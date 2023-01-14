Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chestertownspy.org
Join the Fun! So Much to See and Do at Chestertown RiverArts
RiverArts is all about community, creativity, and connections. Whether you are an artist, an aspiring artist, a non-artist and/or someone who is an art and craft appreciator, RiverArts has so much to offer you. There are programs for all ages and experience levels. No matter what the offering it’s always about appreciating art, having fun, and meeting new people. There’s a lot to see, hear, and do planned through April.
chestertownspy.org
Allegro Academy Hosts Open House at New Location on February 18
Allegro Academy will host its first Open House in its new location, the historic Masonic Temple at 114 N. Washington Street, on Saturday, February 18 at noon. Allegro Academy began bringing music and the performing arts to its new home on January 1, 2023. Featuring expanded lesson studios, rehearsal, and performance space in the heart of downtown Easton, the new facility will enable the Academy to strengthen its outreach into greater Talbot County.
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County movie theater, West Nursery Cinemas, closes after 25 years
LINTHICUM, Md. — An Anne Arundel County movie house that brought the latest and greatest in theater-going -- multiple screens, comfortable seats and a plethora of concession snacks -- to the area when it opened 25 years ago, showed its last movie on Monday night. Employees at the West...
WBOC
Popular Restaurant In Cambridge Closes
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Katie's At The Airport announced it's closure for Jan. 31. Also known as Kay's at the Airport, patrons and owners, Katie and Kay, are heartbroken to see the restaurant go. "It's devastating. I feel like I have a broken heart. It's like when you lose a family...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Baltimore school receives $5 million from James F. Knott family
The Odyssey School in Lutherville, Maryland, has announced a $5 million matching gift from the family of James F. Knott. The largest gift in the school’s history will support the expansion and improvement of Odyssey’s facilities to include a dedicated cafeteria, meeting space for professional development and outreach efforts, and additional classroom space. The school serves students with dyslexia and language learning differences.
The Daily South
Easton, Maryland, Is A Small Town With Top-Tier Dining And Hospitality
What’s one benefit of living in a larger city? Having a wide variety of top-notch eateries to choose from without having to travel far for them. It’s not often that you find smaller towns with a bustling food scene, but that’s not the case in Easton, Maryland, where a culinary revitalization is taking place that’s making the town a favorite weekend getaway — or new home — for big-city dwellers coming from New York, D.C., and Philadelphia.
chestertownspy.org
D+? By Al Sikes
Last month, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) issued its report on the Chesapeake Bay’s health. Overall, the resulting grade was a D+. Perhaps our waterway should have at least received a Gentleman’s C. Of Course, the Gentlemen’s C was a fiction and this report is not. Since...
chestertownspy.org
Helping Public Projects Thrive: A Chat with Roads and Rivers Ross Benincasa & Sam Shoge
The old joke about consultants is that they ask for a client’s watch to tell them what time it is. This attempt at humor does accurately describing the reality that many answers companies seek are actually in plain view. But what it fails to note is that many of those clients simply don’t have the expertise or staff to notice them in the first place.
Where to Enjoy a Delicious Dinner in Worcester County, MD
Whether you're craving a comforting plate of lo mein or a fresh seafood feast, Worcester County is home to so many amazing restaurants. Subs, pizza, and fried chicken are Eastern Shore staples, but if you're looking to score a satisfying, sit-down dinner, you have so many other options. From Ocean Pines to Pocomoke, here are some of the best places to enjoy a nice evening meal in Worcester County.
chestertownspy.org
Celebrating Women & Girls Fund’s Two Decades of Action: Talbot Community Connections
For many private foundations, making grants to a conduit organization which then re-grants those funds to other organizations is not a popular option. Most of these institutions have dedicated staff or volunteer leaders to identify grantees. And so it was interesting to note when reviewing the current awards made by the Women & Girls Fund over the last year that the Talbot Community Connections (TCC) was on the list. By design, they were established to specifically support the Talbot County Children Advocacy Center to help victims of sexual abuse.
foxbaltimore.com
LEMME TELL YOU| MLK day parade; Women with male friends; Leg-lengthening surgery
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade prevails after it was cancelled. A dating expert says women with male friends aren’t relationship material. Stylists reveal 12 items you should get rid of from your winter wardrobe. A man says leg-lengthening surgery changed his life.
Md. Counties Seek Proposals for Ferry System They Aim to Bring to the Bay
While the state of Maryland plows ahead with studies considering the addition of a new span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, a group of counties that border the Bay are getting serious about their plan to bring back ferry service like the days of old. As Bay Bulletin reported in...
The Best Neighbourhoods for Young Professionals in Baltimore
Baltimore, Maryland is a vibrant and historic city with a rich cultural heritage and a diverse array of neighborhoods. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
chestertownspy.org
Trish Cleary Opens Her Solo Psychotherapy Practice
Trish Cleary is pleased to announce the opening of her solo psychotherapy practice in Chestertown, MD. Her approach promotes personal growth, well-being, and resilience. Services for adults in Individual, Couple and Group therapy are available via Zoom and in person in the comfortable privacy of her office. Competent and successful...
'Logan means a lot to our family': Support dog returned to Baltimore Co. family
We told you about a story last week where a family's pet went missing, but not just any pet, their emotional support pet. Turns out, they have a happy ending to their story as they are now reunited.
Eater
A Maryland Suburb’s Barbecue Boom Continues With the Arrival of Money Muscle
Montgomery County’s pandemic-born food truck hit Money Muscle BBQ just expanded to neighboring Prince George’s County with a dedicated location to finally call its own. Money Muscle BBQ debuted a dine-in stall on Monday, January 16 inside Le Fantome, bringing an array of smoked meats, sandwiches, sides, and standout sauces in regional styles to the Station at Riverdale Park (4501 Woodberry Street). The mixed-used development’s polished food hall, open since August, sits a short drive from brisket standard-bearer 2Fifty Texas BBQ.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County restaurant week with Miss Shirley's
It's time to get your taste on this Baltimore County restaurant week. Miss Shirley's Corporate Executive Chef Zuri Coles joins us live in studio with a look at what's on their menu from the lighter options to the upgraded classics.
Bay Net
UMD Inaugural Shuttle Ride From College Park To Southern Maryland A Great Success
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The new shuttle service connecting College Park to Southern Maryland successfully launched on Wednesday, Jan. 11. UMD faculty, post-docs, PhD students, grad students and undergrad students were hosted by the UMD MATRIX Lab team and learned about the available facilities. There were tours of the USMSM...
Proposal for Chesapeake Bay passenger ferry moves forward
What if you could take a ferry across the Chesapeake Bay from Annapolis or Baltimore to the Eastern Shore, or all the way north to Havre de Grace and Cecil County?
chestertownspy.org
Compass to Host Virtual Patient Care Volunteer Training
Compass will be offering their three-day training session virtually for any individuals interested in becoming a patient care volunteer. The training session is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. February 10, 17, and 24th. Due to COVID restrictions, the training will take place virtually through Zoom. Volunteers provide company for patients, relieve the primary caregiver for a short period of time, assist with administration duties, or grief services. We are always looking for Veterans to assist with our We Honor Veterans program.
Comments / 0