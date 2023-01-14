Read full article on original website
Sentencing for water plant bribery case to occur later today
A former Hidalgo County commissioner and a Weslaco businessman will be sentenced Wednesday. The sentencing is expected to begin at 2 p.m at the Federal District Court in McAllen. Both men are convicted on more than 80 counts of fraud, money laundering and racketeering. Judge Micaela Alvarez will sentence Arturo...
Feds: Lyford DOT employee pleads guilty to extortion
LYFORD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Department of Transportation employee from the Rio Grande Valley pleaded guilty to extortion Friday. Patrick Gorena, 54, of Lyford, was a border investigator for the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, according to the Department of Justice. According to his plea, Gorena demanded $3,500 while auditing a trucking company in […]
Man plants AirTag in car belonging to mother of his child, deputies say
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County man has been arrested in connection to an Apple AirTag that was found in a woman’s vehicle, authorities said. According to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, a local woman discovered the device after receiving text messages that contained multiple photos of her vehicle in different locations. The […]
Woman, 23, arrested at Hidalgo bridge; match to Kenedy County warrant, feds say
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge arrested a woman Jan. 14 who was wanted for multiple counts of smuggling of persons. Ashley Giselle Espinoza, a 23-year-old U.S. citizen, was stopped as she arrived from Mexico and immediately secured after officers discovered she was a possible match […]
Brownsville couple arrested for stealing car batteries, sheriff’s office says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested two people suspected of stealing car batteries, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, Jan. 14, deputies responded to a call on Browne Road in Brownsville. A man reported he had video surveillance of a theft on his neighbor’s […]
Brownsville police say man suspected of theft was also making, distributing cocaine
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man has been arrested and accused by police of theft and also making and delivering cocaine, police say. Mauricio Escandon was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of theft by possession, according to police. Investigator Martin Sandoval, […]
Man who died in Brownsville jail had white powder, report details
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An official custodial death report details how a 28-year-old man was found dead November 2022 in a Brownsville jail cell — including new information that he was found with a white powder. The Brownsville Police Department filed the custodial death report Dec. 29, 2022, with the Texas attorney general’s office, providing […]
Woman arrested at Hidalgo International Bridge on human smuggling charges
A 23-year-old woman wanted in Kenedy County was arrested Tuesday in the city of Hidalgo on multiple charges of human smuggling. Ashley Giselle Espinoza was arrested Saturday at the Hidalgo International Bridge as she arrived from Mexico, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. An inspection...
Brownsville man hits officer with a ladder, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly hit an officer with a ladder, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Oscar Gerardo Velasquez, 30, was taken into police custody Jan. 13 at the 9400 block of U.S. Highway 281 on charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and […]
Feds: Man’s gas tank hid 180 pounds of cocaine at border checkpoint in Texas
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after he was found to be transporting more than 180 pounds of cocaine hidden in a gas tank, authorities said. Glafiro Valle Jr. was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiring to possess with intent to distribute a […]
Drunken driver found hiding under truck, McAllen police say
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police have arrested a San Juan man who they have accused of fleeing an accident after driving while intoxicated. Eric Omar Cantu was arrested Sunday on charges of intoxication assault with vehicle causing serious bodily injury and accident involving serious bodily injury, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. A criminal […]
Legal issues stall DNA sampling on unidentified Cameron County bodies
For years, the bodies of at least 15 individuals have remained buried in Brownsville without a known name or family link. Their DNA samples are not on file, according to a university forensic science group. That group wants to exhume the bodies and extract DNA, but until now they’re hitting a legal roadblock.
From the ground up, X-rays scan vehicles for contraband at border checkpoints
A Massachusetts company says it is supplying the federal government with vehicle X-ray scanners that are being deployed at checkpoints along the Southwest border to detect illegal drugs and weapons before vehicles cross through.
Man accused of parole violation arrested in Cameron County
A man convicted of cruelty to non-livestock animals was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff's Office. A Cameron County Sheriff deputy stopped Servando Galvan Jr., 32, for a speeding violation at the intersection of FM 3248 and Sol Road in Brownsville.
17-year-old San Benito resident arrested for school threat, police say
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Police reported Tuesday a 17-year-old San Benito man was arrested and charged with one count of false alarm or report, a state jail felony. According to police around 5 p.m. Tuesday, they received information regarding a possible shooting threat to the San Benito High School. The [social] post […]
Feds: Pharr woman sentenced after caught trafficking cocaine with husband
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr woman was sentenced to federal prison after she was caught trafficking cocaine with her husband, authorities said. Idalia Guzman, 47, was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to her role in a cross-state cocaine trafficking conspiracy, according to a news release from U.S. Immigration and […]
Two arrested in connection with Harlingen shooting
Two people were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old teen that happened Friday, Harlingen police said. Officers with the Harlingen Police Department were dispatched to the 2400 block of Pendleton Avenue where they found the teen girl lying in the street after being shot, according to a news release.
McAllen PD search for man in weekend assault
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for aggravated assault and interfering with an emergency call. Ramiro Badillo, 24, is wanted by McAllen PD after an incident that occurred Sunday night on the 1100 block of Highway 83. At about 7:22 p.m. Sunday, […]
