

Trish Cleary is pleased to announce the opening of her solo psychotherapy practice in Chestertown, MD. Her approach promotes personal growth, well-being, and resilience. Services for adults in Individual, Couple and Group therapy are available via Zoom and in person in the comfortable privacy of her office. Competent and successful...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
Eater

A Maryland Suburb’s Barbecue Boom Continues With the Arrival of Money Muscle

Montgomery County’s pandemic-born food truck hit Money Muscle BBQ just expanded to neighboring Prince George’s County with a dedicated location to finally call its own. Money Muscle BBQ debuted a dine-in stall on Monday, January 16 inside Le Fantome, bringing an array of smoked meats, sandwiches, sides, and standout sauces in regional styles to the Station at Riverdale Park (4501 Woodberry Street). The mixed-used development’s polished food hall, open since August, sits a short drive from brisket standard-bearer 2Fifty Texas BBQ.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
chestertownspy.org

Compass to Host Virtual Patient Care Volunteer Training

Compass will be offering their three-day training session virtually for any individuals interested in becoming a patient care volunteer. The training session is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. February 10, 17, and 24th. Due to COVID restrictions, the training will take place virtually through Zoom. Volunteers provide company for patients, relieve the primary caregiver for a short period of time, assist with administration duties, or grief services. We are always looking for Veterans to assist with our We Honor Veterans program.
KENT COUNTY, MD

