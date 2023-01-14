Read full article on original website
1-year-old killed in crash north of Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A 1-year-old child was killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash just five miles north of Midland in the early morning hours of January 16. According to DPS, a 2018 Nissan Altima, driven by Rene Martinez-Gonzalez, 27, of Hobbs, New Mexico was traveling...
Midland "Hot Dog Man" retires after 14 years
MIDLAND, Texas — Some are calling it the end of an era. Brad Logan also known as "The Hot Dog Man" is a beloved hot dog vendor in Midland for fourteen years. Today, however, was his last day selling his iconic hot dogs. But long-time customers got the chance...
Andrews County now allowing alcohol consumption in county facilities
ANDREWS, Texas — The City of Andrews has been able to sell alcohol since 2013, and although the county still can’t sell it, the commissioners court made a change this week. The county commissioners voted unanimously to allow the consumption of alcohol in county facilities, such as ACE...
Wadley-Barron Park temporarily closed amid investigation
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland announced early Tuesday morning that Wadley-Barron Park, including the walking path, will be closed to the public Tuesday, January 17th and Wednesday, January 18th, because of an ongoing investigation by the Midland Police Department. MPD did not say what it is investigating and has not released any additional details. […]
Family hopeful Midland remains won’t be identified as missing Nevada woman
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Family and friends of missing Nevada woman Caitlin Denison are hoping that remains found recently in Midland won’t be linked to the woman last seen five years ago. On December 30, 2022, the Midland Police Department began an investigation after possible human remains were found in the 1700 block of E Texas- […]
San Angelo LIVE!
More Human Remains Found Over the Weekend
MIDLAND, TX — More human remains were discovered by the Midland Police Department over the weekend after an initial discovery in December. According to the MPD, on Jan. 13, 2023, officers with the MPD were dispatched to the 1700 block of E. Texas st. for the report of possible human remains that had been discovered. This led to a larger investigation of the area.
More human remains found in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Monday, January 16, 2023, the Midland Police Department and Search One Rescue Team again canvassed the area near the 1700 block of E. Texas where human remains were found on December 30, 2022. During Monday’s search of the area, more human remains were located near the intersection of Illinois and Tilden St. The […]
4 Midland Restaurants You May Not Know About
So much is happening in Midland/Odessa, which is a good thing. New shops and restaurants are opening, some of which we had no clue about. Check out these 4 new restaurants that have recently opened in Midland! I haven't personally tried them yet but after doing this article, I am definitely going to try them. Take a look at the photos, all of these dishes look absolutely delicious.
UPDATE: 11-month-old reunited with family
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: An 11-month-old girl who was abducted on January 16 has been reunited with family and is safe. The statewide Amber Alert was cancelled a little after midnight. MPD said the suspect, Zach Smith, is in custody. No information was released about what charges he may be facing or where he and […]
Caution! The Most Dangerous Road In Midland-Odessa According To Local Drivers
It is not unusual for many of us here in Midland-Odessa to have a little bit of a commute to get to work every day. However, for some folks, it may only be a 15 to 20-minute drive as opposed to bigger cities where they might be on the road for an hour. I myself have commuted to and from work for many years. I joke that I do it in my sleep sometimes.
Midlander charged with indecent assault
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was earlier this month after a victim said he allegedly assaulted her during a sleepover. Quinton Harris, 39, has been charged with Indecent Assault. According to an affidavit obtained by ABC Big 2 News, on January 3, officers with the Midland Police Department spoke with a victim who said […]
MPD searching for hit-and-run suspect
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of leaving the scene after a crash. According to MPD, around 8:50 p.m. on October 23, the man pictured below was driving a white 2019 Dodge Charger eastbound in the 3300 block of Roosevelt Avenue. Investigators […]
