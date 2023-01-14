Read full article on original website
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
buffalorising.com
Is There Snow in Buffalo’s Future?
Author: Stephen Vermette | Department of Geography & Planning, SUNY Buffalo State University Research Associate, Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences. Reaching back to the late 19th and early 20th Centuries, Buffalo’s newspaper headlines (Buffalo Museum of Science Weather Archives) are replete with references to snowstorms and blizzards – “Big Blizzard to Swoop Down on Buffalo,” “It was a Blizzard That Buffalo Could Well Boast of,” “City in Grasp of Great Storm,” “Buffalo is Threatened with Howling Blizzard…” (I could go on).
Starbucks and Italian eatery slated for former Kings in Buffalo Township
Buffalo Township officials are keeping mum about ongoing construction at the site of the former Kings Family Restaurant in Buffalo Plaza along Route 356. Township Manager Rich Hill declined to comment Wednesday when asked for details on the project at 400 Buffalo Plaza. But plaza owner Anthony Pompeo confirmed Wednesday...
New Damar Hamlin mural unveiled in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new mural of Damar Hamlin has been unveiled in Buffalo. You can find it in Larkin Square, where the mural shows Damar making heart signs with his hands while wearing his number three jersey. The artist behind it, Adam Zyglis, says the mural is for...
'Blizzard' Jay Withey in the spotlight in aftermath of Buffalo Blizzard
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - In the height of the ferocious Buffalo blizzard before Christmas, Jay Withey was just doing what he always does. Helping others.
Broadway Aldi reopens after closing in response to looting
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says it reopened its doors at 9 a.m.
wbfo.org
Fire Commissioner was not in Buffalo during the blizzard
Fire Commissioner William Renaldo, who is responsible for coordinating the city's emergency response, did not deny claims he went on vacation during the storm. Renaldo spoke about the Buffalo Fire Department's response to the blizzard in a Common Council meeting Tuesday, where he commended the courage of the firefighters. Renaldo stated that some firefighters worked for over 90 hours over the weekend of the storm, and he was clear that sacrifices were part of a firefighter’s duty.
Orchard Park resident wins $46K in Hamburg raffle
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Tuesday night, one lucky Orchard Park resident walked away with $46,000 after hitting the jackpot at the Hamburg Armor Fire Company's bingo night. People waited in line for more than an hour just to get inside the fire hall when doors opened at 5:30 p.m. It...
Buffalo schools holding interviews for subs on Jan. 28
"Come join our team and make a difference every day," BPS wrote.
$250K in damage in Buffalo fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is assisting one person after a fire broke out in a home on Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo. Firefighters were called to 238 Minnesota Avenue just before 4pm Monday. Investigators believe the first started on the first floor of the home. Damage is...
buffalorising.com
Interview with Jenna McKeone of Knit Buffalo
Knit Buffalo is WNY’s first mobile yarn store. It’s like a food truck, but for yarn. Knit Buffalo carries heirloom quality, mostly indie dyed yarn from small businesses along with other fiber notions. I pop-up at farmers markets, local art festivals, and fiber festivals. If you have a space where I can park, I can pop-up! I also organize local sip and stitches which are inclusive gatherings of fiber lovers in community spaces.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Fire Commissioner responds to Buffalo Common Council blizzard, equipment questions
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As Western New York approaches the one-month mark since the deadly Blizzard of '22, efforts from inside Buffalo Common Council to improve the city's storm are ramping up. On Tuesday, inside the common council chambers, post-blizzard discussions took center stage. "I think this is a...
Should This Amazing Home in Hamburg Cost More? [PHOTOS]
Western New York is a phenomenal region to raise a family. It's not pretending to be the giant metropolises that New York City, Los Angeles, Miami or Chicago are, but there are some very nice properties to purchase in Buffalo. This is also a region which is more affordable than...
WKBW-TV
Fearless Buffalo nun thwarted thieves
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A fearless Buffalo nun delivered an impromptu lesson in "thou shall not steal". “So, I opened the door and saw a ladder — here's a ladder over here and I walked out and I looked up and said — 'get out of here. How dare you do this to God's property — this is his mission!’”, described Sister Mary Johnice, director, Response to Love Center.
You can win Bills tickets if you can find items in local scavenger hunt
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Labatt Blue has partnered up with the Buffalo Bills to offer fans an opportunity to win four playoff tickets to the next game. Fans can round up friends, and hunt around Western New York to find four hidden inflatable Blue light cans. The four scavenger hunt...
wearebuffalo.net
Major Hollywood Actor Says Go To This Buffalo Concert Friday
One of Buffalo's most famous Hollywood figures has a concert you don't want to miss this Friday in Williamsville. Every Friday Night, join 92.9 WBUF at The Stage for FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE. Live music from the best rock tribute bands. These bands are so good it's like seeing the real thing! This week, we welcome Gold Dust Woman: a Stevie Nicks Tribute and one of Buffalo's most famous people wants you to check out the show.
WKBW-TV
John Roth named Chief Operating Officer of Pegula Sports & Entertainment and Buffalo Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — John Roth has been named Chief Operating Officer of Pegula Sports & Entertainment and the Buffalo Sabres. According to the Sabres, Roth worked at Fidelity Investments for the past 24 years as an investor and served as portfolio manager of the Fidelity New Millennium and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund and as co-manager of Fidelity Advisor New Insights Fund.
Code Blue has been issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County on Monday night and during the day Tuesday. The following overnight shelters will be open Monday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY, open 6 p.m. - 7...
Pizza Hut’s Expected Return To Western New York Is…?
We have been waiting for months for Pizza Hut to come back to Western New York, but is it just a rumor? Because if the restaurant is supposed to return to the 716, where is it?. A thread on Reddit began circulating, asking for answers in regards to the long-anticipated...
Treacherous Travel For Portions Of New York State
The second half of the first month of 2023 is about to start and it is going to bring back some winter weather. While we have been enjoying some of the warm temperatures this January has given us, the cold air is about to take over. The snow and cold...
erienewsnow.com
Runway Jeep Injuries Woman In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A woman was hurt by her own out of control vehicle before it rolled down a city block striking several parked cars and even a building in Jamestown on Wednesday. Just before 9:30 a.m. Jamestown Police and Fire personnel, along with ALSTAR EMS,...
