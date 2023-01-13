Potterville teen grateful to be back playing after nearly dying on basketball court in June

POTTERVILLE — When Da'Marion Hicks threw down a dunk last week it was a moment of joy.

The Potterville junior was so excited, he needed to get a quick breather on the bench.

"To be honest, I didn't think it was going in," Hicks said of his first varsity dunk. "I felt it go in and after that I started yelling. I had an adrenaline rush. It felt really good."

That moment during last week’s victory against Webberville was one Hicks has been building toward.

It also was one he nearly never got.

The recent scene of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin being revived on the field during an NFL game on Jan. 2 hit close to home for Hicks and the Potterville basketball program after they had faced a similar situation in June.

Two weeks after representing Potterville at the MHSAA state track finals, Hicks was playing in a summer league basketball game at Hastings High School.

After checking out of a game following a basket, Hicks fell at the side of the bleachers. The initial fear for Potterville assistant coach Stacy Almquist was Hicks was experiencing dehydration or that he possibly suffered a heat stroke because it was a warm day.

The situation immediately turned more dire when Hicks was unresponsive.

"I looked back and he was just laying there," said Potterville senior Chris Hicks, Da'Marion's brother. "It was very scary to me and took a lot out of me."

That's when help arrived quickly.

James Avery, a Marine medic, happened to be in the nearby weight room and came to assist. Luke Van Klompenberg, an emergency physician at Holland Hospital, had just watched his son play for Wyoming Tri-unity Christian against Potterville and also helped.

They immediately started heart compressions and used an automated external defibrillator.

Hicks remembers waking up in an ambulance with an attendant asking him what happened. When he was told he may have suffered a heat stroke he initially laughed it off.

Then he learned a defibrillator was used on him and he was no longer laughing.

Initial tests at the hospital in Hastings showed the issue was more serious than a heat stroke. That's when Hicks was transported to DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids where they realized he had a defect through his heart and had suffered a heart attack. Not enough blood was getting through to Hicks' heart, which resulted in the cardiac arrest.

"The surgeons have said if they wouldn’t have been defibbing him and doing heart compressions in that first 45 seconds, he may not be here today," Potterville basketball coach Jake Briney said. "It really, as a team, has brought us really, really closer and showed us how precious life can be."

Hicks realizes how fortunate he is for those who jumped in to help him so quickly.

"I feel like God has a plan and he always has a plan for each and everyone of us," Hicks said. "Personally, if he wanted me to die out there, I would have died there. He has other things for me to happen.

"Me and my friends still joke about me dying to this day. I joke about that stuff because that's how I deal with pain, I guess."

The road back

Hicks underwent open heart surgery and spent time in the hospital before returning home.

His main mission throughout his recovery was to get back to playing basketball. He wanted to play alongside his brother, Chris, for their final year together in high school.

Doctors gave Hicks a rough timetable of six months for when he could be back playing again. He credits the support of family and friends for helping the time go by fast throughout his recovery.

Hicks, who now wears a chip in his heart that sends a signal to an app on his phone and can notify doctors of any issues, got clearance in November to return to action. That clearance came after a series of tests at DeVos.

Briney and his staff have tried to gradually build up the minutes for Hicks in his return. He has appeared in each of Potterville's games with one of his best performances coming last week in the game against Webberville when he had 25 points and 16 rebounds — and threw down that emphatic dunk that excited his coaches.

"That dunk was kind of a moment for him to say, you know the good Lord took care of me the last six months and I’m back baby, I’m back," Briney said. "Just seeing his face and watching his reaction on the video ...

"His face afterwards — you would have thought he won the lottery."

A special reunion

Hicks will have a chance to further show how far he's come when Potterville hosts defending Division 4 state champion Wyoming Tri-unity Christian on Saturday — the same team the Vikings were playing against on that day in June when the quick actions of bystanders saved his life.

At Saturday's game, Potterville will honor Avery, Van Klompenberg, Hastings boys basketball coach Rich Long and Hastings athletic director Mike Goggins for their efforts.

Coincidentally, the game was scheduled more than a year ago. And it comes seven months to the day after Hicks got his second chance.

"It's going to probably be emotional, but I'm trying not to cry, because you've got to be strong," Hicks said. "It will be really nice meeting them face to face to tell them how much I appreciate them for saving my life and just show them how far I came from then to now."

Almquist said it's meaningful for the people at Potterville to be able to show their appreciation for a situation he said was so similar to what Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills experienced last week.

"The way I like to personally think of it is the perfect nightmare," Almquist said. "Both situations — it's such a tragic moment of what happened — but both of those instances happened in a controlled environment. If you would have taken either of those situations and put them anywhere else — if Da'Marion was working out or running by himself and that happened — Hamlin the same thing. If they are by themselves when this stuff happens it can be just tragically different.

"With Da'Marion, we were lucky enough to have the Marine medic and the surgeon on site and the hospital so close. Anything else that could have went wrong could have had a tragically different result. We're very grateful and very thankful for everything that everyone did."

