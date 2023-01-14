ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

66-year-old bicyclist dead after crash in South Philadelphia: Police

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KfacC_0kEuPRcH00

Bicyclist killed in South Philadelphia crash: Police 00:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 66-year-old bicyclist died in a crash with a car in South Philadelphia Friday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Tasker Street and Columbus Boulevard around 5:25 p.m., police say.

Police identified the bicyclist as Taing Sophy.

A beige Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Tasker Street, while the bicyclist was traveling west on the same street. Police say the 32-year-old driver of the car was trying to make a left turn onto Columbus Boulevard when the two collided.

The bicyclist suffering head trauma was transported to Jefferson University Hospital where she died Saturday around 1 p.m.

Authorities say the driver of the car stayed at the location until police arrived.

The investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been filed at this point, officials say.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Pa. takeout restaurant: reports

Two people were killed and a third was seriously injured when gunfire broke out at a Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to reports from WPVI and NBC10 Philadelphia. At least 16 shorts were fired around 11:30 p.m. at the Shangri-La restaurant located along the 5400 block of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

16 shell casings found after triple shooting that killed 2 in Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia left two people dead and one in the hospital fighting for their life. The shooting happened just before midnight Tuesday inside a Chinese restaurant on Chester Avenue in Kingsessing.Many neighbors CBS Philadelphia spoke with are frustrated and disheartened.Two moms shared they've had enough of the senseless violence. One moved out of the neighborhood three years ago and the other is working on doing the same."Two mothers lost their children across the street from the neighborhood supermarket," Sharita Manira said. "It's just horrifying."It's a mother's nightmare and in Kingsessing, too many parents...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

1 person in custody for double homicide in Abington Township: Police

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - One person has been taken into custody in connection to a double homicide in Montgomery County. Abington Township police were called to the 1100 block of Beverly Road on Wednesday afternoon.  The Montgomery County coroner was also called to the scene. Police tell CBS Philadelphia the suspect was known to the victims. Authorities say there is no danger to the community. Investigative reporter Joe Holden is on the scene gathering further details. Stay with CBS Philadelphia online, on-air and streaming for updates on this developing story. You can also download the CBS Philadelphia app for the latest breaking news.   
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
fox29.com

Police: 2 teen girls sought in North Philadelphia robbery

PHILADELPHIA - The public is being asked to help identify two teenage girls police would like to speak with about a robbery in North Philadelphia last week. Surveillance video shows the two girls accused of stealing a phone and glasses from a woman on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 13th Street on January 12.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Man shot 3 times, killed outside corner store in Pa.: report

Multiple shots ended a 47-year-old man’s life in front of a corner store in Tioga-Nicetown, reports said. According to CBS News, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near North 17th and West Atlantic streets in Philadelphia where authorities came across the victim with multiple gunshot wounds suffering from being shot in the stomach twice and once in the left leg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

N.J. man faces multiple charges in connection to body found in trash bag

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A Trenton man has been charged Wednesday in connection to a body found in a trash bag last December, Trenton police and the Mercer County Homicide Task Force say. There is an ongoing investigation.David Gibson, 44, has charges of disturbing or desecrating human remains, tampering with evidence, and hindering. Officials say Gibson is accused of placing the victim in the trash bag, moving the trash bag to a different area, concealing the victim's remains, and not contacting authorities. A body that officials say was decomposed was found in a trash bag at a place on the 600 block of Beatty Street on December 23 by the landlord. The cause of death is still being determined and the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy.The victim's identity is unknown at this time with a pending DNA confirmation. Officials say the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office filed a motion to detain Gibson pending trial.You can call the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406 or email mchtftips@mercercounty.org to submit a tip or give any information.
TRENTON, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Man Shot and Killed Inside Frankford Car Repair Shop

UPDATE 10:00 AM POLICE REPORTING THAT AN ARREST HAS BEEN MADE. A 56 year old male was shot and killed inside an auto body shop on the 4300 block of Josephine Street today at 8:21 AM. He was shot multiple times in the chest and one time in the buttocks, according to police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Teenage suspect arrested in deadly Camden shooting of 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A teenage boy was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen, Camden County officials announced on Tuesday. The suspect, also 14-year-old, was charged with first-degree murder. The teenage suspect, who's from Camden, has a pending court hearing and he is currently held at Camden County Juvenile Detention Center.Allen was at a birthday party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden when shots were fired. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital by EMS with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead later that night.Allen, who was from Lindenwood, was the life of the party and was beloved by his large family.If you have information for the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, you're encouraged to contact Prosecutor Detective Matthew Kreidler at 856-930-5355 and Camden County Police Detective Maria Bagby at 609-519-6947. You can also submit tips anonymously online.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
114K+
Followers
25K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy