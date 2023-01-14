66-year-old bicyclist dead after crash in South Philadelphia: Police

Bicyclist killed in South Philadelphia crash: Police 00:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 66-year-old bicyclist died in a crash with a car in South Philadelphia Friday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Tasker Street and Columbus Boulevard around 5:25 p.m., police say.

Police identified the bicyclist as Taing Sophy.

A beige Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Tasker Street, while the bicyclist was traveling west on the same street. Police say the 32-year-old driver of the car was trying to make a left turn onto Columbus Boulevard when the two collided.

The bicyclist suffering head trauma was transported to Jefferson University Hospital where she died Saturday around 1 p.m.

Authorities say the driver of the car stayed at the location until police arrived.

The investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been filed at this point, officials say.