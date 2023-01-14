ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcobbnews.com

Attorney general: Cobb commission maps ‘not legally binding’

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has said it’s his opinion that reapportionment maps passed by the Cobb Board of Commissioners drawing the boundaries for their own districts are “not legally binding.”. But he said his office cannot initiate a lawsuit under state law and would have to wait...
COBB COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

J.J. Daniell MS student accused of stabbing in altercation

The Cobb County School District said two students were injured in a stabbing incident during an altercation Tuesday at J.J. Daniell Middle School in East Cobb. The district media office told East Cobb News that the victim was stabbed along with the student, who could be facing charges. The media...

Comments / 0

Community Policy