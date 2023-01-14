ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

buffalorising.com

Is There Snow in Buffalo’s Future?

Author: Stephen Vermette | Department of Geography & Planning, SUNY Buffalo State University Research Associate, Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences. Reaching back to the late 19th and early 20th Centuries, Buffalo’s newspaper headlines (Buffalo Museum of Science Weather Archives) are replete with references to snowstorms and blizzards – “Big Blizzard to Swoop Down on Buffalo,” “It was a Blizzard That Buffalo Could Well Boast of,” “City in Grasp of Great Storm,” “Buffalo is Threatened with Howling Blizzard…” (I could go on).
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

New Damar Hamlin mural unveiled in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new mural of Damar Hamlin has been unveiled in Buffalo. You can find it in Larkin Square, where the mural shows Damar making heart signs with his hands while wearing his number three jersey. The artist behind it, Adam Zyglis, says the mural is for...
BUFFALO, NY
wbfo.org

Fire Commissioner was not in Buffalo during the blizzard

Fire Commissioner William Renaldo, who is responsible for coordinating the city's emergency response, did not deny claims he went on vacation during the storm. Renaldo spoke about the Buffalo Fire Department's response to the blizzard in a Common Council meeting Tuesday, where he commended the courage of the firefighters. Renaldo stated that some firefighters worked for over 90 hours over the weekend of the storm, and he was clear that sacrifices were part of a firefighter’s duty.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Orchard Park resident wins $46K in Hamburg raffle

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Tuesday night, one lucky Orchard Park resident walked away with $46,000 after hitting the jackpot at the Hamburg Armor Fire Company's bingo night. People waited in line for more than an hour just to get inside the fire hall when doors opened at 5:30 p.m. It...
HAMBURG, NY
2 On Your Side

$250K in damage in Buffalo fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is assisting one person after a fire broke out in a home on Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo. Firefighters were called to 238 Minnesota Avenue just before 4pm Monday. Investigators believe the first started on the first floor of the home. Damage is...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Interview with Jenna McKeone of Knit Buffalo

Knit Buffalo is WNY’s first mobile yarn store. It’s like a food truck, but for yarn. Knit Buffalo carries heirloom quality, mostly indie dyed yarn from small businesses along with other fiber notions. I pop-up at farmers markets, local art festivals, and fiber festivals. If you have a space where I can park, I can pop-up! I also organize local sip and stitches which are inclusive gatherings of fiber lovers in community spaces.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Fearless Buffalo nun thwarted thieves

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A fearless Buffalo nun delivered an impromptu lesson in "thou shall not steal". “So, I opened the door and saw a ladder — here's a ladder over here and I walked out and I looked up and said — 'get out of here. How dare you do this to God's property — this is his mission!’”, described Sister Mary Johnice, director, Response to Love Center.
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Major Hollywood Actor Says Go To This Buffalo Concert Friday

One of Buffalo's most famous Hollywood figures has a concert you don't want to miss this Friday in Williamsville. Every Friday Night, join 92.9 WBUF at The Stage for FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE. Live music from the best rock tribute bands. These bands are so good it's like seeing the real thing! This week, we welcome Gold Dust Woman: a Stevie Nicks Tribute and one of Buffalo's most famous people wants you to check out the show.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

John Roth named Chief Operating Officer of Pegula Sports & Entertainment and Buffalo Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — John Roth has been named Chief Operating Officer of Pegula Sports & Entertainment and the Buffalo Sabres. According to the Sabres, Roth worked at Fidelity Investments for the past 24 years as an investor and served as portfolio manager of the Fidelity New Millennium and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund and as co-manager of Fidelity Advisor New Insights Fund.
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Runway Jeep Injuries Woman In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A woman was hurt by her own out of control vehicle before it rolled down a city block striking several parked cars and even a building in Jamestown on Wednesday. Just before 9:30 a.m. Jamestown Police and Fire personnel, along with ALSTAR EMS,...
JAMESTOWN, NY

