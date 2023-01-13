Community organizer and former Santa Cruz mayoral candidate Joy Schendledecker sees a glaring problem with our community's emergency response system. It is inadequate and does not, she writes, "include anyone explicitly representing the unhoused, non-English-speaking, elder or disabled communities." She challenges our officials to do better, to learn from past mistakes, and to work more collectively and transparently to help those most in need. All of us, she insists, might one day need these services.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO