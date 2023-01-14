Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In TennesseeMadocSmyrna, TN
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
In-N-Out Burger Announces it's Coming to TN Starting with a Corporate Office in Franklin, Restaurants in 2026Zack LoveFranklin, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MurfreesboroTed RiversMurfreesboro, TN
UPDATE: No Injuries in Downtown Murfreesboro Car Fire This Past Sunday
UPDATE: Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue responded to a car fire on Sunday morning. The incident took place around 7:30 in the morning in downtown Murfreesboro near the local square. District 1 firefighters were the fire crew that was dispatched to the vehicle fire. Upon the arrival of firefighters, flames were...
Gifts of Bicycles are Changing the Direction for Some in the Murfreesboro Area
(Murfreesboro, TN) Sometimes, a true gift that can change the direction of a life - - comes on two wheels. Adult bicycles are needed at Greenhouse Ministries in Murfreesboro…. Cliff Sharp, founder of the non-profit based in Murfreesboro, told WGNS News the importance of the bikes…. Many of those who...
RCSO Investigation Shuts-Down I-24 Sunday PM
No explosives were found after an out-of-state driver reported possible explosives in his vehicle Sunday evening on Interstate 24, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office reported. The driver was found parked on I-24 near the Buchanan Road exit. Sheriff’s Sgt. Brandon Cisek said the man indicated there might be explosives in...
Theft of a Cellphone at Local Truck Stop Remains Under Investigation
(Rutherford County, TN) These days, there is so much valuable information that is carried with us everywhere we go. That valuable information is in our smartphones, that are either glued to our hip or our hand. From passwords to bank accounts, the details held within the cellphone generation could be detrimental if unlocked.
Gas Prices in Rutherford County and Throughout Tennessee
(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.93 per gallon on Monday, but then rising to an average of $2.99 per gallon on Tuesday afternoon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Overall, prices in Tennessee are a little more than 19 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.
Guest today are from the Rutherford County Library System, followed by an interview with the Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Department about the NEW Indoor Soccer Arena
Local Library - During the first half of the program, we talked to Rita Shacklett, the Director of the Rutherford County Library System. On the second half of the show, we heard from Sandra Pineault with Friends of the Library. Pineault discussed an upcoming event with a featured local author, who will be a guest speaker on January 28, 2023. Towards the end of the library interview, we learned about new services and programs at the different library branches.
Special Fundraiser to Take Middle and High School Students Shopping for School Clothes in Rutherford County
Clothing for Rutherford County middle and high school students can sometimes lead to problems in the classroom. Sadly, these superficial problems often lead to bullying. SRO Sgt. Dustin Cox stated…. SRO Sam Trubee recognized the growing problem and worked towards a goal of helping less fortunate middle and high school...
UPDATE: Murfreesboro Man Behind Bars After an Alleged Road Rage Shooting That Left One Dead in Nashville
(Nashville, TN) A 22-year-old Murfreesboro man has been arrested for a Nashville murder that allegedly occurred during a road rage incident this past Saturday. Caleb Harney was charged by Metro Nashville Police with criminal homicide for the Saturday morning fatal shooting on Bell Road at Brookview Estates Drive. The deceased was a 30-year-old Nashville man whose identity is being confirmed through fingerprints.
Rockvale High Student Colton Sheets to Take Part in Envision’s Aerospace and Aviation Academy at the NASA and Houston Space Center in Texas
Murfreesboro, TN - This summer, Colton Sheets from Rockvale High School will join outstanding high school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience, Aerospace and Aviation Academy - Rice University, in Houston, Texas. Rice University Aerospace and Aviation Academy is...
UPDATE: Rutherford County Schools have Choice School Opportunities for Local Students
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN) The Rutherford County School System has a total of 26 Pre-K through 12th Grade Choice School’s for eligible students. Choice School’s Coordinator Dr. Caitlin Bullard told WGNS News…. There are 5-different types of Choice School’s available…. The Choice School's application process began on Dec....
Rutherford County CVB Wins Sports Tourism Award for National Homeschool Soccer Championship
(Rutherford County, TN) The Rutherford County Convention and Visitors Bureau announced that Sports Destination Management has announced the local chamber and the National Homeschool Soccer Championship as the recipient of the 2022 Innovations in Sports Tourism Award. This year’s winners are responsible for contributing more than $2.42 billion to the national economy over the past year. Among the winners of the 2022 Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism, the Rutherford County CVB is the only recipient in the state of Tennessee to receive an Innovations in Sports Tourism Award.
Home Inventory in Rutherford County and a Study on Interest Rate of Home Mortgages in Tennessee
(Rutherford County, TN) The past two-and-a-half to three years has equaled massive changes for the real estate market locally and nationwide. By December of last year, Rutherford County had about 3-months of home inventory that came with a climb in interest rates for home loans. Just last month on December...
New MLK, Jr. March Route: HUGE SUCCESS!
(MURFREESBORO) The temperature was 56-degrees when the MLK March stepped onto East Main Street from Central Magnet School. Parade Coordinator Shawn Brown's decision for a new route was evidently popular, because it almost tripled the turnout. One of the highlights of the event was at the Patterson Community Center when...
Celebrated comedian Henry Cho to perform In Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) Henry Cho, known for his "clean comedy," will be performing two shows Friday, January 27 at The Walnut House in support of the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation. Cho's one hour Comedy Central special is currently running on Netflix and he can be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio...
Barrett Firearms Sells To Australian Group
(MURFREESBORO) Barrett Firearms has been purchased by Australian defense contractor NIOA. The firm completed a 100 percent acquisition of the industry-leading rifle design and manufacturing company, Barrett Firearms. All management and staff at Barrett's Murfreesboro manufacturing facility will be retained, and production will continue as normal. Financial details of the...
