blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City receiving water from NW OK lake to address Central OK drinking water needs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City is drawing water from an Oklahoma lake to meet drinking water needs in Central Oklahoma. OKC officials and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are working together to draw water from Northwest Oklahoma’s Lake Canton. The water will be...
pdjnews.com
Stillwater Medical Center, Blue Cross Blue Shield at impasse area residents to be affected by changes
Residents throughout Noble County have recently received letters from health insurance company Blue Cross Blue Shield, stating Stillwater Medical Center hospitals will leave their networks. The letter states, “During the past several months, we worked to negotiate new contracts with Stillwater Medical Center.” Unfortunately, the letter continues, SMC informed BCBS its hospitals in Stillwater,…
kosu.org
Oklahoma City sues oil company for stealing water intended for emergency drought relief
The company, Revolution Resources, operates a well site at the Wiley Post Airport in Bethany, where they started drilling in the spring of 2022. They applied for permits to run temporary waterlines from the North Canadian River to the drilling site, but both Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust and the Oklahoma Water Resources Board rejected them.
KOCO
Edmond police respond to shots fired near Mitch Park YMCA
EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond police are responding to shots fired near the Mitch Park YMCA. On Monday night, Edmond police responded to the Mitch Park YMCA where shots had been fired. Police said no one was shot but some cars were damaged. A witness told police she saw...
pdjnews.com
Mirriors of yesterday
10 Years Ago Billings Rotary Club has been very active in the last few weeks. New officers elected for the Billings Rotary Club 2012-2014 are Officers elected were John Schatz, president; Ann Denney, vice-president; Consuela Maly, secretary-treasurer; and Candy Oller, reporter. 25 Years Ago Noble County Family YMCAs Out and About group recently traveled to Ponca City, where participants viewed…
pdjnews.com
News Briefs
New Exhibit at Cherokee Strip Museum Focuses on the Godfather of Oklahoma City Rock and Roll On Tuesday, January 17, the Cherokee Strip Museum (CSM) in Perry opened its new exhibit focusing on a man considered the Godfather of the Oklahoma City rock and roll scene. The exhibit is called “Jim Edgar and the Roadrunners.” It follows Edgar’s life as a musician and the success of his musical group. …
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Jan. 12-14
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:32 a.m. police responded to 721 N. Oak for a report of a subject beating on the door. Someone dropped some people of at the address and a window was broken. Extra patrol was requested. At 2:05 a.m. police responded back to the address for a report of Rayan Kirk baking on the house.
pdjnews.com
Oak Ridge Boys tickets go on sale Jan. 19 at NOC
Tickets for the Grammy Award winning Oak Ridge Boys go on sale Thursday, Jan. 19 at 9 a.m. for the upcoming show on Feb. 16 at Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa. The Oak Ridge Boys are appearing as part of the Renfro Spring Lectureship Series. The 2023 Front Porch Singin’ Tour marks the 50th Anniversary of The Oak Ridge Boys. The event is sponsored by the Renfro Endowed Lectureship Program and…
blackchronicle.com
A Thief Swiped a $70,000 Glass Sculpture From an Oklahoma Museum—Then Was Caught When He Returned to the Exhibition
A member of the Oklahoma City Museum of Art is facing a felony charge after stealing a small sculpture from an exhibition of the museum’s glass collection. Roughly a third of the nearly 180-piece Rose Family Glass Collection is currently on view in a show of highlights of a recent donation from the children of Jerome and Judith Rose.
KOCO
Funeral procession held, K9 laid to rest in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A funeral procession was held and a K9 was laid to rest in Oklahoma City. K9 Potter was laid to rest at Rock Knoll Animal Hospital. He served as a military K9 in Afghanistan and in the United States. A memorial will be set up at...
pdjnews.com
Covington-Douglas Junior High, High School announces honor rolls
Covington-Douglas Junior High and High Schools recently announced their last Semester Honor Rolls. Principal’s Honor Roll: • Seniors: Tristan Bowen, Makayla Chartier, Kelsey Kramer, Meya Pope, Blake Vogel • Juniors: Derrek Daugherty, Anna Franke, Isidoro Rojo Fuentes, Ethan Ross • Sophomores: Julia Gregg, Justice Hooten, Cache Pierson, Ford Smith, Miguel Tarango, Camden Thayer, Rylee Thomas …
okcfox.com
OKCPD looking for person of interest in forgery investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a person involved in a forgery. Police say this man attempted to pass a forged check at the Midfirst Bank near I-240 and Penn. A quick-thinking teller recognized that the account had been closed...
DOC: Inmate walks away from Oklahoma City correctional center
Officials are searching for an inmate who has walked away from a local correctional center.
OCPD Searching For Delivery Driver Porch Pirate
Oklahoma City Police are asking for help finding a food delivery driver who officers said stole a package while dropping off someone's meal. The act was caught on a doorbell camera at a home near Northwest 50th Street and North Walker Avenue earlier in January. Oklahoma City Police said they...
Donation bucket for beloved Oklahoma City Golden Corral employee stolen
Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing donations for an Oklahoma City Golden Corral employee.
Pair arrested following massive Del City house fire
Del City Fire officials say two people have been arrested following an investigation into a massive house fire in early December.
K9 war hero receives final motorcycle escort
It was a fitting tribute to a canine war hero who saved lives while overseas.
kaynewscow.com
New TA Express planned for Tonkawa
TONKAWA — A new TA Express franchise is planned for Tonkawa, located off of I-35 on U.S. 60 across from the Tonkawa Casino. The new TA Express franchise location will reportedly feature 35 truck parking spaces, a driver’s lounge, showers, and laundry facilities. Integrated food services including Stuckey’s, Dunkin’, and Baskin Robbins. Also, provide travel center customers with a full offering of established national brands. Fuel is provided through Phillips 66.
blackchronicle.com
Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
Police Department Issues Hilarious Warning About Girl Scout Cookie ‘Dealers’
It's Girl Scout Cookie season and I can't even tell you how much I am looking forward to tearing into a box of Samoas. I freaking love those cookies and always order multiple boxes. Samoas have been my favorite cookies since I first tasted them as a kid and then quickly developed an addiction to them.
