HACKER
4d ago
I hope Shaw Friedman doesn’t try to control Michigan City politics the same way he controlled LaPorte County Council.
3
She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her BodyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGary, IN
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdownLimitless Production Group LLCValparaiso, IN
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
“Human Behavior Hacker” Presenting to Region Business LeadersBuilding Indiana BusinessMerrillville, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
hometownnewsnow.com
Crowded Field in Race for Mayor
(Michigan City, IN) - There’s no shortage of Democrats seeking the party’s nomination for mayor in Michigan City. Angie Nelson Deuitch and Michael Mack, who are both members of the city council, have entered the race along with La Porte County County Mark Yagelski and former city councilman Johnny Stimley.
Election Outlook: Trailing in private polls, Lightfoot goes on the attack
CHICAGO — After attending a series of forums across the City this past weekend, mayoral hopefuls honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday as the overview of the race for Chicago’s top political office continued to take shape. For incumbent Lori Lightfoot, it’s crunch time. Trailing in private polling, Lightfoot is on the attack, accusing […]
hometownnewsnow.com
Meer Announces Bid for Mayor
(Michigan City, IN) - Former Michigan City Mayor Ron Meer is running for his old seat. Meer announced Monday he’s running as a Democrat for the party’s nomination in the May primary. The lifelong Michigan City resident said he’s concerned about the “dangerous direction” in which the city...
WNDU
Mayor Duane Parry signs pretrial diversion agreement for misdemeanor charge
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has accepted a pretrial diversion agreement after being charged with a misdemeanor for leaving the scene of an accident in a city-owned vehicle. The mayor was initially scheduled for a dispositional hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 17. However, Parry agreed to...
hometownnewsnow.com
Dermody to Announce Reelection Bid
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody is going to seek a second term. He’s scheduled to make his announcement during a pre-election rally planned later this week. There will be food and beverages during the event. The public is invited. Dermody said he wants to further...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Upcoming worker vote could make Valparaiso home to Indiana’s second union Starbucks
Workers at a northern Indiana Starbucks store plan to vote to unionize, according to an announcement Tuesday. If successful, the Valparaiso store will become the second union location in Indiana. They would become part of the national union representing over 270 Starbucks locations nationwide, Workers United. One of the main...
hometownnewsnow.com
Therese A. Wing
Therese A. Wing, 92, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Monday, January 16th, 2023 at 3:30 am in Valparaiso, Indiana. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, January 20th, 2023 at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 606 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, Indiana with Rev. David Kime officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 am -11:00 am, in the Queen of all Saints Catholic Church Legacy Center. Arrangements are being handled by the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington Street, Michigan City, Indiana.
Starbucks workers in Northwest Indiana seek to unionize
Workers at a Starbucks in Valparaiso have filed petitions with the National Labor Relations Board for union representation. The workers at the Starbucks on LaPorte Avenue are the first in Northwest Indiana to join Starbucks Workers United.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Faith leaders, elected officials gather for Hammond's annual Martin Luther King Day celebration
Hammond-area faith leaders and elected officials noted the work still left to be done to achieve Martin Luther King's dream. "Who would've thought that in 2023, brothers and sisters, we'd still be talking about an attempted overthrow of the United States government that happened two years ago?" Pastor Regan Robinson of St. John Baptist Church in Gary asked during Hammond's annual Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday. "How did we get here? Nobody is supposed to be here. Who would've thought that in 2023, we'd have to remind white and Black folk that Black lives do matter?"
WNDU
Former Wilson Elementary teacher receives $600K in civil suit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s more than one way for an employer to terminate an employee, and the way a South Bend teacher lost her job six years ago has earned her $600,000 in damages. In April 2016, a second-grade teacher at Wilson School took her kids on...
hometownnewsnow.com
Jane "Andee" Lovin
Jane "Andee" Lovin, 72, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Thursday, December 29th, 2022 at 3:34 am in Life Care Center of Michigan City, Michigan City, Indiana. Cremation will take place with a private family service being conducted. Arrangements are being handled by the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington Street, Michigan City, Indiana.
Assessor’s Office presents at Chi Hack Night: Why are property taxes in Chicago so high? (And what can be done to lower them)
The Cook County Assessor’s Office will join the Chicago civic tech community group Chi Hack Night to introduce a new tool called the Property Tax Simulator or PTAXSIM. PTAXSIM is a software code package implemented in the coding language R and designed to recalculate changes to Cook County property tax bills. It uses real assessment, exemption, TIF, and levy data to generate historic, line-by-line tax bills for any Cook County property from tax years 2006 to 2020 (for bills issued from 2007 through 2021).
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools announces busing changes
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - After completing a mid-year evaluation of its school bus routes, Elkhart Community Schools says some bus routes will be combined starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. In a Facebook post, the district says combining routes will help “ensure buses are running efficiently” and allow “more flexibility to...
$5K reward issued after double-homicide of 2 Northwest Indiana women
HOBART, Ind. — Authorities issued a reward and are hoping for tips following a double-homicide of two Northwest Indiana women last November. Back on Nov. 4, Hobart police responded to a home in the 400 block of Ruta Drive on a well-being check. Officers made entry and “made a...
Cook County Assessor's Office creates cutting edge property tax software
The Cook County Assessor’s Office is rolling out a property tax tool that creators say could be a game changer for plenty of people. They are introducing its new Property Tax Simulator software, or PTAXSIM.
hometownnewsnow.com
New Year to Bring More Sewer Separation
(La Porte, IN) - Another major project aimed at improving drainage in La Porte should get underway in the spring. Combined sewers will be separated on I Street from 10th to 18th Streets. New pavement will also be laid once the work beneath the ground is finished. Mayor Tom Dermody...
Let courts rule before enforcing new Illinois gun law: county official
A Cook County commissioner is calling for a moratorium on enforcing the new state law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines until legal challenges to the legislation are resolved in the courts.
hometownnewsnow.com
Thief Strikes La Porte Area Neighborhood
(La Porte County, IN) - Various items were reported stolen from two vehicles outside homes in the same neighborhood outside La Porte. La Porte County Police were called Saturday morning to Sunrise Boulevard and Bordeaux Drive near Crichfield Elementary School. A purse along with a Bluetooth and other electronic equipment...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot must go
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has failed to achieve any of her campaign promises from four years. In fact, under her leadership, she has made Chicago worse, failing to crackdown on rampaging crime or speaking out against those who enable the criminals like Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx or to demand reforms in the Cook County Court System. In fact, Mayor Lightfoot is worse than former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was the absolutely worst mayor to ever lead Chicago and that is not something to be taken lightly. Voters in Chicago need to vote Lightfoot out of office. They have many good alternative choices in the Feb. 28, 2023 elections.
laportecounty.life
#1StudentNWI: Sticky note bandit on the loose at La Porte High School
La Porte High School (LPHS) has recently hosted its annual Steiner Homes Boys Basketball Holiday Tournament. It lasted from December 28-30. It hosted teams from all over the Northwest Indiana region such as Logansport Community High School, LPHS, John Adams High School, Lowell High School, and Lake Central High School.
Comments / 1