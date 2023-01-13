ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

qhubonews.com

The School Superintendent has stated that the information presented in our report regarding expulsions in their district was not accurate – by Bryant Furlow, New Mexico In Depth

This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with New Mexico In Depth. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. Are you part of the Gallup-McKinley County Schools community? We’d like to hear from you. Over...
GALLUP, NM
pinonpost.com

Lujan Grisham surprises with support for ‘School Choice Week’

Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made a surprise proclamation honoring School Choice Week, which commemorates school choice and the betterment of educational opportunities for students. Lujan Grisham declared January 22-28, 2023 as School Choice Week in the state, writing in the proclamation that “educational variety not only helps to diversify...
NEW MEXICO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Clean air in schools could become New Mexico law

Under the Public School Ventilation Act, portable filtration systems like this one at a private school in Albuquerque would be used only when the central HVAC system can’t do the job. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) Even though New Mexico requires public schools to upgrade their heating...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicopbs.org

Gibson Hub Shelter Opens

01.13.23 – The Panel talks through new data from the state Public Education Department showing declining enrollment in public schools over a period of years. Gene asks our panelists if there’s something districts can do to turn that trend around. Host: Gene Grant. Line Opinion Panelists:. Dave Mulryan,...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center shifts to for-profit staffing firm

Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center shifts to for-profit staffing firm
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

At Roundhouse, advocates ask for voting rights for convicted felons

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As lawmakers gathered in Santa Fe for the start of the 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session, a group of advocates asked for support in expanding New Mexico’s voting rights. In particular, with a news conference at the Roundhouse, they called for the restoration of felons’ voting rights. “Most people don’t realize the […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Legislative Finance Committee gives update on New Mexico homelessness

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the 2023 lawmaking session underway, the Legislative Finance Committee has released a status update on a key issue affecting many communities: homelessness. They note that while homelessness is down statewide, long-term solutions are lacking. According to the Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) update, homelessness has actually decreased. “Over the last decade, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What to expect on day one of New Mexico's 2023 legislative session

Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/politics-government/legislature/roundhouse-roundup-what-to-expect-on-day-one-of-new-mexicos-2023-legislative-session/. What to expect on day one of New Mexico's 2023 legislative ….
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Legislative session starts on January 17

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday there are a few committee meetings scheduled ahead of this year’s New Mexico Legislative session. The Finance and Education Committees will be meeting to review the legislation they’ll be endorsing during the session. The session starts Tuesday, January 17, and runs through...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Republicans respond to Governor’s State of the State address

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Republican lawmakers are responding to Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2023 State of the State address. In the minority, Republicans face Democratic control in the House, Senate and Executive branches during the 60-day session. House Republican Leader Ryan Lane (Aztec) issued a statement following the Governor’s speech Tuesday. A second […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

American Academy of Pediatrics releases new guidance on childhood obesity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an effort to curb serious health problems related to childhood obesity, the American Academy of Pediatrics has released guidelines on evaluating and treating obese children and teens. Dr. Gilberto Heredia, a family physician doctor with Optum New Mexico, talked about what is being done to combat the growing trend of obesity.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lawmakers react to Governor Lujan Grisham’s 2023 New Mexico State of the State address

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –Tuesday, the New Mexico Legislative Session began and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham gave her State of the State speech. Republicans say they know the challenges they will face during this 60-day session. The Democrats hold a 45-25 advantage over the Republicans in the House and a 27-15 majority in the Senate. However, both sides on Tuesday said they are ready to work together.
NEW MEXICO STATE
southarkansassun.com

Up To $1,500 in Tax Rebates: New Mexico Governor Proposes

Governor Lujan Grisham has proposed up to $1,500 in tax rebates for the residents of New Mexico. According to the governor’s proposal, a $1 billion budget would be allocated for the rebates. According to the New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, the state has a budget of $9.4 billion....
NEW MEXICO STATE

