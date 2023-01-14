Read full article on original website
Unrestrained baby from Hobbs dies in Martin Co. crash, DPS said
According to a DPS crash report, the baby was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
1-year-old from Hobbs killed in single-vehicle crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — A child is dead and two others are injured after a single-vehicle crash in Martin County. According to the initial report released by DPS, Rene Gonzalez-Martinez, 27, of Hobbs was driving a car eastbound on SH 349 in Martin County. At around 1:30 a.m. on...
3 people wanted in connection to Hobbs shooting
HOBBS, N.M. — Three people are wanted for a shooting that happened in Hobbs around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday. According to the Hobbs Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2200 block of East Dunn Street. They were waved-down by witnesses who said a man,...
