Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her BodyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGary, IN
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdownLimitless Production Group LLCValparaiso, IN
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
“Human Behavior Hacker” Presenting to Region Business LeadersBuilding Indiana BusinessMerrillville, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
hometownnewsnow.com
Therese A. Wing
Therese A. Wing, 92, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Monday, January 16th, 2023 at 3:30 am in Valparaiso, Indiana. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, January 20th, 2023 at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 606 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, Indiana with Rev. David Kime officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 am -11:00 am, in the Queen of all Saints Catholic Church Legacy Center. Arrangements are being handled by the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington Street, Michigan City, Indiana.
WISH-TV
Valparaiso man breaks Indiana fish record on Lake Michigan outing
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — A Valparaiso man set an Indiana fish record in a recent outing on Lake Michigan, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says. On Dec. 30 on Lake Michigan in Porter County, Scott Skafar first caught a 10.2-pound burbot that beat Indiana’s 1990 record by 2.5 pounds, the department says. That same day, he caught another burbot that bested the 1990 record by nearly 2 pounds.
laportecounty.life
#1StudentNWI: Sticky note bandit on the loose at La Porte High School
La Porte High School (LPHS) has recently hosted its annual Steiner Homes Boys Basketball Holiday Tournament. It lasted from December 28-30. It hosted teams from all over the Northwest Indiana region such as Logansport Community High School, LPHS, John Adams High School, Lowell High School, and Lake Central High School.
panoramanow.com
Ron Meer, past Michigan City Mayor Running for Mayor
We sat down with past mayor Ron Meer for a candid interview. Ron likes to refer to himself as the “blue collar guy.” Having worked his way up from the bottom as an employee in the Michigan City Storm Water Department to becoming the Mayor of Michigan City for 8 years.
Merrillville High School football player killed in Friday shooting in Homewood
A football player for Merrillville High School was killed in a shooting in south suburban Homewood Friday.
hometownnewsnow.com
Shirley Sater
Shirley A. Sater, 83, of La Porte, Indiana passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023. Shirley was born May 7th, 1939 to Jessie N. and Hazel E. (Dorst) VanBibber. She was a homemaker and a member of the Rolling Prairie United Methodist Church. Shirley married Nolan L. Sater who preceded her...
GCSC enhances West Side Leadership Academy gymnasium with bleacher installation
The Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) recently enhanced its gymnasium at West Side Leadership Academy with the installation of new bleachers, which had not been replaced since the school opened in 1968. “This milestone achievement is another example of our team’s commitment to improving the school environment, so our students...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Upcoming worker vote could make Valparaiso home to Indiana’s second union Starbucks
Workers at a northern Indiana Starbucks store plan to vote to unionize, according to an announcement Tuesday. If successful, the Valparaiso store will become the second union location in Indiana. They would become part of the national union representing over 270 Starbucks locations nationwide, Workers United. One of the main...
Chicago Mayoral Election: Finalized candidate list and their missions
Will the city of Chicago have a new Mayor, or will Lori Lightfoot win a second term?. The political scene in Chicago has taken over the city once again, with flyers, posters, advertisements, and even emails being sent out to residents from mayoral candidates and their teams.
hometownnewsnow.com
Crowded Field in Race for Mayor
(Michigan City, IN) - There’s no shortage of Democrats seeking the party’s nomination for mayor in Michigan City. Angie Nelson Deuitch and Michael Mack, who are both members of the city council, have entered the race along with La Porte County County Mark Yagelski and former city councilman Johnny Stimley.
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
WNDU
Mayor Duane Parry signs pretrial diversion agreement for misdemeanor charge
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has accepted a pretrial diversion agreement after being charged with a misdemeanor for leaving the scene of an accident in a city-owned vehicle. The mayor was initially scheduled for a dispositional hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 17. However, Parry agreed to...
hometownnewsnow.com
Patricia Parrett
Patricia Ann Parrett, 87, of New Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, January 12th, 2023 at Hamilton Communities. Patricia was born on April 27th, 1935 in Louisville, KY, to John C. and Freda K. (Westerman) Ellaby. On February 23, 1957 in First Baptist Church, Michigan City, IN, she married Gene Thomas...
Chicago braces for a pair of storms this week
CHICAGO - Two storm systems this week will impact the Chicago area. The first is today and it will be exclusively a liquid event. Rain will increase in intensity and coverage this morning with temps in the low 40s. There will likely be a lull in the action during the afternoon with just a few spotty showers before another round of showers which could also have a rumble of thunder during the evening.
cbs4indy.com
Fire at Indiana State Prison kills inmate, injures 2 others
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — An inmate was found dead after a fire at the Indiana State Prison, the Indiana Department of Correction said. The fire occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday, a department spokesperson wrote in an email to The Times of Northwest Indiana. Michael W. Smith, 48, died and two other individuals were treated at nearby hospitals, the spokesperson said.
Winning $1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Chicago Suburbs, Illinois Lottery Says
$20,000 - Illinois Lottery website. $10,000 - 7-Eleven - 4346 N. Kimball Ave., Chicago. $10,000 - Powmaro's - 2125 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove. $10,000 - Circle K - 255 N. Weber Rd., Bolingbrook. $10,000 - Lenny's Gas and Wash - 15930 W. 159th St., Homer Glen. $10,000 - Casey's General...
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Evanston, 6 other Illinois Lottery players win slice of prize
Although one person in Maine won the massive $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, seven Illinois Lottery players are also getting a slice of the winnings.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charles Stout
Charles "Charlie" Alvin Stout, 77, passed away on Tuesday, January 17th, 2023 at Brickyard Healthcare- Terrace Care Center. Charlie was born on October 16th, 1945 in Crane, IN, to Dennis and Glady (Walters) Stout. On October 5th, 1996 in Mitchell, IN, he married Mary Ann McMeans who survives. Also surviving...
Comments / 1