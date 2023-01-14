Read full article on original website
Ninth CareerTech state director begins official duties
Brent Haken was named to the position in November by the Oklahoma State Board of Career and Technology Education. He is the ninth director in ODCTE’s history. “I am honored to begin serving the state of Oklahoma in meeting the educational, training and workforce development needs of our state,” Haken said. “Oklahoma has the nation’s premier system for career and technical education due to a…
Drummond announces new leadership team
Attorney General Gentner Drummond today announced the addition of key leaders to the Oklahoma Office of Attorney General (OAG) and outlined various structural changes to the operations of the office. Newly hired leaders include General Counsel Rob Johnson; Chief of the Criminal Division, Jimmy Harmon; Chief of the Civil Division, Stacy Morey; Solicitor General Garry Gaskins; and Chief of Staff…
State Treasurer Todd Russ
Oklahoma State Treasurer Todd Russ was sworn in Monday as the 20th State Treasurer of Oklahoma. Russ, a banker for more than 30 years, a farmer, rancher, and small business owner, said he is ready to get to work on behalf of all Oklahomans. “I am deeply committed to evaluating the systems used to manage our money as a state,” Russ said. “The taxpayers deserve to know that their money is being…
For the Children: Legislative deadline for filing bills is Jan. 19
The 1st Session of the 59th Oklahoma Legislature will convene on Monday, February 6. On that day, lawmakers will hear from Gov. Kevin Stitt in his fifth “State of the State” address, which will outline his goals and policies he believes necessary to achieve those goals. Many of those suggestions will come from bills filed by state senators and representatives to be considered over the four…
