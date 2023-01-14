Read full article on original website
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas was sent to death row on November 9th, 2022, and is now one of only 7 women in Texas to be sentenced to "the row." What happened to land Taylor in death row?
Arrested over $40, dead of pneumonia in an Alabama jail. Family claims woman denied basic care.
The father of an Alabama woman who died from pneumonia in jail will get his day in court next year on allegations jail nurses never treated the ailing inmate, even as she became so weak she couldn’t stand or walk. Autumn Harris was 34 when she died in the...
Minnesota man accused of stealing $1.6 million from Colorado woman in romance scam
A Minnesota man was indicted Tuesday on 21 counts of wire fraud and money laundering for allegedly procuring $1.6 million from a Colorado woman he met on a dating website. Adetomiwa Seun Akindele, 37, represented himself as Francesco 'Frank' Labato on a dating website, according to the indictment.A widowed Colorado woman identified in the indictment by the initials 'N.M.' began communicating with Akindele through his fake identity in January 2018. Messaging between the two advanced to personal emails in February and then by phone mails and text messages in March. "The online dating profile for 'Frank Labato' contained fake names, locations, images,...
What Bryan Kohberger's Parents Have Said About the Idaho Murders
Suspect Bryan Kohberger's parents have called for privacy as they support their son while cooperating with law enforcement.
Idaho student murders: Police found suspect using public genealogy data, report says
Police reportedly identified the suspect in the fatal stabbings of four Idaho students through genealogy.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly spammed one victim with Instagram DMs: report
Bryan Kohberger, who is charged with the murders of University of Idaho students, allegedly sent one of the four victims Instagram messages, a report claims.
Idaho student murders: Suspect Bryan Kohberger deep-cleaned his car before arrest: Report
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect who is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, was reportedly seen by law enforcement moving trash into neighbors' trash cans in the middle of the night and wearing gloves frequently while at his family's Pennsylvania home before his arrest.
Appeals court finds El Paso judge had no authority to extend woman's probation by 5 years
An El Paso County judge had no legal authority to extend a woman's probation by five years simply because she was too poor to make her entire restitution payment to her victim in time, Colorado's second-highest court ruled last week. A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals acknowledged trial...
Colorado woman sentenced to 20 years for stealing, selling body parts
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A former Colorado funeral home operator was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday for her role in a scheme in which prosecutors said she stole body parts and then sold them to research firms. Megan Hess, 46, pleaded guilty in federal court in...
Man accused of helping immigrants in Pennsylvania on driver’s license tests
Angelo Carrion charged immigrants to furnish them with correct answers to get learner’s permits and ultimately secure their licenses, according to an affidavit. A former Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employee accused by authorities of charging immigrants up to $350 to help pass the knowledge test and ultimately obtain driver’s licenses said Wednesday he was seeking to help them.
Prosecutors: Kilpatrick’s motion for supervision to end early should be denied
Federal prosecutors in a response filed Friday say Kwame Kilpatrick should stay under court supervision after the former Detroit mayor asked a judge to be released early.
Inmate caught on video running from police in Texas while being taken to jail
A Texas inmate who escaped a police van was caught on video running away from officers and then being apprehended. Timothy Chappelle was being taken to a different jail by a Smith County Sheriff's Office detention officer in Tyler, Texas, on Jan. 3, when he kicked out the passenger side window and cage of the van, the sheriff department's public information officer Larry Christian told CBS News.
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger’s Affidavit Is Full of ‘Bad Facts’ for His Lawyers — and Some Gaps for the State, Experts Say
In the defense bar, attorneys have a phrase to describe information that isn’t helpful to their clients: They’re “bad facts,” and a federal public defender who’s represented thousands of clients says they are all over the recently unsealed affidavit in the case of Idaho quadruple-murder suspect Bryan Kohberger.
Missouri Woman a Victim of Heartbreak Scam, Loses $1.2 Million
This is terrible on every possible level. There's a report that a Missouri woman fell victim to a romance scam that cost her over $1.2 million dollar and there's a Texas man that's responsible. Fox News was one of the many media outlets I saw that shared the story of...
Roommate who survived Idaho student killings saw figure dressed in black clothing and a mask, affidavit says
Idaho officials have publicly released court documents in prosecutors' case against Bryan Kohberger, who faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the killings of four University of Idaho undergraduate students.
Texas Supreme Court sends Zimmerman lawsuit against Austin over abortion funds back to trial court
The Texas Supreme Court on Friday vacated all previous rulings on a lawsuit over the city of Austin’s abortion access funds and sent the case back to the trial court. The opinion indicates that because the lower court rulings were issued before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, the trial court needs to reconsider the case under the new circumstances, in which abortion is now illegal in Texas.
New Mexico police arrest suspect in shootings at Democratic officials' homes
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Police in New Mexico on Monday said they had arrested a man in connection with shootings at the homes and offices of six elected Democratic officials, incidents that have raised concerns of political violence.
WATCH: TikTok captures Texas jail inmates escape from police
'Give me a ride,' the inmate asked one person.
Men threw gun and stolen mail from Jeep while speeding away from Texas cops, feds say
One of the men was sentenced to 37 months in prison and ordered to pay $55,372 in restitution.
Police investigated Utah man for abuse before murder-suicide
A Utah man who police say fatally shot his wife, her mother and their five kids before turning the gun on himself had been investigated two years prior for child abuse, but local police and prosecutors decided not to criminally charge him, new records released Tuesday show. Police records obtained...
