Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt sells the mansion where he lived with Angelina Jolie and his childrenEntertainment | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
"Santa Monica Is Not Safe" Banner Returns In Downtown Santa MonicaDayana SabatinSanta Monica, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Downtown Santa Monica Vons Getting Demolished And Replaced With 8-Story Apartment ComplexDayana SabatinSanta Monica, CA
Eater
Long Beach Hotspot Bungalow Kitchen to Close Temporarily as Chef Michael Mina Exits
Chef Michael Mina is departing from Bungalow Kitchen in Long Beach, as owner Brent Bolthouse pivots the business at 2nd & PCH back to what he says is the space’s original intention — a massive bar and lounge with snacks and music. That means an entire overhaul of the menu, sans the famous Bay Area chef Mina, and a light refresh of the space itself, which will cause Bungalow to close soon ahead of a planned reopening later in the spring.
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences
The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
theregistrysocal.com
Vallarta Food Enterprises Pays $48.93MM for 144,000 SQFT Office Campus in Santa Clarita
After it was placed up for sale in 2021, a 144,036 square foot office campus in Santa Clarita has sold for $48.93 million, or approximately $339 per square foot. Public records show that the Valencia Corporate Plaza was purchased by Vallarta Food Enterprises Inc., and the seller in the transaction was an entity linked to True North Real Estate Fund III, a fund managed by True North Management Group.
Food Beast
Most Famous Sandwich Shop In Italy Coming To Los Angeles
Following their first stateside opening in New York City in 2021, famous Italian sandwich shop All'Antico Vinaio will be coming to Los Angeles. Famous is putting it lightly, as this affordable eatery is one of TripAdvisor’s most reviewed restaurants in the world. It’s also a hot spot for tourists and locals alike.
ZIPping around Long Beach: The 90810 is affordable and (or but) freeway close
The median home price in 90810 in November was $647,400, nearly $100,000 less than the city’s median of $730,000. The post ZIPping around Long Beach: The 90810 is affordable and (or but) freeway close appeared first on Long Beach Post.
WBUR
A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires
Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
kcrw.com
Replay: Inglewood restaurant offers soul food, second chance, for formerly incarcerated
On the corner of Centinela and Inglewood Avenue is a casual restaurant offering soul food and second chances to men and women who are returning to society after years in prison. “It's really hard for them to find employment,” says Ray Ford, co-founder of 2nd Chance Soul Food Fish Fry....
NBC Los Angeles
City Receives Hundreds of Calls About LA Potholes After January Storms
LA's Bureau of Street Services is working to fill potholes that were caused by all the rainfall last week. The city says last week alone they got 1,542 calls about potholes. Of those, more than 50% have already been filled like one on Hayvenhurst Avenue in Encino where a neighbor spray painted a warning to drivers before the city filled it in.
Pizza Guys Locks in LA Locations for Massive Expansion
The pizza chain tells What Now Los Angeles that they’re targeting five Greater LA cities
Street Eats: A Foodie's Guide to Los Angeles
Some popular street food options that can be found in Los Angeles. It lists different types of street food such as tacos, Korean BBQ, food trucks, shaved ice and Elote which are commonly found in the streets of Los Angeles and known for its diverse food culture.
Juicy Eats: A Guide to the Best Burger Shops in Town
If you're a fan of burgers, Los Angeles has no shortage of excellent places to get your fix. From classic chains to gourmet burger joints, there's a burger shop to suit every taste and budget. In this article, we'll introduce you to some of the best burger shops in LA, so you can sink your teeth into the city's tastiest patties. Whether you're a local or a visitor, you'll find plenty of options for satisfying your burger cravings. So without further ado, here are our top five picks for the best burger shops in Los Angeles.
What's behind the recent drop in rent prices?
While Los Angeles County might be one of the most expensive places to live in the United States, rent prices have dropped steadily over the last four months, a trend noticed across nine of California's 10 most-populated cities. After a period in which rent prices skyrocketed consistently from year to year, the change might not seem like much to many renters, but a new study from ApartmentList suggests that the trend could continue through 2023. The city with the largest drop in rental prices was Oceanside, where in December, prices dropped by nearly 4%. In Los Angeles and Long Beach, there was...
2urbangirls.com
Is Karen Bass’ success in clearing Venice homeless encampments just a facade
LOS ANGELES (2UrbanGirls) – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is basking in the success of removing 100 people off of city streets and into temporary shelters in less than 30 days on the job. No one seems concerned with how she is having so much success, in a short amount of time.
natureworldnews.com
More Rain to Unload in Los Angeles Next Week; Motorists Advised of Difficult Travel
The latest weather forecast in Los Angeles said that more rain is expected to unload next week as the relentless storm in California continues. Meanwhile, motorists are advised to be extra careful due to travel hazards and difficulty. Los Angeles is not spared from the severe weather conditions in California.
2urbangirls.com
Baldwin Hills department store robbed
LOS ANGELES – A Baldwin Hills department was reportedly robbed Sunday evening. Users on the Citizen App reported a jewelry theft at the Macy’s located at the Baldwin Crenshaw Mall. It was also reported shots were fired. Authorities reported two suspects were last seen driving in the area...
1 arrested, 2 sought in South L.A. street takeover that left woman dead
A 28-year-old man wanted in connection with the death of a woman during a South Los Angeles takeover on Christmas Day has been arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico, police announced Tuesday. Dante Chapple Young was arrested last week and is awaiting extradition back to Los Angeles. The Orange County native faces a murder charge, while […]
Victim In Fatal 5 Freeway Crash Into Ravine Identified
A 27-year-old Lodi man has been identified as the victim of a fatal 5 Freeway crash discovered Sunday afternoon. Ernesto Nava Jr., 27, of Lodi, was identified as the occupant of a vehicle discovered in a ravine next to the northbound 5 Freeway between McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County ...
Irvine man fatally shot in confrontation with police
A Southern California man armed with a gun was fatally shot in a confrontation with police officers, authorities said.
police1.com
Calif. detective suffers medical emergency, dies while driving home from work
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County sheriff's detective crashed and died late Sunday night, Jan. 15, while he was driving home from work near Torrance, the sheriff said. Detective Steven J. Lim, who worked for the Sheriff's Department for 26 years, died in the crash near Carson Street and Vermont Avenue, just outside of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Sheriff Robert Luna said.
KTLA.com
1 dead in downtown Los Angeles car fire
One person is dead after a vehicle caught fire in downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon. After the fire at 1225 E. 16th St. was extinguished, a body was found inside the car, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a release just before 1 p.m. Officials have not yet released...
