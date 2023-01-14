Local Library - During the first half of the program, we talked to Rita Shacklett, the Director of the Rutherford County Library System. On the second half of the show, we heard from Sandra Pineault with Friends of the Library. Pineault discussed an upcoming event with a featured local author, who will be a guest speaker on January 28, 2023. Towards the end of the library interview, we learned about new services and programs at the different library branches.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO