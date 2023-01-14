Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to groundRoger MarshCalifornia State
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt sells the mansion where he lived with Angelina Jolie and his childrenEntertainment | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
"Santa Monica Is Not Safe" Banner Returns In Downtown Santa MonicaDayana SabatinSanta Monica, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Heavy Rain Forces Long Beach State Basketball Back to Gold Mine
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The562’s coverage of Long Beach State Volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit NaplesIslandCarWash.com to learn more. While Long Beach State women’s basketball prepared to host Big West rivals Hawaii...
UCLA Receives a Tuesday Afternoon "BOOM!"
On Tuesday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With the transfer portal open until January 18, we updated our transfer recruiting target list, which you can view HERE.
Chuck McDonald III, 2025 Mater Dei (California) star cornerback, has high praise for USC visit
McDonald plays for one of the top high school football programs
USC football: Pac-12 schedules to be released Wednesday, here's what to expect
The Pac-12 will release football schedules for all 12 teams on the Pac-12 Network Wednesday at 10am PT
USC football recruiting update: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, nation's No. 4 linebacker, enjoys USC visit
St. John Bosco (California) four-star linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is one of the top defensive prospects in California
ocsportszone.com
Six OC boys basketball teams compete in MLK Dream Classic at St. John Bosco
Carlo Billings takes the court for Foothill during a game in December. (File Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Six Orange County high school boys basketball teams will take part in the MLK Dream Classic on Martin Luther King Day Monday, Jan. 16 at St. John Bosco. Foothill...
Four-Star DB Rodrick Pleasant talks USC official visit, set for Signing Day decision
Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive back Rodrick Pleasant took his final official visit to USC over the weekend and will take the next few weeks to lock his decision. Pleasant already visited Boston College, Cal, Oregon and UCLA. He has already visited USC a number of times unofficially and was on campus for his official trip.
Gardena, January 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The St. Bernard High School soccer team will have a game with Junipero Serra High School on January 17, 2023, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Long Beach battered by storm, with more rain on the way
Long Beach saw flooding, at least one sinkhole and a significant Metro outage Saturday as heavy and sustained rains continued for much of the day. The post Long Beach battered by storm, with more rain on the way appeared first on Long Beach Post.
New family-owned diner replaces rundown Sizzler in North Long Beach
After undergoing a complete makeover, the new restaurant opened as Bebe’s Diner on Jan. 5, replacing the Sizzler that sat vacant at the corner of Long Beach and Del Amo boulevards since the start of the pandemic in 2020. The post New family-owned diner replaces rundown Sizzler in North Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
ZIPping around Long Beach: The 90810 is affordable and (or but) freeway close
The median home price in 90810 in November was $647,400, nearly $100,000 less than the city’s median of $730,000. The post ZIPping around Long Beach: The 90810 is affordable and (or but) freeway close appeared first on Long Beach Post.
oc-breeze.com
2nd Annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week starts Sunday, January 22
Long Beach residents and visitors alike are in for a treat as over two dozen of Black-owned local restaurants and food businesses will offer special menu items and special pricing when the 2nd annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week returns January 22-29, 2023. Organized by local non-profit Long Beach Food...
Bed Bug Infestation Has Gotten Much Worse In This Southern California City
These bloodthirsty pests are used to only be an issue in the Midwest and east coast but now they’re rapidly growing in SoCal.
Storm system moves out of LA area; dry days ahead
A slight chance of showers will continue to linger before the area enjoys a generally dry week. The post Storm system moves out of LA area; dry days ahead appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Major Flooding Closes Long Beach Peninsula as Next Round of Rainstorms Drench SoCal
Long Beach, CA: With just a few days to barely dry out from the last deluge of winter rainstorms last week, the Southland is once again being drenched along with the potential of more landslides, flowing mud and flooding. Storm drains were quickly overwhelmed and plugged with the amount of...
foxla.com
Orange County man arrested in New Mexico for South LA street takeover death of nursing student
LOS ANGELES - An Orange County man has been arrested in connection with the death of Elyzza Guajaca, the nursing student killed when she was hit by a driver doing donuts during a street takeover in South Los Angeles on Christmas night, officials said Monday. Guajaca was killed around 9...
Police investigating after body pulled out of Long Beach harbor Saturday
Long Beach Police Department officers responded to reports of a body in the water near Rainbow Harbor Saturday morning and are now investigating the death, the department said. The post Police investigating after body pulled out of Long Beach harbor Saturday appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Man shot while walking in West Long Beach, police say
Officers responded at around 5:53 a.m. to a local hospital after the man arrived with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower body, police said. The post Man shot while walking in West Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Norwalk, CA
Norwalk is a populous city in Los Angeles County, California. It’s a bustling residential district just several miles from Downtown Los Angeles, allowing this place to blossom into a great community with a strong local economy. While not mainly known for its tourism, Norwalk has a couple of exciting...
Motorcyclist dies during wheelie stunt in Long Beach
Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died while performing a street stunt in Long Beach. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old man from Long Beach. The crash happened on Dec. 18 near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue around 7:40 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Upon investigating, police […]
Comments / 0