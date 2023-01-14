Read full article on original website
Texas Amber Alert discontinued: 11-month-old Midland girl found
MIDLAND, Texas - An 11-month-old Texas girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been located. Shortly after midnight Wednesday, the Midland Police Department said the girl had been reunited with family. SUGGESTED: Where is Leslie Obi? Homicide investigators scour southeast Houston apartment for clues. The alert was initially...
Residents nervous about remains found in Midland neighborhood
MIDLAND, Texas — A skull was found by a mailbox near the 1700 block of East Texas in Midland at the end of December. On Saturday morning, more remains were found about a block away on Illinois and Tilden. "Only thing I can think of is while we're sleeping...
1-year-old killed in crash north of Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A 1-year-old child was killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash just five miles north of Midland in the early morning hours of January 16. According to DPS, a 2018 Nissan Altima, driven by Rene Martinez-Gonzalez, 27, of Hobbs, New Mexico was traveling...
Midland "Hot Dog Man" retires after 14 years
MIDLAND, Texas — Some are calling it the end of an era. Brad Logan also known as "The Hot Dog Man" is a beloved hot dog vendor in Midland for fourteen years. Today, however, was his last day selling his iconic hot dogs. But long-time customers got the chance...
More Human Remains Found Over the Weekend
MIDLAND, TX — More human remains were discovered by the Midland Police Department over the weekend after an initial discovery in December. According to the MPD, on Jan. 13, 2023, officers with the MPD were dispatched to the 1700 block of E. Texas st. for the report of possible human remains that had been discovered. This led to a larger investigation of the area.
More human remains found in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Today, the Midland Police Department and Search One Rescue Team again canvassed the area near the 1700 block of E. Texas where human remains were found on December 30, 2022. During today’s search of the area, more human remains were located near the intersection of Illinois and Tilden St. The remains will be […]
Wadley-Barron Park temporarily closed amid investigation
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland announced early Tuesday morning that Wadley-Barron Park, including the walking path, will be closed to the public Tuesday, January 17th and Wednesday, January 18th, because of an ongoing investigation by the Midland Police Department. MPD did not say what it is investigating and has not released any additional details. […]
Midlander charged with indecent assault
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was earlier this month after a victim said he allegedly assaulted her during a sleepover. Quinton Harris, 39, has been charged with Indecent Assault. According to an affidavit obtained by ABC Big 2 News, on January 3, officers with the Midland Police Department spoke with a victim who said […]
MPD searching for ‘family of thieves’
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a “family” accused of theft. According to the department, on January 7, the family pictured below allegedly entered Sleep Inn and burglarized the coin-operated laundry machines inside the motel. Investigators said the group got away with between $200 and […]
MPD searching for hit-and-run suspect
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of leaving the scene after a crash. According to MPD, around 8:50 p.m. on October 23, the man pictured below was driving a white 2019 Dodge Charger eastbound in the 3300 block of Roosevelt Avenue. Investigators […]
