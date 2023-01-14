ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Guilty Verdict For Amarillo Man In 2020 Hotel Murder

A Potter County jury found 49-year-old Christopher Michael Yager guilty of murder following a two-day trial. On June 6, 2020, officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called out to a shooting at the Country Inn & Suites in the 2000 block of Soncy. The victim, 32-year-old Alejandro Holguin Chavez, was found deceased at the scene.
One Person Dead After Semi Wreck on Amarillo Boulevard

Amarillo doesn't exactly hold the "Best Drivers" award. Driving can become second nature for a lot of people when in fact, driving can be a scary thing. One mistake when driving can be fatal. On Tuesday, January 17, at 9:17 PM the Amarillo Police Department responded to a call on...
I Love The Chaos That Surrounds Amarillo’s SWAT Team

Whew. The boys in blue found themselves embroiled in an unexpected game of cat-and-mouse last Thursday, January 12. By all reports, around 2:30pm, officers with Amarillo Police Department attempted to serve an arrest warrant for an individual thought to be at a home in the 900 block of North Mississippi.
Double Aggravated Robbery Kicks Off 2023 with a Bang!

Yay for 2023! Maybe the crime in Amarillo will drop. Eh, maybe not. On Thursday, January 12th, the Amarillo Police Department responded to a robbery call at 8:25 PM to the Dollar General located at 3412 S. Georgia. The suspect robbed the store at gunpoint. The suspect was described as...
Who SHOULD Run for Amarillo Mayor Now that Ginger’s Stepping Down?

In a perfect world, everyone would get along and everyone would vote, and everyone wouldn't be vicious when it comes to elections. Amarillo will have a new Mayor. Amarillo is ready for a change, and Amarillo will have a difference when a new Mayor is elected in 2024, however, at this time, we don't know the complete list of candidates that are running.
Popular Pampa Steakhouse Closes Due to Fire

Pampa residents will have to wait to go and get steak from their favorite steakhouse. On Sunday Morning, January 15, at 3:30 am the Pampa Fire Department received a call about a structure fired at 2841 Perryton Parkway. The fire was located inside Texas Rose Steakhouse. Pampa Fire Department sent 6 units to the scene and a total of 11 firefighters. The Hoover Volunteer Fire Department helped in extinguishing the fire by sending 1 unit and 5 firefighters.
The Friendliest Little Dive Bar in Amarillo Is For Sale

Just about everyone has a special little bar that they've frequented in their life. Our own special 'Cheers', if you would. There are plenty of people who consider theirs to be Buckles Lounge. And wouldn't you know it? It's now up for sale--and the price is a complete steal. Listed...
Live In Pampa? Love Fighting With Family? You’re In Luck

Ah, board games. If you come from a family that enjoys playing the occasional board game together, then you understand the fine line between 'family bonding time' and 'total mutiny within the home'. Scrabble is usually safe, you spend too much time racking your brain for those vocabulary words you...
PAMPA, TX
