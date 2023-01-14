Read full article on original website
Tilghman Watermen’s Museum Speaker Series
On Saturday, January 21stat 4:30 PM the Tilghman Watermen’s Museum will host Steven Weschler, from the Ferry Cove Oyster Hatchery in Sherwood at the Tilghman Island Volunteer Fire Department as a part of the 2023 TWM Speaker Series. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Through its hatchery and...
Allegro Academy Hosts Open House at New Location on February 18
Allegro Academy will host its first Open House in its new location, the historic Masonic Temple at 114 N. Washington Street, on Saturday, February 18 at noon. Allegro Academy began bringing music and the performing arts to its new home on January 1, 2023. Featuring expanded lesson studios, rehearsal, and performance space in the heart of downtown Easton, the new facility will enable the Academy to strengthen its outreach into greater Talbot County.
Design with Jenn Martella: Mowbray Chapel Redux
Since I began writing about houses, it has been a special pleasure to find homes that had previous lives as other uses. One featured house in Talbot County had been a deconsecrated church so I was intrigued to discover today’s Kent County feature, the former Mowbray Chapel that has been stylishly renovated as weekend get-away or event venue. Mowbray Chapel began its life in 1865 when the Methodist Episcopal Church bought the 3.22 acre site and built Walton Chapel. Its short life may have ended in 1889 when the building caught fire and was destroyed. Pastor W. R. Mowbray was undeterred and the chapel that now bears his name was rebuilt a year later. Mowbray Chapel’s ministry soon extended to the community of Cliff City and neighboring farms and became a center of not only religious but also social activity.
D+? By Al Sikes
Last month, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) issued its report on the Chesapeake Bay’s health. Overall, the resulting grade was a D+. Perhaps our waterway should have at least received a Gentleman’s C. Of Course, the Gentlemen’s C was a fiction and this report is not. Since...
Celebrating Women & Girls Fund’s Two Decades of Action: Talbot Community Connections
For many private foundations, making grants to a conduit organization which then re-grants those funds to other organizations is not a popular option. Most of these institutions have dedicated staff or volunteer leaders to identify grantees. And so it was interesting to note when reviewing the current awards made by the Women & Girls Fund over the last year that the Talbot Community Connections (TCC) was on the list. By design, they were established to specifically support the Talbot County Children Advocacy Center to help victims of sexual abuse.
Kent County and the Homeless: A Chat with Rachel Carter and Dawson Hunter
Except for a few cities showing declines, homelessness continues to thwart policymakers and practitioners seeking long-term solutions. Rural areas are no different, and smaller populations face their own set of unique problems. Even with data limitations due to the pandemic and the flawed metrics of only using shelter census figures...
Megan Cook Announces Candidacy for Mayor
Megan JM Cook, Easton Town Council President has filed to run for Mayor in the upcoming election on May 2nd. She has been a member of the Easton Town Council since 2009 serving as both the representative for the Fourth Ward and as Council President. One of her proudest accomplishments...
