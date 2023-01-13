ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilroy, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KSBW.com

Salinas family braces for cleanup after severe flooding

SALINAS, Calif. — Following the recent atmospheric river that ripped through California, there’s a lot of cleanups ahead for families whose homes and properties were damaged by floodwaters. Days after the storm ended, in Salinas, William Tope was still waiting for the floodwaters to recede. His home which...
SALINAS, CA
San José Spotlight

Storms hit farm that feeds East San Jose families

When Teresita Garcia was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer, everything around her fell apart. She felt hopeless and ugly as her bones weakened and hair fell out. But a small little farm in East San Jose offered her a respite, she said, until now. Veggielution is where Garcia, 54, turned to get produce to... The post Storms hit farm that feeds East San Jose families appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KQED

‘You’re Taking On A Lot of Risk’: Rain and Recovery in the Santa Cruz Mountains

When the rain storms first started to hit Hannah Hagemann’s community in the Santa Cruz mountains, she was lucky enough to evacuate before landslides could block the only roads in and out of her neighborhood in Felton. Those left behind were left without electricity and internet for several days, virtually cutting the community off from the rest of the region.
FELTON, CA
svvoice.com

Second Round of Storms Causes Local Creeks to Swell

Another round of storms struck the Bay Area over the weekend, causing creeks to swell in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale. San Tomas Aquino Creek overflowed its banks near Levi’s Stadium. About an inch of mud covered the walkway under Tasman Drive Monday morning. While it was mostly clear skies...
SUNNYVALE, CA
KRON4 News

‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Knee-deep flooding in Livermore; residents break out the paddle boards

LIVERMORE, Calif. - Many people in have been dealing with knee-deep flooding in their residential neighborhood, prompting some to break out paddle boards to get around. The view from Sky Fox on Monday showed parts of a neighborhood along a creek that flooded. The area of Bluebell Drive and Galloway...
LIVERMORE, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Letter: Bright, massive billboard has no place in Gilroy

I want to make the public aware that on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6pm, the Gilroy Planning Commission will be considering whether to modify our sign ordinance to permit digital electronic billboards. Although the staff report says that the 80-foot high, 30-by-22.5-foot LED billboard where the graphics change every eight...
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville announced Monday that they had lifted al evacuation warnings in city limits. The city wanted to remind people that the Monterey County Sheriff's Office still closed off access to Pajaro from Watsonville. It will remain closed until they lift the closure. The County of Santa Cruz said they The post All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

2023 storms lesson: Santa Cruz County needs a better, more inclusive emergency response plan

Community organizer and former Santa Cruz mayoral candidate Joy Schendledecker sees a glaring problem with our community's emergency response system. It is inadequate and does not, she writes, "include anyone explicitly representing the unhoused, non-English-speaking, elder or disabled communities." She challenges our officials to do better, to learn from past mistakes, and to work more collectively and transparently to help those most in need. All of us, she insists, might one day need these services.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Biden approves major disaster declaration for Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for three California counties which was requested by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday. The Biden Administration announced that federal funding will be available to affected induvials in Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz Counties. Residents in those counties can apply for assistance if The post Biden approves major disaster declaration for Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

