$5K reward issued after double-homicide of 2 Northwest Indiana women
HOBART, Ind. — Authorities issued a reward and are hoping for tips following a double-homicide of two Northwest Indiana women last November. Back on Nov. 4, Hobart police responded to a home in the 400 block of Ruta Drive on a well-being check. Officers made entry and “made a...
fox32chicago.com
Reward offered for information leading to arrest after 2 women were murdered in Hobart apartment
CHICAGO - A $5,000 reward is being offered to find the person responsible for a double homicide that occurred in Hobart, Indiana last November. The women were killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 3, 2022. Police believe 20-year-old Destiny Jackson and her partner, 19-year-old Nazirah Muhammad, were sleeping...
hometownnewsnow.com
Thief Strikes La Porte Area Neighborhood
(La Porte County, IN) - Various items were reported stolen from two vehicles outside homes in the same neighborhood outside La Porte. La Porte County Police were called Saturday morning to Sunrise Boulevard and Bordeaux Drive near Crichfield Elementary School. A purse along with a Bluetooth and other electronic equipment...
abc57.com
Woman attacked outside University Park Mall Sunday
MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Sunday was a normal day for Ariana Simms and her 4-year-old daughter, who planned to spend the afternoon shopping at University Park Mall until they were attacked in the parking lot. "It could have gone a lot worse, and I'm thankful he didn't get what he wanted," Simms...
Merrillville High School football player killed in Friday shooting in Homewood
A football player for Merrillville High School was killed in a shooting in south suburban Homewood Friday.
WISH-TV
Valparaiso man breaks Indiana fish record on Lake Michigan outing
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — A Valparaiso man set an Indiana fish record in a recent outing on Lake Michigan, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says. On Dec. 30 on Lake Michigan in Porter County, Scott Skafar first caught a 10.2-pound burbot that beat Indiana’s 1990 record by 2.5 pounds, the department says. That same day, he caught another burbot that bested the 1990 record by nearly 2 pounds.
22 WSBT
University Park Mall assault victim speaks out
Mishawaka, Ind. (WSBT) — "He could have had everything. I mean, even if there was some way for me to get her out and me stay, I mean I would have done anything just to get her out of the car." Those words, shared by a woman who was...
abc57.com
Man accused of armed robbery at grocery store on Hively Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. - A man was arrested after allegedly holding a knife to a woman's neck while trying to rob her at a Kroger on Hively Avenue Sunday, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 4:36 p.m., officers were called to the store, in the 100 block of W. Hively,...
Burglars have hit 5 garages on the same block in Chicago
Police said the suspect(s) force open a side door on garages along 500 East 60th Street in Woodlawn and take stuff. Between December 29 at 9:30 a.m. and December 30 at 8:15 a.m. Between December 29 at 1:00 p.m. and December 30 at 8:30 a.m. Between January 3 at 6:00...
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Upcoming worker vote could make Valparaiso home to Indiana’s second union Starbucks
Workers at a northern Indiana Starbucks store plan to vote to unionize, according to an announcement Tuesday. If successful, the Valparaiso store will become the second union location in Indiana. They would become part of the national union representing over 270 Starbucks locations nationwide, Workers United. One of the main...
fox32chicago.com
Man arrested for deadly drunk driving crash on I-94 in Chicago
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is under arrest for allegedly driving drunk and killing his passenger. Illinois State Police said Christopher A. Lewis, 27, of Chicago, was driving a Toyota southbound on I-94 early on the morning of January 10. Lewis drove off the interstate at the northbound ramp to...
String of robberies and carjackings has South Side seniors concerned
CHICAGO — Concerns over the safety of senior citizens in Calumet Heights and South Deering have grown after at least a dozen robberies and carjackings that happened in the neighborhoods over a week ago. According to police — in each instance — a group of offenders approach the victims while armed with handguns and demanded […]
3 charged, including 14-year-old boy, with attempted carjacking on Far South Side
Police said the trio was arrested on the Far South Side after they held a woman, 42, at gunpoint and tried to steal her car. The attempt occurred near 118th and Stewart and soon thereafter officers tracked down the suspects at 117th and Normal.
22 WSBT
South Bend traffic stop results in two arrests
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police have arrested two people wanted on felony warrants. Police say 29-year-old Davetta Hasan and 20-year-old Cameron Perkins were arrested Friday after a traffic stop near Chapin Street and Ewing Avenue. This is near Kaiser Park. Both had pending cases in other...
Oak Brook home ransacked by burglars while teen girl hides inside; 1 in custody held on $1.5M bond
Several homes in an Oak Brook neighborhood have been targeted for home invasions recently, but in the latest a teen girl was inside when the burglars struck.
WNDU
Marshall Co. Police: Drunk driver arrested after crashing truck into swamp
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos man was arrested over the weekend after police say he crashed his pickup truck into a swamp in Marshall County while driving drunk. Marshall County Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle accident on 13th Road just west of U.S. 31 on Sunday, Jan. 15, around 2:45 a.m.
NBC Chicago
3 Teens Charged Following Videotaped Attack on Another Teen in Crown Point, Indiana
Three teenagers who attend Crown Point High School in northwest Indiana are facing criminal charges in connection with a "brutal attack" on a fellow student, which was captured on video and spread widely on social media, authorities said. The incident is believed to have taken place Jan. 8 inside a...
fox32chicago.com
'Pure evil': Crown Point students allegedly lure and beat classmate, record video
CROWN POINT, Ind. - Three teenage boys face charges for allegedly attacking a classmate in northwest Indiana and spreading video of the incident on social media. The brutal beating is believed to have happened on Jan. 8 at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point, according to police. The victim was lured into a restroom by a teen that he thought was his friend.
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools announces busing changes
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - After completing a mid-year evaluation of its school bus routes, Elkhart Community Schools says some bus routes will be combined starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. In a Facebook post, the district says combining routes will help “ensure buses are running efficiently” and allow “more flexibility to...
