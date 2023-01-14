ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX



US105

Look! It’s A Mountain Getaway Everyday In Amarillo

The one thing about Amarillo is that it has a ton of real estate. You never know what you are going to find in a home here in Amarillo. Some homes have rivers, some are castles, and some even look like dollhouses, but one thing is for certain, they are all unique.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Take My Money! Cookie Dealers are Back in Amarillo

The cookie dealers are back in Amarillo. OK so they aren't dealers, they are just girls trying to earn money for camp and other projects. Those delicious cookies that you just can't get enough of in your face. The cookies you buy in bulk and hide from your kids in the back of the freezer. The cookies that drain your bank account are back.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Who SHOULD Run for Amarillo Mayor Now that Ginger’s Stepping Down?

In a perfect world, everyone would get along and everyone would vote, and everyone wouldn't be vicious when it comes to elections. Amarillo will have a new Mayor. Amarillo is ready for a change, and Amarillo will have a difference when a new Mayor is elected in 2024, however, at this time, we don't know the complete list of candidates that are running.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Lowest Salaries In Amarillo? Stay Away From These Jobs.

Looking for a job when you need one can be one of the most stressful things in life. Finding a job that pays you a solid amount of money to do it can be even tougher. There are quite a few jobs available in Amarillo at the moment. I swear I see a ton of help-wanted signs around town. Is it because people are looking more for work-from-home style jobs or is it because the pay at the establishment looking to hire is low?
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Reports of Pampa 'Texas Rose' steakhouse burned in fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — There were reports of a structure fire in Pampa that burned from 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday morning. The structure was allegedly 'Texas Rose', a popular restaurant that has been in town for several years. The extent of the damages is currently unclear. This...
PAMPA, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Early morning house fire: Neighbors thought someone might be inside

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — When the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire, neighbors told them they thought someone might still be inside. The fire at 928 Evergreen Street started around 1:45 a.m. The first truck to arrive found heavy flames coming from the back corner...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

‘Everyday of my life, I want to impact somebody’: Amarillo NAACP donates care packages to senior citizens in honor of MLK

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo chapter of NAACP honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today with service for others. “Dr. King really stood for those who are the marginalized, who are the forgotten who may have been living in the shadows. Unfortunately, far too many of our seniors find themselves in that situation,” says Patrick Miller, assistant treasurer, NAACP Amarillo Branch. “So our hope and prayer is that many people will realize that when we extend our service to those who are often forgotten, we’re doing not only the work of Dr. King, but for many of us, we’re doing the work that matters according to our faith.”
AMARILLO, TX

