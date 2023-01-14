Read full article on original website
Look! It’s A Mountain Getaway Everyday In Amarillo
The one thing about Amarillo is that it has a ton of real estate. You never know what you are going to find in a home here in Amarillo. Some homes have rivers, some are castles, and some even look like dollhouses, but one thing is for certain, they are all unique.
Take My Money! Cookie Dealers are Back in Amarillo
The cookie dealers are back in Amarillo. OK so they aren't dealers, they are just girls trying to earn money for camp and other projects. Those delicious cookies that you just can't get enough of in your face. The cookies you buy in bulk and hide from your kids in the back of the freezer. The cookies that drain your bank account are back.
Three people are injured in major fire at fuel storage facility in northern Texas
The incident occurred around 10.15am local time at a tank farm on Highway 136 north of Borger in the Texas panhandle, according to officials with the Hutchinson County OEM.
Buc-ee’s Update: One Step Closer to Construction in Amarillo
Great news for Buc-cee's fans in Amarillo. The dream of having this amazing store in Bomb City is one step closer. We have been on pins and needles since the announcement was made that Amarillo was getting a Buc-ee's. The Amarillo City Council voted for Buc-ee's on February 8, 2022, and it passed in a 5-0 vote.
6 hospitalized, traffic impacted after Tuesday Johnson Tank Farm fire
Update (4:30 p.m.) Officials with the City of Borger and Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management announced that SH 136 from Borger to Stinnett is now being reopened. Update (2:50 p.m.) Officials with the City of Borger said that Highway 136 from Borger to Stinnett remains closed. Officials provided a detour for individuals who need […]
The Friendliest Little Dive Bar in Amarillo Is For Sale
Just about everyone has a special little bar that they've frequented in their life. Our own special 'Cheers', if you would. There are plenty of people who consider theirs to be Buckles Lounge. And wouldn't you know it? It's now up for sale--and the price is a complete steal. Listed...
Pampa wins ‘Red Kettle Mayor Ring-Off’ against Borger
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Mayors of Pampa and Borger made the Salvation Army “Red Kettle Campaign” a little competitive this past year. Mayors from both cities decided to have a Ring-Off to see who can raise the most money during the campaign. The loser of the Ring Off had to take a picture with […]
How Many Names Did Amarillo Blvd Have Before This One?
I recently came across an interesting news article about the naming of Amarillo Blvd. For me, Amarillo Blvd has always had its name. I know that Route 66 and "the Blvd" have a lot of shared history. I know that the Blvd is home to several pieces of Amarillo history.
Ice storms and winter weather preparation
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ice storms and ice accumulation are a topic of concern for this time of year. We’ve taken a look at the phenomenon and how to stay safe when dealing with ice. Ice storms are caused by freezing rain when it enters an area. Ice can then weigh down tree branches, utility poles, […]
Wait…. We’re Not the Only Amarillo in The World?
Turns out we're not the only ones with the name Amarillo. I was today years old when I found out that there are actually 3 other places across the world that share the name Amarillo. So, without further ado let's visit and learn about our fellow yellow locations. Amarillo, Honduras.
Could Amarillo Finally Get The First Big Snowfall Of The Season?
I woke up this morning to a weather alert. Supposedly, this weekend is going to be cold and it has the potential to give us something we haven't seen much of this winter. Could Amarillo really be getting the first big snowfall of the season this weekend?. Knowing The Texas...
9 Amarillo Mugshot Celebrity Lookalikes According To Facebook
It doesn't take getting arrested for figuring out that the process of getting arrested and booked into a county jail may not be a pleasant experience. But if getting arrested in of itself is not bad enough to deter you from committing crimes, this might. You might have stumbled across...
Who SHOULD Run for Amarillo Mayor Now that Ginger’s Stepping Down?
In a perfect world, everyone would get along and everyone would vote, and everyone wouldn't be vicious when it comes to elections. Amarillo will have a new Mayor. Amarillo is ready for a change, and Amarillo will have a difference when a new Mayor is elected in 2024, however, at this time, we don't know the complete list of candidates that are running.
Lowest Salaries In Amarillo? Stay Away From These Jobs.
Looking for a job when you need one can be one of the most stressful things in life. Finding a job that pays you a solid amount of money to do it can be even tougher. There are quite a few jobs available in Amarillo at the moment. I swear I see a ton of help-wanted signs around town. Is it because people are looking more for work-from-home style jobs or is it because the pay at the establishment looking to hire is low?
abc7amarillo.com
Reports of Pampa 'Texas Rose' steakhouse burned in fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — There were reports of a structure fire in Pampa that burned from 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday morning. The structure was allegedly 'Texas Rose', a popular restaurant that has been in town for several years. The extent of the damages is currently unclear. This...
abc7amarillo.com
Early morning house fire: Neighbors thought someone might be inside
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — When the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire, neighbors told them they thought someone might still be inside. The fire at 928 Evergreen Street started around 1:45 a.m. The first truck to arrive found heavy flames coming from the back corner...
Amarillo A Hideout? It Was For A Clovis Man Until He Got Busted.
One thing that I believe most of us in Amarillo can agree upon is that we seem to be a hub for drugs. I've lived in a lot of different places, but I've never lived somewhere where I have heard about so many arrests related to drugs in some capacity.
KFDA
‘Everyday of my life, I want to impact somebody’: Amarillo NAACP donates care packages to senior citizens in honor of MLK
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo chapter of NAACP honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today with service for others. “Dr. King really stood for those who are the marginalized, who are the forgotten who may have been living in the shadows. Unfortunately, far too many of our seniors find themselves in that situation,” says Patrick Miller, assistant treasurer, NAACP Amarillo Branch. “So our hope and prayer is that many people will realize that when we extend our service to those who are often forgotten, we’re doing not only the work of Dr. King, but for many of us, we’re doing the work that matters according to our faith.”
Woman Arrested For Arson After Setting RV Ablaze in North Amarillo
A woman has been arrested on a charge of arson following a fire in north Amarillo. On January 16, Amarillo Fire Department was called out at 3:43 pm to a home in the 1900-block of NW 16th street. Officials with AFD say that upon their arrival, several unattached buildings and...
Want A Good Meal? Stay Away From These Amarillo Restaurants.
With the many choices of restaurants to check out here in Amarillo, we tend to bounce from place to place. Sure, we all have our favorites that we like to frequent, but with so many here, we can be selective at times. One thing we don't have a tendency to...
