Read full article on original website
Related
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Lady Lyons vs Lady Cardinals
The Lyon County Lady Lyons and the Livingston Central Lady Cardinals hooked up in a 5th District battle Tuesday night in Eddyville. YourSportsEdge.Com was there courtside and got these pics from the game. Take a look. Lady Lyons vs Lady Cardinals.
yoursportsedge.com
HIGLIGHT REEL – Lady Rebels vs Metcalfe County in All A Region
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels picked up a big overtime win over Metcalfe County Monday night in the opening round of the 4th Region All A Classic. Check out some of the action from the game in this Highlight Reel.
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Rebels vs Metcalfe County in All A Classic
The Todd County Central Rebels took the first step towards defending their 4th Region All A championship Monday night with a win over Metcalfe County. Check out some of the action from the game in this Highlight Reel.
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Picks Up First District Win at Fort Campbell
Hopkinsville picked up its first district win of the girls’ basketball season Monday and snapped a six-game losing streak in the process. Hoptown’s 52-2 win at Fort Campbell was its 37th straight in the series dating back to 2005. Both teams look considerably different from the start of...
yoursportsedge.com
Mustangs Escape Colonels’ Clutches for 58-52 Win
Looking to hand visiting McCracken County its second straight loss after the Mustangs started the season with 14 consecutive victories, the Christian County Colonels couldn’t hold on to a third-quarter lead in a 58-52 defeat on Monday. The Colonels had won four of their last five, including a pair...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State basketball player jailed on marijuana charges
PADUCAH, KY - Murray State basketball student-athlete Kenny White Jr. was arrested on Sunday on marijuana charges after a traffic stop near Livingston County. White was charged with six offenses, including operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with no registration, no registration receipt and driving with one headlight.
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Rallies From 15 Down to Trip Maroons 65-50
If Hopkinsville’s offense was missing in the first half, the Tigers found it after halftime. Madisonville-North Hopkins limited Hoptown to just three field goals in the opening two quarters while building a 24-14 lead at halftime. The Maroons pushed the margin to 15 points at 33-18 in the third...
yoursportsedge.com
Wizard Whitney Whips Wit And Wisdom For Men2Be (w/PHOTOS)
With legends Devin Thomas and Anthony Babb to his left, and Phillip Brooks and Don Morehead to his right, Chris Whitney had the perfect stage to speak the truth. After all, he’d spent his childhood looking up to them. And so, in front of 60-plus Men2Be students and a...
A century ago, these 5-foot-long snowshoes carried a lawyer through Hopkinsville
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
Horse and buggy overturns onto man in Christian County
A man was reportedly flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital early Sunday morning following an incident involving a horse and buggy in Southern Kentucky.
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Recycling Business Building Destroyed In Fire (w/VIDEO)
A building owned by Green Earth Recycling in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Monday evening. Highland Fire Department Assistant Chief Doug Chilton says just before 5 p.m. someone called reporting smoke coming from the building and when firefighters arrived smoke and flames were coming from the roof of the structure.
KFVS12
Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman in Mayfield, Ky., has been arrested after she entered a local residence without the resident’s consent. On January 13, the Mayfield Police Department responded to a woman breaking into and entering a local residence. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department,...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Officials Discover Coal Pits Under Vocational School
As work continues on the Trigg County Schools vocational renovation, district staff and contractors have been able to take a walk through time — reviewing old plans while implementing the new. A recent discovery, however, wasn’t on current schematics. During last Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, Sherman Carter...
Schools to reopen in Montgomery County Wednesday following Clarksville water main break
Students in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School will spend Tuesday at home due to a water main break. District officials announced all schools would be closed because of water outages and mandatory water restrictions.
kbsi23.com
Dawson Springs man accused of assault, domestic violence after 2 women injured
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Dawson Springs man faces assault and and domestic violence charges after two females were injured with a knife in Caldwell County on Monday, January 9. Trevor Tucker, 33, faces two counts of assault 1st degree and domestic violence. Kentucky State Police Post 2...
whvoradio.com
Student Led Events Headline Hopkinsville Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The Hopkinsville Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events will be centered around the youth of Hopkinsville and Christian County as they lead this morning’s activities. Hopkinsville Human Rights Commission Director Idalia Luna says the activities kick off with the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day March at Freedom Elementary School.
wkdzradio.com
Oak Street Home Damaged In Shooting
A home on Oak Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a shooting early Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just after 3 a.m. they were called to Oak Street for a report of shots fired and a home that had been hit at least three times with people inside sleeping. No one was injured in the shooting and no description of a possible suspect has been released.
westkentuckystar.com
Western Kentucky pair appointed to state Water Transportation Advisory Board
A pair of western Kentuckians have been appointed by Governor Andy Beshear to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton and Timothy Cahill of Paducah will serve on the board into 2026. Cahill was reappointed by the governor. He is the executive director of the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport...
whopam.com
Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident
A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
Kentucky State Police looking for escaped inmate from Webster County
(WEHT) -- Kentucky State Police Post 2 is looking for an inmate who troopers say escaped from the Webster County Detention Center.
Comments / 0