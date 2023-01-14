Read full article on original website
Texas Tech basketball: The important question we must ask about Mark Adams
After yet another frustrating and disappointing performance dropped the Texas Tech basketball team to 0-6 in Big 12 play, we could spend our time trying to analyze Tuesday’s 81-74 loss to Baylor in Lubbock. But what would be the point?. After all, we would simply be repeating an all-too-familiar...
LP&L customers slated to shop electric providers in Summer 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas – Out of the 72 cities that own their electric utilities in the Lone Star State, Lubbock is the third largest system behind San Antonio and Austin. Unlike those cities, Lubbock will have the ability to choose power providers. “We’re the first city to voluntarily do this,” said Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) […]
Two local teams ranked No. 1 in latest TABC rankings
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Monterey Lady Plainsmen remained No. 1 in Class 5A after wins over Abilene Cooper and Lubbock High last week. Monterey continues district play with a pair of home games against Coronado on Tuesday and No. 5 Cooper on Friday. Both games tipoff at 6 p.m. In Class 3A, Idalou remains ranked […]
How to Watch Baylor vs. Texas Tech - NCAA Men’s Basketball (1/17/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
As conference schedules continue to grind on in the world of college basketball, two Big 12 rivals square off, as the Texas Tech Raiders get set to host the Baylor Bears on Tuesday night, both hoping to make up some ground in the standings. Watch NCAA Basketball on FuboTV (7-day...
Most successful Black restaurant owner in Lubbock celebrates 10 years of Lee’s Café
Dorothy Lee opened Lee's Café in January 2013.
Lovesac is Bringing a Showroom to Lubbock This Winter
If you’ve ever been on the hunt for one of those huge bean bag chairs, then you have definitely come across Lovesac. While their brand started with their ‘sacs’, they have expanded to sell the ever-popular modular sectionals, or as they call them, sactionals. While you can...
CBS Sports
How to watch Texas Tech vs. Baylor: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
After two games on the road, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are heading back home. Texas Tech and the #21 Baylor Bears will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Bears will be strutting in after a victory while Texas Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.
fox34.com
LFR responding to cut gas line in south Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is at the 114th and Quaker Avenue intersection after an excavator cut through a 2″ gas line. LFR received the call around 4:05 p.m. As of 5 p.m., the gas leak has been controlled and units have cleared the scene.
Reviews Are In For Lubbock’s Hayashi Buffet, Formerly Dragon Buffet
When I heard that Dragon Buffet (5608 Slide Rd,) was to be taken over by the folks who run Hayashi, I was optimistic, but still waiting with bated breath. Because a bad buffet is really truly BAD. Disappointing if not straight-up scary. Once, I was at a buffet here in...
Newly Listed Barndominium Near Lubbock Could Be Your New Home
Is it time to escape living in the city of Lubbock and instead live a more rural life? If so, you might be interested in a new listing near Shallowater, TX. One of the latest trends in rural living is the Barndominium and this one was just listed on Monday. The best part? It's big and there is a lot of room to grow.
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: One hospitalized after crash in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Electric Utility Board to decide $1.1 million in LP&L transition. The Lubbock City Council and Electric Utility Board will meet today to discuss the next steps in the move to ERCOT. That include more than $1.1 million to help get the last 30%...
KCBD
One seriously injured in crash in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after a crash in West Lubbock. Just before 5 a.m., officers were called to a crash with injuries in the 3300 block of Milwaukee Ave. The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No additional details have...
Lubbock’s Sephora Inside JCPenney Gets Demoed, But Don’t Despair
There's something really satisfying about seeing stuff get demoed, even if it also gives me a pang of regret for what was once a fun place to shop. The Sephora inside JCPenney was recently demoed, so if you were hoping to do some shopping there, you're out of luck for that location. But don't despair, I have other options for you that I'll get to soon.
KCBD
Why are egg prices rising across the South Plains?
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Whether you’re buying off store shelves or farm fresh, chances are you’re paying more for a breakfast and cooking staple. The average cost of a dozen eggs across the country is hitting $3.59. Right off the farm at Paisley Peach Farms, Titus and Tina Weston have raised the price of eggs by one dollar every year; today they’re selling eggs for $5 a dozen.
Get Ready For Pancakes! 71st Annual Lubbock Lions Club Pancake Festival Is Coming
Get ready for pancakes, bacon, sausage, and more pancakes. Oh, and pass the syrup and butter along as well. The Lubbock Lions Club Pancake Festival is back at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on Saturday, February 18th from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. It's an all day event and fundraiser...
One Of A Kind Lubbock Bakery Rolls Out New Delicious Menu Items
Back in May of 2022, we thought Plain Jane's Fried Pies was history, but luckily, they are still in business today after being sold to a new owner, and things must be going well because they just added a ton of new tasty items to their menu. Don't get me...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 45 People Arrested Along With Four People Rearrested From 2022
It's a new week so that means we have to recap what you may have missed while working hard or stuck home with a cold. Lubbock seems to always be getting some new kind of place to eat but recently a new authentic Indian food place opened up on 34th Street. Along with new food the old Dragon Buffet near the South Plains Mall was just bought by the owners of Hayashi and the food is just amazing that I encourage everyone to try it at least twice.
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: 2 mobile homes burned in West Lubbock fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. An investigation is underway into a fire that damaged two mobile homes at the Texas West Mobile Home park near 19th and Alcove. High wings spread the flames to nearby trees and a fence. Georgia University player, staff member die in crash. A...
‘Too little too late’: Lubbock and Slaton families, NAACP responds to racism resolutions
Parents from the Lubbock-Cooper and Slaton Independent School Districts officially responded to resolutions denouncing racism that were passed by the school boards.
Lubbock restaurant selected to participate in Gov. Abbott’s Inauguration Luncheon
River Smith’s Chicken & Catfish, a Lubbock restaurant, has been selected to participate in Governor Greg Abbott’s Inauguration Taste of Texas Luncheon on January 17, according to a press release from the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA).
