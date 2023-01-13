Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Salinas family braces for cleanup after severe flooding
SALINAS, Calif. — Following the recent atmospheric river that ripped through California, there’s a lot of cleanups ahead for families whose homes and properties were damaged by floodwaters. Days after the storm ended, in Salinas, William Tope was still waiting for the floodwaters to recede. His home which...
KTVU FOX 2
Scenic West Cliff Drive buckles; Biden to visit storm-damaged Santa Cruz coastline
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - The recent storms caused major damage along the Santa Cruz coastline to one of the most scenic locations there – catching the attention of President Biden who will visit the county later this week. Almost three weeks of heavy rain caused parts of West Cliff...
Storms hit farm that feeds East San Jose families
When Teresita Garcia was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer, everything around her fell apart. She felt hopeless and ugly as her bones weakened and hair fell out. But a small little farm in East San Jose offered her a respite, she said, until now. Veggielution is where Garcia, 54, turned to get produce to... The post Storms hit farm that feeds East San Jose families appeared first on San José Spotlight.
sfstandard.com
‘Somebody Has To Help Us’: Bay Area Residents on the Hook for Thousands in Storm Damages
After more than two weeks of heavy storms, Bay Area residents are taking stock of damages to their homes and businesses and finding few places to turn for relief. High-end estimates top $1 billion in damages statewide as insurance claims roll in. On the border of Berkeley and Oakland, eight...
KQED
‘You’re Taking On A Lot of Risk’: Rain and Recovery in the Santa Cruz Mountains
When the rain storms first started to hit Hannah Hagemann’s community in the Santa Cruz mountains, she was lucky enough to evacuate before landslides could block the only roads in and out of her neighborhood in Felton. Those left behind were left without electricity and internet for several days, virtually cutting the community off from the rest of the region.
svvoice.com
Second Round of Storms Causes Local Creeks to Swell
Another round of storms struck the Bay Area over the weekend, causing creeks to swell in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale. San Tomas Aquino Creek overflowed its banks near Levi’s Stadium. About an inch of mud covered the walkway under Tasman Drive Monday morning. While it was mostly clear skies...
KSBW.com
Evacuation orders removed near Pajaro as flooding risk diminishes
PAJARO, Calif. — Update: As of 1 p.m., all evacuation orders along the Pajaro River were lifted in both Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. In addition, the Pajaro River Bridge reopened, prompting more people to leave the emergency shelter at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds and return home. According...
Four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are over 100% full
Torrential atmospheric rivers dropped so much water into California's drought-parched, thirsty reservoirs that four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are now over 100 percent full.
Incredible satellite imagery shows never-ending parade of storms that hit CA for 6 straight days
The video shows the barrage of atmospheric river storms that have dumped rain and snow on California, cutting power to thousands, swamping roads, toppling trees, unleashing debris flows and triggering landslides.
‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
Photos show Bay Area's Mount Hamilton covered in snow
It's unlikely to last long, though.
70 cats and dogs, mostly Pomeranians, rescued from Bay Area house fire
California firefighters rescued 70 cats and dogs from a house that caught fire Tuesday morning, officials said.
Video: Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County blanketed in snow
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Video shot overnight on Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara County Sunday shows the mountain and the surrounding area covered in a thick blanket of fresh snow. Much of the video shows near white-out conditions as trees, roads, residences and businesses are covered in snow. In one part of the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Knee-deep flooding in Livermore; residents break out the paddle boards
LIVERMORE, Calif. - Many people in have been dealing with knee-deep flooding in their residential neighborhood, prompting some to break out paddle boards to get around. The view from Sky Fox on Monday showed parts of a neighborhood along a creek that flooded. The area of Bluebell Drive and Galloway...
KSBW.com
San Benito County flooding (Jan. 16): Mandatory evacuations downgraded to warnings
HOLLISTER, Calif. — As of 5 p.m., San Benito County downgraded mandatory evacuations to warnings for areas in north county. According tot he county, the following areas were now under evacuation warnings:. San Felipe Road from CA156 to County Line. Lovers Lane. Lake Road. Dunneville Estates and portions of...
Gilroy Dispatch
Letter: Bright, massive billboard has no place in Gilroy
I want to make the public aware that on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6pm, the Gilroy Planning Commission will be considering whether to modify our sign ordinance to permit digital electronic billboards. Although the staff report says that the 80-foot high, 30-by-22.5-foot LED billboard where the graphics change every eight...
All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville announced Monday that they had lifted al evacuation warnings in city limits. The city wanted to remind people that the Monterey County Sheriff's Office still closed off access to Pajaro from Watsonville. It will remain closed until they lift the closure. The County of Santa Cruz said they The post All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
2023 storms lesson: Santa Cruz County needs a better, more inclusive emergency response plan
Community organizer and former Santa Cruz mayoral candidate Joy Schendledecker sees a glaring problem with our community's emergency response system. It is inadequate and does not, she writes, "include anyone explicitly representing the unhoused, non-English-speaking, elder or disabled communities." She challenges our officials to do better, to learn from past mistakes, and to work more collectively and transparently to help those most in need. All of us, she insists, might one day need these services.
Evacuation orders issued again for Santa Cruz County neighborhood
The San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County is forecast to spill its banks again and cause flooding in Felton Grove on Saturday.
Biden approves major disaster declaration for Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for three California counties which was requested by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday. The Biden Administration announced that federal funding will be available to affected induvials in Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz Counties. Residents in those counties can apply for assistance if The post Biden approves major disaster declaration for Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
