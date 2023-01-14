MIDLAND, TX — More human remains were discovered by the Midland Police Department over the weekend after an initial discovery in December. According to the MPD, on Jan. 13, 2023, officers with the MPD were dispatched to the 1700 block of E. Texas st. for the report of possible human remains that had been discovered. This led to a larger investigation of the area.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO