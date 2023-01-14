Read full article on original website
Woman Arrested For Arson After Setting RV Ablaze in North Amarillo
A woman has been arrested on a charge of arson following a fire in north Amarillo. On January 16, Amarillo Fire Department was called out at 3:43 pm to a home in the 1900-block of NW 16th street. Officials with AFD say that upon their arrival, several unattached buildings and...
Guilty Verdict For Amarillo Man In 2020 Hotel Murder
A Potter County jury found 49-year-old Christopher Michael Yager guilty of murder following a two-day trial. On June 6, 2020, officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called out to a shooting at the Country Inn & Suites in the 2000 block of Soncy. The victim, 32-year-old Alejandro Holguin Chavez, was found deceased at the scene.
One Person Dead After Semi Wreck on Amarillo Boulevard
Amarillo doesn't exactly hold the "Best Drivers" award. Driving can become second nature for a lot of people when in fact, driving can be a scary thing. One mistake when driving can be fatal. On Tuesday, January 17, at 9:17 PM the Amarillo Police Department responded to a call on...
How Many Names Did Amarillo Blvd Have Before This One?
I recently came across an interesting news article about the naming of Amarillo Blvd. For me, Amarillo Blvd has always had its name. I know that Route 66 and "the Blvd" have a lot of shared history. I know that the Blvd is home to several pieces of Amarillo history.
If You Want To See A National Park Near Amarillo Prepare To Drive
If you love the great outdoors, you can't be upset about living in Texas. We've got everything from beautiful beaches to massive canyons; beautiful deserts and never ending forests. Which is why I'm shocked that Texas has a paltry number of national parks. If you're wanting to visit a national...
I Love The Chaos That Surrounds Amarillo’s SWAT Team
Whew. The boys in blue found themselves embroiled in an unexpected game of cat-and-mouse last Thursday, January 12. By all reports, around 2:30pm, officers with Amarillo Police Department attempted to serve an arrest warrant for an individual thought to be at a home in the 900 block of North Mississippi.
There’s More Pro Wrestling Happening In Texas; Now At Borger Dome
Pro Wrestling in the Texas panhandle has a rich history. It's a history filled with legendary names. It's a history filled with tall tales and jaw dropping antics. The history of wrestling in the Texas panhandle just picked up another chapter. You can now get wrestling thrills in the Borger...
Double Aggravated Robbery Kicks Off 2023 with a Bang!
Yay for 2023! Maybe the crime in Amarillo will drop. Eh, maybe not. On Thursday, January 12th, the Amarillo Police Department responded to a robbery call at 8:25 PM to the Dollar General located at 3412 S. Georgia. The suspect robbed the store at gunpoint. The suspect was described as...
Who SHOULD Run for Amarillo Mayor Now that Ginger’s Stepping Down?
In a perfect world, everyone would get along and everyone would vote, and everyone wouldn't be vicious when it comes to elections. Amarillo will have a new Mayor. Amarillo is ready for a change, and Amarillo will have a difference when a new Mayor is elected in 2024, however, at this time, we don't know the complete list of candidates that are running.
Could Amarillo Finally Get The First Big Snowfall Of The Season?
I woke up this morning to a weather alert. Supposedly, this weekend is going to be cold and it has the potential to give us something we haven't seen much of this winter. Could Amarillo really be getting the first big snowfall of the season this weekend?. Knowing The Texas...
Popular Pampa Steakhouse Closes Due to Fire
Pampa residents will have to wait to go and get steak from their favorite steakhouse. On Sunday Morning, January 15, at 3:30 am the Pampa Fire Department received a call about a structure fired at 2841 Perryton Parkway. The fire was located inside Texas Rose Steakhouse. Pampa Fire Department sent 6 units to the scene and a total of 11 firefighters. The Hoover Volunteer Fire Department helped in extinguishing the fire by sending 1 unit and 5 firefighters.
The Friendliest Little Dive Bar in Amarillo Is For Sale
Just about everyone has a special little bar that they've frequented in their life. Our own special 'Cheers', if you would. There are plenty of people who consider theirs to be Buckles Lounge. And wouldn't you know it? It's now up for sale--and the price is a complete steal. Listed...
Live In Pampa? Love Fighting With Family? You’re In Luck
Ah, board games. If you come from a family that enjoys playing the occasional board game together, then you understand the fine line between 'family bonding time' and 'total mutiny within the home'. Scrabble is usually safe, you spend too much time racking your brain for those vocabulary words you...
