Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
News 12
Healthgrades: Stony Brook University Hospital cracks top 50 best hospitals in US list; Mather in top 250
Stony Brook University Hospital and Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson received high praise on this year’s Healthgrades list for America’s best hospitals. SBUH was in the top 250 since 2015, the top 100 since 2019, and now the top 50. “I’m delighted with this significant accomplishment, which places...
Yale Daily News
School of Medicine administrator indicted in $3.5 million fraud scheme during previous employment at NYU
Yale School of Medicine administrator Cindy Tappe’s employment was terminated on Dec. 22 after allegedly embezzling $3.5 million from a New York state grant that she used to cover personal expenses, including an $80,000 swimming pool and almost $600,000 in renovations to her home in Westport, Connecticut. Tappe was...
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
longisland.com
Dos Toros to Open its First Restaurant on Long Island in New Hyde Park
Dos Toros Taqueria, the fast-casual Mission-style taqueria, will introduce Long Island to its San Francisco Bay Area-inspired fare with the grand opening of its New Hyde Park restaurant on January 19. Originally from California's Mission District, brothers Leo and Oliver Kremer opened their first Dos Toros 13 years ago in...
Manhasset residents, officials say Hochul's housing plan will strain community resources
Residents and elected officials from Manhasset on Long Island's North Shore have expressed their opposition to Governor Kathy Hochul's proposal to increase the housing stock on the Island.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Smithtown, NY
Smithtown is a small, charming town just a short train ride from Manhattan Island in Suffolk County, New York. This town on Long Island’s northern shores has been touted as one of the area’s best escapes for city dwellers who yearn for relaxation and recreation. You can enjoy...
News 12
Massapequa Park man infuriated in search for diabetes drug that's in short supply
A Massapequa Park man is struggling to find a diabetes drug that is also used for weight loss. Charlie Bartlett says he has reached out to large pharmacy chains, neighborhood pharmacies, doctors, even the manufacturer but can't locally find the refill he needs of Trulicity to manage his Type One diabetes.
27east.com
Carter No Longer Taking Southampton Village Police Chief Post; Trustees Blame the Mayor
Anthony Carter, the Southampton Village Board majority’s pick to be the village’s next chief of police starting in March, is no longer taking the position. Village Board members Gina Arresta,... more. The State Legislature’s LIPA Commission will hold a public hearing on Friday, January 20, at ... by...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Woman arrested in Mount Sinai massage parlor raid
Suffolk County Police arrested a Flushing woman on Jan 17 for alleged unlawful practice of a profession during a massage parlor raid in Mount Sinai. In response to community and quality of life complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers and the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal and Building Inspector conducted an investigation into New Blue Sea Relaxing Spa, located at 331 Route 25A, at approximately 4 p.m.
arizonasuntimes.com
New York Lawmakers Weigh Investigation into Jewish University over $230 Million in State Funding
New York state senators threatened an investigation Wednesday into allegations that Yeshiva University misrepresented itself to receive $230 million in state funding, according to a letter sent to the Jewish school. Yeshiva is currently embroiled in a lawsuit regarding the school’s refusal to officially recognize the YU Pride Alliance, an...
syossetjerichotribune.com
An Update On The Syosset School District Mascot
At the Jan. 9 Syosset Central School District Board of Education meeting, an update was given on where the district currently stands on its mascot, “The Braves.”. As previously reported by Anton Media Group’s Amanda Olsen, a New York state court upholding the prohibition on Native American depictions in mascots, team names and logos will affect several districts across Long Island, including Syosset. The school district’s team name and logos will have to be retired by the end of the school year or the district will lose state funding.
Puttin' On the Ritz - The "kid glove" treatment for Allen Weisselberg
Talk about White privilege after falling in the crosshairs of the law. Allen Weisselberg is the poster boy. Rikers Island would hardly be considered New York City’s number one vacation spot. But there are certain places, dorms, and units that are more dangerous than others. And Allen Weisselberg has been designated to about the cushiest deal the jail offers. Hardly a surprise. Still, even I, who suffered a similar circumstance, am offended.
Protester removed during Hochul appearance at Brooklyn church
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A video taken inside Trinity Lutheran Church in Sunset Park during an appearance by Gov. Kathy Hochul has garnered more than 1 million views as of Monday night. The video shows parishioner Genesis Aquino being escorted out of a Martin Luther King Jr. Day service by the NYPD on Sunday. Aquino […]
Nassau BOCES student remembered as kind and talented athlete
Nassau BOCES student Gerrin Hagen was riding his skateboard home from school when he was struck by an SUV on Cantiague Lane in Hicksville around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
queensjewishlink.com
Fires Of Antisemitism Fueled At Forest Park
More despicable hate was found this week at Forest Park. “Sadly, antisemitism has struck again in Queens, at Forest Park,” wrote Council Member Lynn Schulman on Monday evening, January 16. Her district encompasses Forest Hills, Rego Park, Richmond Hills, and Kew Gardens where the generally nice and safe park is situated. “Hatred against Jews is a growing issue, and we cannot allow this to keep happening.” The photo posted of swastikas spray-painted onto fallen tree limbs, taken during the day by a keen-eyed passerby, was seen by well over 16,000 on the Twitter social media platform alone. In response, the local 102nd precinct of the New York Police Department immediately arranged for the removal of the offensive graffiti. The police department›s Hate Crimes unit was also made aware of the incident.
There’s a Secret Tunnel in New York Celebrities and Presidents Use to Escape
Did you know there's a secret tunnel in New York celebrities and past presidents have used to avoid getting mobbed by the public?. Track 61 sits under the Waldorf Hotel in New York City. There's said to be an unmarked brass door that leads to the underground station. It's rumored to still be used as a secret escape after never being properly abandoned, according to Atlasoscura.com. There's even an antique train car once used by Franklin D. Roosevelt that remains in the hidden tunnel today.
Two New York Men Sentenced For Roles in Decade-Long Scam
Two New York men have been recently been sentenced for the roles they played in what is being called a decade-long Ponzi scheme. The announcement was made by the Attorney General of New York Letitia James. The charges against both men included second-degree money laundering, as well as a first-degree...
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Man Sentenced for Operating Ponzi Scheme, Stole More than $1M
Carl Carro Sentenced to Up to 8 Years and James Doyle Sentenced to Five Years’ Probation. for Scheme that Stole More Than $1 Million from Unsuspecting Investors. New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Department of Taxation and Finance Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller announced the sentencings of Carl Carro (61, of Delaware County) and James Doyle (74, of Westchester County) for operating a nearly decade-long Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors in New York and throughout the nation of more than $1 million. Carro pled guilty last October to Money Laundering in the Second Degree (class C felony), Securities Fraud under the Martin Act (class E felony), Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (class E felony), and Repeated Failure to File Personal Income Tax Returns (class E felony). Doyle pled guilty in July 2021 to Money Laundering in the Second Degree (class C felony) and Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (class E felony). Carro was sentenced to 4 to 8 years in prison and Doyle was sentenced to five years’ probation. As part of their respective sentences, Carro and Doyle agreed to pay a total of more than $1 million in judgments to the victims of their scheme.
Daniel Preston, an owner of company with stake in Calverton land deal with Riverhead, dies at 52
Luminati Aerospace owner Daniel Preston, 52, died at his home in Little Falls, New York on Thursday, Jan. 12. The cause was cancer, according to a family friend. Preston’s company is part owner of Calverton Aviation & Technology, the company in a $40 million contract with the Town of Riverhead to purchase nearly all of town’s vacant land in the Calverton Enterprise Park. Calverton Aviation & Technology, formed in 2017, is a joint venture of Luminati Aerospace and Triple Five Group.
LI man, 88, works with cops to bust man trying to scam him out of $5,500
A New Jersey man was charged with attempting to con an 88-year-old man out of $5,500 in Nassau County, police said Wednesday.
Comments / 0