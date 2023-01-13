Read full article on original website
The School Superintendent has stated that the information presented in our report regarding expulsions in their district was not accurate – by Bryant Furlow, New Mexico In Depth
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with New Mexico In Depth. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. Are you part of the Gallup-McKinley County Schools community? We’d like to hear from you. Over...
Lujan Grisham surprises with support for ‘School Choice Week’
Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made a surprise proclamation honoring School Choice Week, which commemorates school choice and the betterment of educational opportunities for students. Lujan Grisham declared January 22-28, 2023 as School Choice Week in the state, writing in the proclamation that “educational variety not only helps to diversify...
Clean air in schools could become New Mexico law
Under the Public School Ventilation Act, portable filtration systems like this one at a private school in Albuquerque would be used only when the central HVAC system can’t do the job. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) Even though New Mexico requires public schools to upgrade their heating...
Gov. Lujan Grisham Delivers First State Of The State Address Of Her Second Term, Announces Legislative Agenda
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday issued her fifth State of the State address, the first of her second term as governor, laying out her legislative priorities for the 2023 legislative session. The full text of the governor’s address as prepared can be found below. Continuing strategic and meaningful...
Governor Lujan Grisham wants excess state revenue to go towards the economy, education
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2023 Legislative Session started Tuesday with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham starting her State of the State speech very late. The lawmakers have record revenue to work with an extra $3.6 billion. The governor says it should go towards building a better economy and educational system. “That’s who this work is for,” says […]
Gibson Hub Shelter Opens
01.13.23 – The Panel talks through new data from the state Public Education Department showing declining enrollment in public schools over a period of years. Gene asks our panelists if there’s something districts can do to turn that trend around. Host: Gene Grant. Line Opinion Panelists:. Dave Mulryan,...
Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center shifts to for-profit staffing firm
At Roundhouse, advocates ask for voting rights for convicted felons
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As lawmakers gathered in Santa Fe for the start of the 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session, a group of advocates asked for support in expanding New Mexico’s voting rights. In particular, with a news conference at the Roundhouse, they called for the restoration of felons’ voting rights. “Most people don’t realize the […]
Legislative Finance Committee gives update on New Mexico homelessness
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the 2023 lawmaking session underway, the Legislative Finance Committee has released a status update on a key issue affecting many communities: homelessness. They note that while homelessness is down statewide, long-term solutions are lacking. According to the Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) update, homelessness has actually decreased. “Over the last decade, […]
Why you may receive a much lower income tax refund this year
It's officially tax season. But before you get excited, the Internal Revenue Service says your refund check could be much smaller this season.
What to expect on day one of New Mexico's 2023 legislative session
New Mexico Legislative session starts on January 17
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday there are a few committee meetings scheduled ahead of this year’s New Mexico Legislative session. The Finance and Education Committees will be meeting to review the legislation they’ll be endorsing during the session. The session starts Tuesday, January 17, and runs through...
SNAP benefits to return to normal
An increase in SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be coming to an end.
New Mexico Republicans respond to Governor’s State of the State address
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Republican lawmakers are responding to Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2023 State of the State address. In the minority, Republicans face Democratic control in the House, Senate and Executive branches during the 60-day session. House Republican Leader Ryan Lane (Aztec) issued a statement following the Governor’s speech Tuesday. A second […]
American Academy of Pediatrics releases new guidance on childhood obesity
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an effort to curb serious health problems related to childhood obesity, the American Academy of Pediatrics has released guidelines on evaluating and treating obese children and teens. Dr. Gilberto Heredia, a family physician doctor with Optum New Mexico, talked about what is being done to combat the growing trend of obesity.
Lawmakers react to Governor Lujan Grisham’s 2023 New Mexico State of the State address
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –Tuesday, the New Mexico Legislative Session began and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham gave her State of the State speech. Republicans say they know the challenges they will face during this 60-day session. The Democrats hold a 45-25 advantage over the Republicans in the House and a 27-15 majority in the Senate. However, both sides on Tuesday said they are ready to work together.
Violence looms over New Mexico Legislature as work begins
SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called for new gun control laws and greater accountability for firearm manufacturers while denouncing recent drive-by shootings of the homes of Democratic lawmakers in Albuquerque in her State of the State address Tuesday at the start of the annual legislative session.
Up To $1,500 in Tax Rebates: New Mexico Governor Proposes
Governor Lujan Grisham has proposed up to $1,500 in tax rebates for the residents of New Mexico. According to the governor’s proposal, a $1 billion budget would be allocated for the rebates. According to the New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, the state has a budget of $9.4 billion....
What New Mexico lawmakers will focus on during the 2023 legislative session
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting today, New Mexico lawmakers are back at the process of passing bills for a 60-day legislative session. Along with a new class of New Mexico House members, a returning class of state senators will join Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, as she begins her second term as the state’s chief executive officer. […]
State legislators hoping to axe certain driver’s license suspension fees
A bipartisan effort is working its way through the Roundhouse to let people whose licenses are suspended get them back without having to pay a fee.
