FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee DriveM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Ranked No. 1 In D1 Baseball Preseason Poll
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is ranked No. 1 in the 2023 D1 Baseball preseason poll released Tuesday, representing the Tigers’ third top ranking since late December. The Tigers have already been ranked No. 1 in the Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game preseason polls. According to D1 Baseball,...
tigerdroppings.com
Former LSU QB Walker Howard Announces Transfer To Ole Miss
Andre Broussard/ Special to The Daily Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK. Former LSU quarterback Walker Howard announced Wednesday morning that he is transferring to Ole Miss. Howard entered the transfer portal last week and picked the Rebels over TCU. The former five-star prospect from St. Thomas More High School in...
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Reveals New SWAT Leaders For Spring Football
LSU head coach Brian Kelly announced the new SWAT Leaders for LSU Spring Football. Each SWAT leader "will serve as a captain for their team throughout the spring workouts and practices." The new SWAT leaders are:. Josh Williams, Garrett Nussmeier, Charles Turner, Jay Bramblett, Jayden Daniels, Miles Frazier, Mekhi Wingo,...
LSU Transfer Portal Update: Who's in? Who's Out? Tigers Making Moves
The first window of the NCAA Transfer Portal closes this week. A look into the roster additions and subtractions.
NOLA.com
Here’s where LSU women’s basketball stands in NCAA, season projections as of Jan. 17
Welcome to our first weekly look at the LSU women’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament projections and other related NCAA Tournament information for the No. 3-ranked Tigers (No. 4 coaches’ poll) as they roll toward Selection Sunday on March 12. This file will be updated through the remainder of the season.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
What Walker Howard said about leaving LSU football, entering transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - LSU football freshman quarterback Walker Howard has confirmed he has entered the transfer portal and will be leaving LSU. Howard redshirted during his only season with the Tigers, appearing in just two games. He was the No. 40 prospect in the country out of St. Thomas More in Lafayette, according to 247Sports Composite, and the No. 5 quarterback in the Class of 2022. His father, Jamie, was LSU's starting quarterback from 1992-95.
Lane Kiffin Is Reportedly Landing Major Quarterback Transfer
Lane Kiffin is reportedly on the verge of landing a huge quarterback transfer for the Rebels. According to OutKick.com's Glenn Guilbeau, former five-star and LSU QB Walker Howard could soon transfer to Ole Miss per sources close to both programs. Howard visited Oxford on Friday and is said to have ...
tigerdroppings.com
Photo: LSU Introduces New Mid-Year Enrollees
LSU recently added 23 new players to the roster for spring football. The Tigers signed 25 high school recruits during the early signing period in December. 13 of them enrolled early and have joined the football team:. WR Kyle Parker. WR Jalen Brown. QB Rickie Collins. CB Jeremiah Hughes. RB...
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Women's Basketball Ranked No. 3 In AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball moved up to No. 3 in Monday’s AP Poll as the Tigers continued their unbeaten start to the season with two wins over the past week at Missouri and against Auburn. It has been a historic 18-0 (6-0 SEC) start...
tigerdroppings.com
LSU RB John Emery Jr. Returning For The 2023 Season
LSU senior running back John Emery Jr. is returning to the team in 2023 for a fifth season instead of entering the NFL Draft. Monday was the deadline for players to declare for the NFL Draft, and Emery Jr. did not declare. He has also hinted at his return with a couple of social media posts over the last few weeks.
NOLA.com
LSU cracks the top three in AP women's poll, their highest since the 2006 season
The LSU women's basketball team climbed two spots to No. 3 in The Associated Press poll. The No. 3 ranking is LSU's highest in the AP poll since the Tigers were No. 3 on Feb. 27, 2006. That team, which featured former Tigers great and WNBA superstar Seimone Augustus, went to the Final Four.
LSU's early enrollees transition from high school to SEC
LSU signed 25 high school players during the Early Signing Period in December that has the Tigers sitting with the No. 5 class on the 247Sports Team Recruiting Rankings. Brian Kelly and his staff welcomed 13 of those signees to campus over the weekend as early enrollees, providing immediate help to his roster that will take the field for spring practice.
theadvocate.com
A lawsuit claiming Louisiana universities mishandled rape allegations is moving forward
A lawsuit that accuses multiple Louisiana universities of failing to protect students on three campuses from an alleged serial sexual predator is moving forward after a federal judge ruled the accusations credible enough to go to trial. The plaintiff is one of six women who accused Victor Daniel Silva of...
theadvocate.com
Fly fishing anyone? 2023 is right time, right place
Welcome to 2023 and a full slate of outdoors adventures especially if you want to get into the art — OK, the sport — of fly fishing. There are fly fishing clubs across south Louisiana with the New Orleans Fly Fishers Club and Baton Rouge’s Red Stick Fly Fishers leading the charge. Both groups hold monthly fly-tying sessions and general meetings along with special freshwater and saltwater excursions to expand your fishing horizon.
Ahead of big Powerball jackpot drawing, where did past winners buy their tickets?
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of an upcoming Powerball drawing, Louisiana Lottery officials revealed where past winners bought their tickets. The next Powerball drawing will take place on the evening of Monday, Jan. 16. Lottery officials said the jackpot is estimated to be worth around $416 million. One lucky...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
REPORT: LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student is reportedly on life support after she was hit by a vehicle while standing in the middle of a roadway on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to authorities. LSU’s Tiger TV identified the student as sophomore Madison Brooks, a member of...
wbrz.com
Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations
LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, Louisiana has produced a number of notable figures in the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and composers. Among them are Randy Jackson, David Lambert, Bill Conti, Andrei Codrescu, and Percy Sledge.
wbrz.com
LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car on Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE - An LSU sophomore has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive early Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the student, 19-year-old Madison Brooks of Covington, was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit.
