SHARON - It finally feels and looks like winter in Massachusetts. Many cities and towns saw their first few inches of snow Monday, including Sharon. "I was out driving around, the roads are slushy," said Assistant DPW supervisor David Poch. Sharon picked up 2 inches of snow from the storm. Fortunately though, roads weren't too crowded with the holiday, making cleanup easier for DPW crews.CHECK: Snow totals for January 16 storm"We're sanding every street," said Poch. Trucks were busy loading up on sand and salt for hours to treat town roadways. DPW workers in Sharon started pre-treating...

SHARON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO