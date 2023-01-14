Ring of Honor Wrestling star Jay Briscoe died at the age of 38 on Tuesday (January 17), according to Ring of Honor Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan. Briscoe, whose real name is Jamin Pugh, is a former two-time ROH World champion and was in his thirteenth reign as a ROH World Tag Team champion alongside his brother, Mark Briscoe, at the time of his death.

