Levelland, TX

FMX 94.5

Lovesac is Bringing a Showroom to Lubbock This Winter

If you’ve ever been on the hunt for one of those huge bean bag chairs, then you have definitely come across Lovesac. While their brand started with their ‘sacs’, they have expanded to sell the ever-popular modular sectionals, or as they call them, sactionals. While you can...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LFR responding to cut gas line in south Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is at the 114th and Quaker Avenue intersection after an excavator cut through a 2″ gas line. LFR received the call around 4:05 p.m. As of 5 p.m., the gas leak has been controlled and units have cleared the scene.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Newly Listed Barndominium Near Lubbock Could Be Your New Home

Is it time to escape living in the city of Lubbock and instead live a more rural life? If so, you might be interested in a new listing near Shallowater, TX. One of the latest trends in rural living is the Barndominium and this one was just listed on Monday. The best part? It's big and there is a lot of room to grow.
SHALLOWATER, TX
KCBD

One seriously injured in crash in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after a crash in West Lubbock. Just before 5 a.m., officers were called to a crash with injuries in the 3300 block of Milwaukee Ave. The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No additional details have...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Sephora Inside JCPenney Gets Demoed, But Don’t Despair

There's something really satisfying about seeing stuff get demoed, even if it also gives me a pang of regret for what was once a fun place to shop. The Sephora inside JCPenney was recently demoed, so if you were hoping to do some shopping there, you're out of luck for that location. But don't despair, I have other options for you that I'll get to soon.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Why are egg prices rising across the South Plains?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Whether you’re buying off store shelves or farm fresh, chances are you’re paying more for a breakfast and cooking staple. The average cost of a dozen eggs across the country is hitting $3.59. Right off the farm at Paisley Peach Farms, Titus and Tina Weston have raised the price of eggs by one dollar every year; today they’re selling eggs for $5 a dozen.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 45 People Arrested Along With Four People Rearrested From 2022

It's a new week so that means we have to recap what you may have missed while working hard or stuck home with a cold. Lubbock seems to always be getting some new kind of place to eat but recently a new authentic Indian food place opened up on 34th Street. Along with new food the old Dragon Buffet near the South Plains Mall was just bought by the owners of Hayashi and the food is just amazing that I encourage everyone to try it at least twice.
LUBBOCK, TX

