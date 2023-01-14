Since I began writing about houses, it has been a special pleasure to find homes that had previous lives as other uses. One featured house in Talbot County had been a deconsecrated church so I was intrigued to discover today’s Kent County feature, the former Mowbray Chapel that has been stylishly renovated as weekend get-away or event venue. Mowbray Chapel began its life in 1865 when the Methodist Episcopal Church bought the 3.22 acre site and built Walton Chapel. Its short life may have ended in 1889 when the building caught fire and was destroyed. Pastor W. R. Mowbray was undeterred and the chapel that now bears his name was rebuilt a year later. Mowbray Chapel’s ministry soon extended to the community of Cliff City and neighboring farms and became a center of not only religious but also social activity.

KENT COUNTY, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO