Johnny Tats
4d ago
the elderly paid taxes their entire life and the government wants to ask others to do tasks they technically paid for already. I'm sure the employees could use a little OT and be able to take care of things
Donated car provides Fall River man transportation and a way to move forward
Car prices have hovered around record highs for over a year, leaving many people unable to afford safe and reliable vehicles. Fortunately for a Fall River man, a donated car is bringing relief from his transportation struggles and helping him move forward in life. Paul Ouellette Jr. was awarded a...
Fall River Police investigating robbery at Subway fast food restaurant
Fall River Police are investigating a robbery that took place at a fast-food restaurant in the city. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Officers responded to Subway located at 290 South Main Street in response to a reported unarmed robbery. Upon arrival, the clerk advised...
Fall River Police investigating after stabbing of 57-year-old man
The Fall River Police Department is investigating a reported stabbing that took place on Monday. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Officers responded to Saint Anne’s Hospital after a 57-year-old man walked into the emergency department with an apparent stab wound. The man entered the hospital under his own power.
Now missing Christmas tree missing care of yet another hard-hitting Quincy Quarry exposé? #mayorkoch #parkandrecreation #texaschainsawmassacre
Now missing Christmas tree missing care of yet another hard-hitting Quincy Quarry exposé?. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy Quarry exposéd on Wednesday that the temporary cut Christmas tree set up by the City of Quincy in the modestly landscaped center of the rotary at the Quincy side base of the Fore River Bridge clearly looked to have been whacked by an at least careless driver.
Heroux Announces Plan to Close New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail
In an appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight Tuesday, Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux announced that he has developed a plan to close the controversial Ash Street Jail in New Bedford and move the inmates to the now-defunct ICE detention facility in Dartmouth. Heroux's plan includes working with the Massachusetts Division...
Many Massachusetts cities and towns get first few inches of snow
SHARON - It finally feels and looks like winter in Massachusetts. Many cities and towns saw their first few inches of snow Monday, including Sharon. "I was out driving around, the roads are slushy," said Assistant DPW supervisor David Poch. Sharon picked up 2 inches of snow from the storm. Fortunately though, roads weren't too crowded with the holiday, making cleanup easier for DPW crews.CHECK: Snow totals for January 16 storm"We're sanding every street," said Poch. Trucks were busy loading up on sand and salt for hours to treat town roadways. DPW workers in Sharon started pre-treating...
Body found near TF Green parking garage
Police are investigating after a woman's body was found at T.F. Green International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
Family, police, looking for missing and endangered 26-year-old Fall River man
A family is concerned as a Fall River man has been missing for days and they are worried that something may have happened to him. 26-year-old Saul Valadez has not been seen since he was on Mulberry Street on January 9th of this year. Saul’s sister Karla stated that they...
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over It
(MASSACHUSETTS) For those living on the South Shore, the Powder Point Bridge located in Duxbury is a symbol of the picturesque seaside communities that line the coast. The bridge, which was constructed in 1892, just celebrated its 100th year of being owned by a Massachusetts charitable organization, Duxbury Beach Reseravtion, Inc. But did you know that almost one hundred years ago, the bridge had to be steamrolled to be saved?
Rhode Island’s Illegal Wolf-Dog Finds New Forever Home
Just after the new year, the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Rhode Island put out the call for potential new homes for an illegal dog breed they had in their care. A massive pup named Zeus, with what is believed to be 1/3 wolf in him, was brought to their shelter and needed a forever home.
Police ID woman found dead near TF Green airport
The cause of death of a Pawtucket woman is under investigation after her body was discovered near T.F. Green International Airport on Tuesday.
16-year-old Bristol County student killed in crash being remembered as fun-loving free spirit, friends launch campaign
A 16-year-old Bristol County student who died Sunday in a tragic car crash is being remembered. Dylan Quinn passed away after a crash at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Route 79 in Berkley. Those who knew Dylan were shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of someone so young. His friends...
Mobile methadone clinic ordered to leave Woonsocket parking lot
CODAC Behavioral Healthcare’s mobile unit is a 27-foot RV that has set up shop in the back lot at 800 Clinton St. since July 2022.
Greater New Bedford Weather & Parking Ban Update
Our area is looking at 4 to 6 inches snow and high winds starting from noon Sunday through 7am Monday morning. Today might be a great Sunday to just chill at home and watch the NFL Playoff games (or binge Netflix) We are looking at periods of snow. Temps nearly...
Historic Smithfield Waterman-Winsor House Hits the Market at $669,000
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. A rare 18th-century property in Smithfield is now on the market. The owners have spent decades restoring the home, which sits on 1.85 acres in the Greenville section. The Waterman-Winsor House (ca.1710) price is $669,000. Residential Properties is listing the property. Property Description by...
Winter weather advisory in effect as storm brings snow to parts of Mass.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region bringing snow and gusting winds. Over the next two days, southern Plymouth County to the Upper Cape could get 2 to 4 inches of snow. Areas from the North Shore to South Shore could get a coating to 2 inches. The farther west you go, the less of the flurries you’ll see through about midday Monday.
Fall River Police Department investigating shooting after property damage dicovered
Fall River Police are investigating a weekend shooting after property damage was discovered. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Sunday at approximately 12:15 p.m., units responded to the 100 block of Baker Street after a resident discovered damage to their vehicle. It appeared as though the vehicle had been struck by a projectile.
White supremacist group interrupts a drag queen story hour in Taunton
TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A white supremacist group is accused of spreading hate after interrupting a drag queen story hour in Taunton on Saturday. Members of the group caused a scare when they showed up in masks to the story hour inside the children’s room at Taunton Public Library and staged a protest outside.
Massachusetts man who hit on $1 million scratch ticket in Bristol County plans on letting money work for him
A Massachusetts man who hit big money on a scratch ticket in Bristol County already knows what he is doing with the cash. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Robert Mathews has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” instant ticket game.
Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing
A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
