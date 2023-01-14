ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

Comments / 1

HACKER
4d ago

I hope Shaw Friedman doesn’t try to control Michigan City politics the same way he controlled LaPorte County Council.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hometownnewsnow.com

Crowded Field in Race for Mayor

(Michigan City, IN) - There’s no shortage of Democrats seeking the party’s nomination for mayor in Michigan City. Angie Nelson Deuitch and Michael Mack, who are both members of the city council, have entered the race along with La Porte County County Mark Yagelski and former city councilman Johnny Stimley.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WGN News

Election Outlook: Trailing in private polls, Lightfoot goes on the attack

CHICAGO — After attending a series of forums across the City this past weekend, mayoral hopefuls honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday as the overview of the race for Chicago’s top political office continued to take shape. For incumbent Lori Lightfoot, it’s crunch time. Trailing in private polling, Lightfoot is on the attack, accusing […]
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Meer Announces Bid for Mayor

(Michigan City, IN) - Former Michigan City Mayor Ron Meer is running for his old seat. Meer announced Monday he’s running as a Democrat for the party’s nomination in the May primary. The lifelong Michigan City resident said he’s concerned about the “dangerous direction” in which the city...
hometownnewsnow.com

Dermody to Announce Reelection Bid

(La Porte, IN) - La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody is going to seek a second term. He’s scheduled to make his announcement during a pre-election rally planned later this week. There will be food and beverages during the event. The public is invited. Dermody said he wants to further...
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Therese A. Wing

Therese A. Wing, 92, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Monday, January 16th, 2023 at 3:30 am in Valparaiso, Indiana. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, January 20th, 2023 at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 606 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, Indiana with Rev. David Kime officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 am -11:00 am, in the Queen of all Saints Catholic Church Legacy Center. Arrangements are being handled by the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington Street, Michigan City, Indiana.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Faith leaders, elected officials gather for Hammond's annual Martin Luther King Day celebration

Hammond-area faith leaders and elected officials noted the work still left to be done to achieve Martin Luther King's dream. "Who would've thought that in 2023, brothers and sisters, we'd still be talking about an attempted overthrow of the United States government that happened two years ago?" Pastor Regan Robinson of St. John Baptist Church in Gary asked during Hammond's annual Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday. "How did we get here? Nobody is supposed to be here. Who would've thought that in 2023, we'd have to remind white and Black folk that Black lives do matter?"
HAMMOND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Jane "Andee" Lovin

Jane "Andee" Lovin, 72, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Thursday, December 29th, 2022 at 3:34 am in Life Care Center of Michigan City, Michigan City, Indiana. Cremation will take place with a private family service being conducted. Arrangements are being handled by the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington Street, Michigan City, Indiana.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Assessor’s Office presents at Chi Hack Night: Why are property taxes in Chicago so high? (And what can be done to lower them)

The Cook County Assessor’s Office will join the Chicago civic tech community group Chi Hack Night to introduce a new tool called the Property Tax Simulator or PTAXSIM. PTAXSIM is a software code package implemented in the coding language R and designed to recalculate changes to Cook County property tax bills. It uses real assessment, exemption, TIF, and levy data to generate historic, line-by-line tax bills for any Cook County property from tax years 2006 to 2020 (for bills issued from 2007 through 2021).
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

Elkhart Community Schools announces busing changes

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - After completing a mid-year evaluation of its school bus routes, Elkhart Community Schools says some bus routes will be combined starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. In a Facebook post, the district says combining routes will help “ensure buses are running efficiently” and allow “more flexibility to...
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

New Year to Bring More Sewer Separation

(La Porte, IN) - Another major project aimed at improving drainage in La Porte should get underway in the spring. Combined sewers will be separated on I Street from 10th to 18th Streets. New pavement will also be laid once the work beneath the ground is finished. Mayor Tom Dermody...
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Thief Strikes La Porte Area Neighborhood

(La Porte County, IN) - Various items were reported stolen from two vehicles outside homes in the same neighborhood outside La Porte. La Porte County Police were called Saturday morning to Sunrise Boulevard and Bordeaux Drive near Crichfield Elementary School. A purse along with a Bluetooth and other electronic equipment...
LA PORTE, IN
suburbanchicagoland.com

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot must go

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has failed to achieve any of her campaign promises from four years. In fact, under her leadership, she has made Chicago worse, failing to crackdown on rampaging crime or speaking out against those who enable the criminals like Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx or to demand reforms in the Cook County Court System. In fact, Mayor Lightfoot is worse than former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was the absolutely worst mayor to ever lead Chicago and that is not something to be taken lightly. Voters in Chicago need to vote Lightfoot out of office. They have many good alternative choices in the Feb. 28, 2023 elections.
CHICAGO, IL
laportecounty.life

#1StudentNWI: Sticky note bandit on the loose at La Porte High School

La Porte High School (LPHS) has recently hosted its annual Steiner Homes Boys Basketball Holiday Tournament. It lasted from December 28-30. It hosted teams from all over the Northwest Indiana region such as Logansport Community High School, LPHS, John Adams High School, Lowell High School, and Lake Central High School.
LA PORTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy