Gaines County, TX

NewsWest 9

3 people wanted in connection to Hobbs shooting

HOBBS, N.M. — Three people are wanted for a shooting that happened in Hobbs around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday. According to the Hobbs Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2200 block of East Dunn Street. They were waved-down by witnesses who said a man,...
HOBBS, NM

