Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Learn to Curl this winter at Charlotte Curling AssociationThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Maria Kanellis: We Need To Respect Everyone’s Style Of Wrestling
Whatever style you enjoy from the world of professional wrestling, that’s okay according to Maria Kanellis-Bennett. The former WWE Superstar debuted for AEW last October alongside her husband Mike and Matt Taven as ‘The Kingdom.’. Speaking to Steve Fall of 10 Count, Kanellis-Bennett spoke about the many forms...
ewrestlingnews.com
Possible Spoiler WWE Notes On Uncle Howdy & Nikki Cross
Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative plans. This is according to Fightful Select, although this doesn’t necessarily mean Howdy will appear as they have been bringing his materials in even when he’s not used. Howdy made a brief RAW appearance last week to taunt Alexa Bliss.
ewrestlingnews.com
Podcast Host Theorizes About Uncle Howdy’s Identity
When Bray Wyatt returned at Extreme Rules, it turns out he wasn’t alone. Since Bray’s return, a mysterious figure known as Uncle Howdy has been present, both in and out of the ring. Uncle Howdy attacked Bray Wyatt on SmackDown, and he’s also been playing mind games with Alexa Bliss. There haven’t been any on-screen clues about who is portraying Uncle Howdy, but that hasn’t stopped people from speculating.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/16/23)
WWE invades the Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Bobby Lashley to deliver on All Mighty return. – What’s next for The Judgment...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News: Bayley/Bella Twins, Ripley/Sikoa, Shane Helms Note
Some WWE news to pass along, including notes about Bayley and the Bellas, Rhea Ripley and Solo Sikoa, and Shane Helms talking superhero poses. Posting on Twitter, Bayley teased a confrontation with WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella. The Bellas will be a part of the Raw 30th anniversary show this coming Monday. Bayley could be looking for payback after being humiliated by the Bellas at WrestleMania 37. Her original Twitter post is below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Molly Holly Says Lilian Garcia Is Overdue For A WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
WWE producer and Hall of Famer Molly Holly has spoken about former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia, who she believes is deserving of a Hall of Fame induction. Garcia debuted for WWE in 1999 and after departing in September 2009, returned for a second run from 2011 to 2016. Speaking...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News: Strowman/Sheamus Warrior Workout, Ticket Pre-Sale Info
Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman will be Sheamus guest on this week’s Celtic Warrior Workouts. The new episode debuts on Friday:. PWInsider have some details about pre-sale codes for upcoming WWE events. The ticket pre-sale code for WWE at the Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 12 is ROAD2M. The ticket pre-sale code for the Monday, March 13 edition of Raw in Providence, Rhode Island is WWEPRO.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Scrapped NXT Funeral Segment After Jay Briscoe’s Death
A planned ‘funeral segment’ scheduled for this week’s WWE NXT was scrapped immediately after news broke of the death of Jay Briscoe. Briscoe, 38, died yesterday afternoon in a car accident near his home in Laurel, Delaware. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reports that last night’s NXT would...
ewrestlingnews.com
Every Generation Of The Bloodline To Appear At WWE RAW 30
It’ll be a family reunion during next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, with every generation of the Bloodline set to be represented. Next week’s RAW will be the 30th-anniversary episode of the red brand which first aired on January 11, 1993. During this week’s episode of...
Sources: Naoya Inoue, Stephen Fulton talk 122-lb. title bout
Bantamweight king Naoya Inoue is in talks with junior featherweight champion Stephen Fulton for a possible spring matchup, sources tell ESPN.
ewrestlingnews.com
PROGRESS Wrestling & ICW Confirm Departures From WWE Network
Both PROGRESS and ICW have confirmed that they will no longer have their content available for fans to watch on Peacock/WWE Network. [London 18.01.23] PROGRESS Wrestling‘s first show of 2023 was named START SPREADING THE NEWS… for a very clear reason, and they can now confirm that its very positive and long-standing partnership with WWE Network is coming to a harmonious end.
ewrestlingnews.com
Did Ric Flair Spoil A Surprise Appearance For Raw XXX?
The Raw 30th anniversary show is shaping up to be a big one, with numerous legends confirmed to appear. Ric Flair is confirmed for the show, but he may have spoiled the surprise return of an unconfirmed WWE Hall of Famer. Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, the...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 1/13/23
Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown brought in 2,326,000 viewers on FOX. This is up from the 2,257,000 viewers they did a week ago. SmackDown pulled in a 0.55 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which is up from the 0.53 rating from one week ago. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
ewrestlingnews.com
Santino Marella On Joining Impact Wrestling, If He Had Offers From WWE Or AEW
Santino Marella made his debut as Impact Wrestling’s newest authority figure at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view this past week. Marella replaced Scott D’Amore, who is currently on the shelf following his beatdown at the hands of Bully Ray ahead of the event. On “The Dave Van Auken...
ewrestlingnews.com
Independent Wrestling Shows Leaving Peacock
Several independent wrestling shows are set to leave the Peacock streaming service, according to a report from Fighful. Companies such as ICW and PROGRESS will cease to continue airing their shows on the network, while wXw doesn’t appear to be part of the cancelled programming as of now. You...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Motor City Machine Guns Set To Make Their GCW Debut In March
GameChanger Wrestling took to Twitter on Monday to announce that the Motor City Machine Guns will be making their GCW debut on March 5. The talented tag-team is booked for the “GCW Ransom” event at the Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ. Drew Parker, Maki Itoh, Rina Yamashita, and Veny are also booked for this same show.
ewrestlingnews.com
Another WWE Departure Revealed
Another WWE departure has been confirmed after it was first reported that WWE’s Vice President of Communications, Adam Hopkins, left the company after 25 years. According to Pwinsider, Stefanie Fiondella, who was VP of Communications for WWE, left the company last week. She worked for the company from 2014...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Network Programming Schedule For This Week (1/17/23)
WWE NXT (1/18/23) Friday Night SmackDown (12/23/22) You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from January 16, 2023
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Zoey Stark vs Dana Brooke. Dexter Lumis vs Charlie Dempsey.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW News & Notes – Negative One’s Birthday, Isiah Kassidy, Ethan Page, Renee Paquette
The Dark Order’s Negative One celebrated a birthday on Tuesday. The official Twitter account of All Elite Wrestling wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below:. You can check out Isiah Kassidy’s latest vlog below:. Ethan Page’s latest vlog features Brody King trying to sell his...
Comments / 0