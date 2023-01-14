Read full article on original website
Possible Spoiler WWE Notes On Uncle Howdy & Nikki Cross
Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative plans. This is according to Fightful Select, although this doesn’t necessarily mean Howdy will appear as they have been bringing his materials in even when he’s not used. Howdy made a brief RAW appearance last week to taunt Alexa Bliss.
WWE Scrapped NXT Funeral Segment After Jay Briscoe’s Death
A planned ‘funeral segment’ scheduled for this week’s WWE NXT was scrapped immediately after news broke of the death of Jay Briscoe. Briscoe, 38, died yesterday afternoon in a car accident near his home in Laurel, Delaware. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reports that last night’s NXT would...
Jim Cornette Comments On Tony Khan Possibly Buying AEW
Following Vince McMahon’s return as WWE Chairman and rumors of the company potentially being up for sale, speculation has been rampant as to who could emerge as potential bidders. AEW President Tony Khan has been among those whose name has been on the forefront in the discussion. On the most recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, wrestling legend Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on Tony Khan possibly buying WWE.
The Usos Were Not Supposed To Be Undisputed Champions
Speaking on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that The Usos were never supposed to win the RAW Tag Team Championships. Meltzer stated that WWE had planned to keep the titles on RK-Bro due to their popularity among the WWE Universe. However, those plans had to be altered at the last moment due to Randy Orton unfortunately picking up a career-threatening back injury. Meltzer said,
The Latest Update On Vince McMahon Returning To WWE TV
On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Vince McMahon is back working at the office in Stamford, CT. According to reports, there’s a growing feeling within the company that McMahon is looking to return to WWE television; not just behind the scenes, but on-screen as well. Meltzer said,
Spoilers For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/16/23)
WWE has announced a match and segment for tonight’s episode of RAW as The Alpha Academy will take on The Judgment Day in a tag team match. Additionally, WWE is hyping that Bobby Lashley will deliver an “All Mighty” return. Pwinsider shared the following spoiler notes for...
Maria Kanellis: We Need To Respect Everyone’s Style Of Wrestling
Whatever style you enjoy from the world of professional wrestling, that’s okay according to Maria Kanellis-Bennett. The former WWE Superstar debuted for AEW last October alongside her husband Mike and Matt Taven as ‘The Kingdom.’. Speaking to Steve Fall of 10 Count, Kanellis-Bennett spoke about the many forms...
Results From WWE Live Event In Corbin, KY: United States Title Match
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match – Charlotte Flair (c) retains over Shayna Baszler. Dominik Mysterio defeated Butch. Dexter Lumis defeated Chad Gable (w/...
Anthem Sports Exec Discusses WWE Sale, Potential Ramifications
Since Vince McMahon’s return to WWE in order to explore possible options for selling the company, other industry players are keeping an eye on the situation. One such player is Leonard Asper, founder and CEO of Anthem Sports, the majority stakeholder in Impact Wrestling and its affiliated network, AXS TV. In a recent BNN Bloomberg interview, Asper shared his thoughts on the scope of a potential sale and what the purchaser could stand to gain from it. Aper also discussed likely outcomes for the WWE brand, depending on the company that acquires the promotion. You can read a highlight from Asper below:
Details From The Latest Backstage Talent Meeting At WWE RAW
Once again, talent was assured that Vince McMahon’s return would not affect WWE’s creative team during a backstage meeting at WWE RAW on Monday. After Vince McMahon’s return and the resignation of Stephanie McMahon, a meeting was held at last week’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings to give some clarity as to the company’s future.
Santino Marella On Joining Impact Wrestling, If He Had Offers From WWE Or AEW
Santino Marella made his debut as Impact Wrestling’s newest authority figure at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view this past week. Marella replaced Scott D’Amore, who is currently on the shelf following his beatdown at the hands of Bully Ray ahead of the event. On “The Dave Van Auken...
Will Ospreay: NJPW Is A Better Wrestling Company Than AEW
New Japan’s Will Ospreay has touted the promotion he works for as the best in terms of wrestling, even better than AEW. Ospreay is a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion and lost the latter title to Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Speaking about...
Myron Reed Thanks MLW & Court Bauer Following MLW Exit
As previously reported, Myron Reed is now officially a free agent. Reed took to Twitter to thank MLW and its founder, Court Bauer, for all they did for him. You can check out his tweet below:. During his time with the promotion, Reed set a record by becoming the only...
Kevin Nash Indicates He’s Suicidal, Fans Concerned
Kevin Nash lost his son Tristen three months ago and he’s been struggling to cope with it on a daily basis. Speaking on the latest edition of his “Kliq This” podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he was having suicidal thoughts and indicated that he’d put a gun in his mouth since Tristen’s passing.
Nick Khan Comments On Corporate Shake-Up Following Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
Nick Khan addressed the corporate shake-up in WWE due to Vince McMahon’s return last week, which resulted in Stephanie McMahon resigning as co-CEO. Khan has been named CEO, and Vince is back as the Executive Chairman of the WWE Board. During an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Khan...
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from January 16, 2023
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Zoey Stark vs Dana Brooke. Dexter Lumis vs Charlie Dempsey.
AEW News & Notes – Negative One’s Birthday, Isiah Kassidy, Ethan Page, Renee Paquette
The Dark Order’s Negative One celebrated a birthday on Tuesday. The official Twitter account of All Elite Wrestling wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below:. You can check out Isiah Kassidy’s latest vlog below:. Ethan Page’s latest vlog features Brody King trying to sell his...
Kofi Kingston Talks Vince McMahon’s Return, Confirms Woods Is Hurt
Kofi Kingston was interviewed recently by the New York Post. The current NXT tag team champion spoke about Xavier Woods’ injury, and his reaction to Vince’s WWE return. You can read highlights of Kofi’s interview below:. Shawn Michaels personally requesting New Day in NXT: “Shawn Michaels was...
New Match Announced For WWE Raw
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Raw. The Alpha Academy will take on Judgement Day in a tag team match. This comes after Judgment Day earned a future title match against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Updated WWE Raw Card. – Bobby Lashley...
John Cena Drops Teaser About His Rumored WWE WrestleMania 39 Opponent
Logan Paul previously called out John Cena for a match at WWE WrestleMania 39. Cena later shared a photo of Paul from his match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel a few months ago on his Instagram account with no caption. Paul previously stated...
