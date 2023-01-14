Read full article on original website
Mark Zuckerberg On Elon Musk's Approach To Twitter Content Moderation: 'It's Going To Be Very Interesting...'
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter at DealBook Summit in November 2022. What Happened: Zuckerberg said, “it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in terms of the approaches he’s taking,” reported CNBC. “I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work."
‘Skinamarink’ Is An Extremely Online, Word-of-Mouth, Lo-Fi Horror Sensation
Like most works of determined minimalism, Kyle Edward Ball’s new film Skinamarink is easily enough described: a series of static, low-angle long takes trap us in the first-person perspective of two frightened children unable to find Mom and Dad, and then trap those children in a haunted house thick with atmosphere. Stretching a $15,000 budget cobbled together from crowdfunding sites, Ball converted his parents’ Edmonton home into an ominous wood-paneled labyrinth of vanishing doors and windows, his camera trained on corners of ceilings, carpets, discarded toys, and eerie glowing TVs playing vintage public domain cartoons from Fleischer Studios. The scant crumbs of dialogue (subtitled for our convenience) are warped and barely audible, spoken in what Radiohead referred to as “unborn chicken voices.” Every now and then, the tense idyll of plotless negative space will be shattered by a high-decibel shock coming out of nowhere.
A business owner had ChatGPT apply for a job at his company. The bot ended up in the top 20% of candidates
OpenAI's latest breakthrough beat out most candidates to nail down an interview, but only with a lot of human help.
Returnal system requirements: The PC specs you need for this PS5 classic
The first major PS5 exclusive to arrive on PC will be the critically-acclaimed Returnal and it’ll touches down in less than a month. The space-based roguelike third-person shooter was the first major AAA exclusive for the PS5 in early 2021 and now it’s crossing the isle to land on Microsoft’s Windows platform on February 15.
This fan might have finally fixed Elden Ring’s stuttering issue on PC
One Elden Ring fan may have found a fix for the award-winning RPG’s persistent PC stuttering problem with a simple solution: disabling e-cores on newer Intel processors. Elden Ring’s PC performance has suffered from this stuttering issue even during the game’s review period. The action will, at random, stop for a second or slightly less and then catch up by moving at double speed for another second or two.
