Morgan Hill Times
Hollister inmate charged with 1994 San Jose cold case
Authorities recently charged a Hollister man with kidnapping in relation to a 1994 cold case robbery and sexual assault that occurred at a San Jose mall, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. The suspect, Thomas John Loguidice, 65, is currently serving a 40-year prison sentence for...
Inmate dies in Alameda County jail
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — An inmate’s death is being investigated after a 39-year-old man died inside Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. According to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, inmate Stephen Lofton was alone when he died inside his cell Tuesday night. Lofton had been arrested by Hayward Police Department officers four days earlier for allegedly […]
KSBW.com
Salinas man convicted in Norteno gang-related double attempted murder case
SALINAS, Calif. — Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced today that Neil Aguillon-Palermo, 23, a resident of Salinas, was found guilty by a jury for the 2017 Orchard Street double attempted murder of two Salinas residents. The jury returned guilty verdicts for first-degree conspiracy to commit murder...
DNA evidence leads to criminal charges in 1994 cold case
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Saturday, a suspect was charged with crimes connected to a sexual assault and kidnapping case that went cold nearly three decades ago. "We don't forget victims and we don't forgive violent crime," Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. On Jan. 13, 1994, a 21-year-old woman arrived at the […]
padailypost.com
Former sheriff appeals conviction
Former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith is appealing a jury’s conviction that she traded gun permits for campaign donations, lied on campaign finance forms and covered up mismanagement in the jail. Her appeal, filed on Dec. 19, is largely symbolic: Smith has already retired and been replaced, and...
KSBW.com
Aptos shooting prompts shelter-in-place order
APTOS, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's office said they received reports of a shooting around 3 p.m. Monday in Aptos in the area of Mar Monte and Highway-1. A shelter-in-place order went out to residents in the area of White and Larkin Valley roads. "The victim self-transported...
Suspect in San Jose's 1st homicide of 2023 arrested
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect in San Jose’s first homicide of 2023 has been arrested, the San Jose Police Department announced on Tuesday. Henry Livingston, a resident of San Jose, was arrested in connection to a Jan. 1 homicide on the 400 block of West San Carlos Street. Officers responded to the scene […]
KSBW.com
Man who tried to evade police, killed his passenger convicted of manslaughter
PAJARO, Calif. — Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced on Monday thatNicholas Charles Howder, 34, of Monterey, was convicted of evading a peace officer causing death, evading a peace officer against traffic, evading an officer with willful disregard, vehicular manslaughter, and driving on a suspended license. According...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department looking for suspected shooter
APTOS, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man in connection to a non-deadly shooting in south county Monday afternoon. According to Ashley Keehn, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, Shaun Gallagher, 36, is accused of shooting a person who was able to take themselves to the hospital. The shooting took place in the area of Mar Monte Avenue and Highway 1.
Storms hit farm that feeds East San Jose families
When Teresita Garcia was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer, everything around her fell apart. She felt hopeless and ugly as her bones weakened and hair fell out. But a small little farm in East San Jose offered her a respite, she said, until now. Veggielution is where Garcia, 54, turned to get produce to... The post Storms hit farm that feeds East San Jose families appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Deputies: YouTuber arrested in Pebble Beach on public intoxication and kicking a deputy
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV): On Sunday night, The Monterey County Sheriff's Office arrested 37-year-old Corey Struve-Talbott on multiple charges, including public intoxication and resisting arrest. Struve-Talbott is a known YouTube influencer whose channel Trav and Cor has over six million subscribers. Deputies got called to the 1500 block of Palmerio Way in Pebble Beach to The post Deputies: YouTuber arrested in Pebble Beach on public intoxication and kicking a deputy appeared first on KION546.
Two Watsonville gang members arrested after early morning shooting in Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police responded to a shooting early Monday morning on Echo Avenue near Fremont Boulevard. Police said when they arrived, they quickly identified the victim and the suspect car driving away from the area. Seaside Police said the two men from Watsonville in the shooter's car were arrested, and the gun used The post Two Watsonville gang members arrested after early morning shooting in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Lyft driver stabs drunk passenger who couldn't give Daly City destination
DALY CITY, Calif. - A Lyft driver was arrested after stabbing a drunk passenger who couldn't provide an exact Daly City destination. Driver Rodney Glover, 69, picked up two men in San Francisco on Nov. 21 about 9:30 p.m. when the assault occurred, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Teacher arrested after mom finds ‘inappropriate’ texts on teen’s phone, CA police say
A San Jose mother’s discovery of “inappropriate” texts from a former teacher on her 17-year-old daughter’s phone led to his arrest, California police reported. The mom reported the texts on Jan. 9 to police, which investigated and found the teacher had sexually assaulted the teen while she attended Silver Creek High School, a San Jose police news release said.
Man sentenced to life in prison for fatal 2011 shooting
EAST PALO ALTO - A 31-year-old man convicted of first-degree murder for a fatal shooting in East Palo Alto in 2011 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office said Friday.Christian Fuentes, one of the suspects in the killing of 19-year-old Catherine Fisher on July 13, 2011, was found guilty by a jury in September and was sentenced Thursday to the life term, prosecutors said.Fisher was sitting in a parked vehicle with two other people on Annapolis Street when two suspects approached and opened fire. She was struck multiple...
KSBW.com
Salinas family braces for cleanup after severe flooding
SALINAS, Calif. — Following the recent atmospheric river that ripped through California, there’s a lot of cleanups ahead for families whose homes and properties were damaged by floodwaters. Days after the storm ended, in Salinas, William Tope was still waiting for the floodwaters to recede. His home which...
Four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are over 100% full
Torrential atmospheric rivers dropped so much water into California's drought-parched, thirsty reservoirs that four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are now over 100 percent full.
Palo Alto sandwich shop robbed of cash before closing time, suspect sought
PALO ALTO – Police in Palo Alto are searching for a man suspected in the strong-arm robbery of a sandwich shop just before closing time Monday night.Shortly before 8:40 p.m., officers were called to the Subway at 3962 Middlefield Road in the Charleston Shopping Center on reports of a robbery.According to investigators, an employee was reconciling the cash register at the end of her shift when the suspect entered. The suspect, who was not armed, greeted the victim in Spanish and demanded all the money from the register.Police said the suspect went behind the register and took the cash before running out of the shop. He was last seen heading southbound on Middlefield Road on foot.The victim, only identified as a woman in her 40s, was not physically injured.Police described the suspect as a man about 45-years-old, standing about 6' tall with a skinny build. He was wearing a black and red jacket, along with dark-colored pants.Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Palo Alto Police at 650-329-2413. Tips can be given anonymously by emailing paloalto@tipnow.org or by sending a text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.
Shelter in place issued for south Santa Cruz County as deputies search for white Honda Odyssey
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office sent a shelter in place for White Road and Larkin Valley Road Monday. The Sheriff's Office is investigating a crime in the area. Deputies said at 3 p.m., they were dispatched to the Mar Monte area of Highway 1 for reports of a shooting. A The post Shelter in place issued for south Santa Cruz County as deputies search for white Honda Odyssey appeared first on KION546.
‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
