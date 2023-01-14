ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

tigerdroppings.com

LSU Ranked No. 1 In D1 Baseball Preseason Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is ranked No. 1 in the 2023 D1 Baseball preseason poll released Tuesday, representing the Tigers’ third top ranking since late December. The Tigers have already been ranked No. 1 in the Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game preseason polls. According to D1 Baseball,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Former LSU QB Walker Howard Announces Transfer To Ole Miss

Andre Broussard/ Special to The Daily Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK. Former LSU quarterback Walker Howard announced Wednesday morning that he is transferring to Ole Miss. Howard entered the transfer portal last week and picked the Rebels over TCU. The former five-star prospect from St. Thomas More High School in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Reveals New SWAT Leaders For Spring Football

LSU head coach Brian Kelly announced the new SWAT Leaders for LSU Spring Football. Each SWAT leader "will serve as a captain for their team throughout the spring workouts and practices." The new SWAT leaders are:. Josh Williams, Garrett Nussmeier, Charles Turner, Jay Bramblett, Jayden Daniels, Miles Frazier, Mekhi Wingo,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

What Walker Howard said about leaving LSU football, entering transfer portal

BATON ROUGE - LSU football freshman quarterback Walker Howard has confirmed he has entered the transfer portal and will be leaving LSU. Howard redshirted during his only season with the Tigers, appearing in just two games. He was the No. 40 prospect in the country out of St. Thomas More in Lafayette, according to 247Sports Composite, and the No. 5 quarterback in the Class of 2022. His father, Jamie, was LSU's starting quarterback from 1992-95.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Photo: LSU Introduces New Mid-Year Enrollees

LSU recently added 23 new players to the roster for spring football. The Tigers signed 25 high school recruits during the early signing period in December. 13 of them enrolled early and have joined the football team:. WR Kyle Parker. WR Jalen Brown. QB Rickie Collins. CB Jeremiah Hughes. RB...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Women's Basketball Ranked No. 3 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball moved up to No. 3 in Monday’s AP Poll as the Tigers continued their unbeaten start to the season with two wins over the past week at Missouri and against Auburn. It has been a historic 18-0 (6-0 SEC) start...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU RB John Emery Jr. Returning For The 2023 Season

LSU senior running back John Emery Jr. is returning to the team in 2023 for a fifth season instead of entering the NFL Draft. Monday was the deadline for players to declare for the NFL Draft, and Emery Jr. did not declare. He has also hinted at his return with a couple of social media posts over the last few weeks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

LSU's early enrollees transition from high school to SEC

LSU signed 25 high school players during the Early Signing Period in December that has the Tigers sitting with the No. 5 class on the 247Sports Team Recruiting Rankings. Brian Kelly and his staff welcomed 13 of those signees to campus over the weekend as early enrollees, providing immediate help to his roster that will take the field for spring practice.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Fly fishing anyone? 2023 is right time, right place

Welcome to 2023 and a full slate of outdoors adventures especially if you want to get into the art — OK, the sport — of fly fishing. There are fly fishing clubs across south Louisiana with the New Orleans Fly Fishers Club and Baton Rouge’s Red Stick Fly Fishers leading the charge. Both groups hold monthly fly-tying sessions and general meetings along with special freshwater and saltwater excursions to expand your fishing horizon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations

LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
wbrz.com

LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE - An LSU sophomore has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive early Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the student, 19-year-old Madison Brooks of Covington, was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit.
BATON ROUGE, LA

