New Mexico State

newsfromthestates.com

Clean air in schools could become New Mexico law

Under the Public School Ventilation Act, portable filtration systems like this one at a private school in Albuquerque would be used only when the central HVAC system can’t do the job. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) Even though New Mexico requires public schools to upgrade their heating...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
pinonpost.com

Lujan Grisham surprises with support for ‘School Choice Week’

Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made a surprise proclamation honoring School Choice Week, which commemorates school choice and the betterment of educational opportunities for students. Lujan Grisham declared January 22-28, 2023 as School Choice Week in the state, writing in the proclamation that “educational variety not only helps to diversify...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Democratic leadership discusses legislative session priorities

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amid the start of the 2023 legislative session in Santa Fe, New Mexico Democrats held a news conference late Tuesday morning, addressing legislative priorities they hope to tackle. House Speaker-elect, Representative Javier Martinez helmed the news conference, as Martinez is slated to begin his first term controlling the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center shifts to for-profit staffing firm

NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Republicans respond to Governor’s State of the State address

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Republican lawmakers are responding to Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2023 State of the State address. In the minority, Republicans face Democratic control in the House, Senate and Executive branches during the 60-day session. House Republican Leader Ryan Lane (Aztec) issued a statement following the Governor’s speech Tuesday. A second […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

What key issues will New Mexico lawmakers debate in 2023?

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the course of the 60 day legislative session starting Tuesday, January 17, New Mexico’s lawmakers are going to be working to get a wide range of bills passed. Already, nearly 100 pieces of legislation have been pre-filed. So what should we expect? To find out, KRQE News 13 looked through […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Proposed resolution would upgrade historic fire station

NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Nurses Honor Guard honors fallen nurses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The New Mexico Nurses Honor Guard is a nonprofit group of volunteer nurses who attend funerals or memorial services for any fallen nurse in New Mexico. Founder and president Angel Hickerson and member Kristen Cochrane talked more about the nonprofit and about the work they are doing across the state.
NEW MEXICO STATE
southarkansassun.com

Up To $1,500 in Tax Rebates: New Mexico Governor Proposes

Governor Lujan Grisham has proposed up to $1,500 in tax rebates for the residents of New Mexico. According to the governor’s proposal, a $1 billion budget would be allocated for the rebates. According to the New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, the state has a budget of $9.4 billion....
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

American Academy of Pediatrics releases new guidance on childhood obesity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an effort to curb serious health problems related to childhood obesity, the American Academy of Pediatrics has released guidelines on evaluating and treating obese children and teens. Dr. Gilberto Heredia, a family physician doctor with Optum New Mexico, talked about what is being done to combat the growing trend of obesity.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lawmakers react to Governor Lujan Grisham’s 2023 New Mexico State of the State address

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –Tuesday, the New Mexico Legislative Session began and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham gave her State of the State speech. Republicans say they know the challenges they will face during this 60-day session. The Democrats hold a 45-25 advantage over the Republicans in the House and a 27-15 majority in the Senate. However, both sides on Tuesday said they are ready to work together.
NEW MEXICO STATE
proclaimerscv.com

New Mexico Governor Pitches Tax Relief of $750 in New Budget

According to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2024 Budget, all state government and public school employees in New Mexico will receive a 4% pay increase and all taxpayers will receive a $750 rebate by July. The governor’s $9.4 billion spending plan announced Tuesday represents an increase of almost 12% from...
NEW MEXICO STATE

