Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pdjnews.com
Improved performances by youth wrestlers
Two Perry Youth Wrestlers participated in the annual Ponca City Oil Town Throw Down youth wrestling tournament Saturday Jan. 14. Both young Maroons showed exciting improvements during their very challenging matches. The score board does not always display the results of the battles in wrestling. Some times close hard-fought matches have all the individual point battles winding up on the same…
pdjnews.com
Maroons dominate District Duals
Heading back to Dual State! The Perry Wrestlers turned in a dominating performance in overwhelming their opponents by a combined score of 406-64 in winning all six duals at the District Duals last week in Tonkawa. The Maroons opened the day with a 78-0 shutout over Cashion, followed by wins over OCS (70-6), Tonkawa (67-12), Perkins-Tryon (63-18), Hennessey (71-9) and finished the day with a…
pdjnews.com
Covington-Douglas Junior High, High School announces honor rolls
Covington-Douglas Junior High and High Schools recently announced their last Semester Honor Rolls. Principal’s Honor Roll: • Seniors: Tristan Bowen, Makayla Chartier, Kelsey Kramer, Meya Pope, Blake Vogel • Juniors: Derrek Daugherty, Anna Franke, Isidoro Rojo Fuentes, Ethan Ross • Sophomores: Julia Gregg, Justice Hooten, Cache Pierson, Ford Smith, Miguel Tarango, Camden Thayer, Rylee Thomas …
pdjnews.com
Cowboys improve to 6-1 with 23-12 win over Columbia
The Oklahoma State wrestling team defeated Columbia, 23-12, inside Levien Gymnasium to improve to 6-1 on the season. The Cowboys won seven of 10 matches, highlighted by Luke Surber’s 21-6 technical fall over Javen Jovero at 197 pounds. OSU and Columbia split the first six matches of the dual with decisions from Daton Fix, Victor Voinovich and Kaden Gfeller, yet the Pokes found themselves…
pdjnews.com
NOC’s Northern Encounter dates set
Dates set Northern Oklahoma College has announced three Northern Encounter dates for Spring 2023. The dates are as follows: Feb. 1 – Tonkawa (Renfro Center); Feb. 8 – Enid (Gantz Center); and Feb. 15 – Stillwater (NOC Classroom Building). Northern Encounter is designated as a day for high school juniors, seniors, and their parents to get an upclose look at the programs and services that…
pdjnews.com
Oak Ridge Boys tickets go on sale Jan. 19 at NOC
Tickets for the Grammy Award winning Oak Ridge Boys go on sale Thursday, Jan. 19 at 9 a.m. for the upcoming show on Feb. 16 at Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa. The Oak Ridge Boys are appearing as part of the Renfro Spring Lectureship Series. The 2023 Front Porch Singin’ Tour marks the 50th Anniversary of The Oak Ridge Boys. The event is sponsored by the Renfro Endowed Lectureship Program and…
pdjnews.com
Coming Events
Tuesday, January 17 Perry Senior Citizen Center is open from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Dominoes, 8 a.m.,, Pitch 1 p.m., Games, 1 p.m. Perry Senior Citizens Center PPS Winter Break Wednesday, January 18 Perry Senior Citizen Center is open from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Dominoes, 8 a.m., Bingo, 1 p.m., Perry Senior Citizens Center Single and Pregnant Support Group, 6 p.m., 831 Grove in Perry. Thursday, January 19…
Oklahoma City University Announces Death Of Longtime Soccer Coach
Longtime Oklahoma City University soccer coach Brian Harvey has passed away, according to the school. Harvey was a founder of the university's men and women's soccer teams and put in 34 years as coach, winning more than 800 games.
Oklahoma State flips 2023 wideout Jalen Pope from Air Force
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football is making moves once again as it continues to piece together its 2023 recruiting class. On Sunday, the Cowboys received a verbal commitment from Aledo (Tex.) wideout Jalen Pope during an official visit. It is the fourth new pledge of the weekend for the Pokes.
pdjnews.com
Jerri Morris-Behne named to SNHU Dean’s List
Jerri Morris-Behne of Perry has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms…
pdjnews.com
Stillwater Medical Center, Blue Cross Blue Shield at impasse area residents to be affected by changes
Residents throughout Noble County have recently received letters from health insurance company Blue Cross Blue Shield, stating Stillwater Medical Center hospitals will leave their networks. The letter states, “During the past several months, we worked to negotiate new contracts with Stillwater Medical Center.” Unfortunately, the letter continues, SMC informed BCBS its hospitals in Stillwater,…
Unconventional food chain opens new location in Oklahoma
A unique cafe chain recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Oklahoma City. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the fun and unique cafe chain Tiger Sugar celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Oklahoma City, according to the event post on its Facebook page.
News On 6
Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Happening In Downtown OKC Monday
Oklahoma City is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a downtown parade Monday. The parade will kick off at 2 p.m. near Northwest 6th and Walker. Some familiar faces from News 9 will be there.
KOCO
Edmond police respond to shots fired near Mitch Park YMCA
EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond police are responding to shots fired near the Mitch Park YMCA. On Monday night, Edmond police responded to the Mitch Park YMCA where shots had been fired. Police said no one was shot but some cars were damaged. A witness told police she saw...
KOCO
Oklahoma girl finally home after spending much of her life in a hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — A baby girl came into this world in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, spending the majority of her first year of life in a hospital. Now, little Ellie is finally home with the help of a program at Oklahoma Children's Hospital - OU Health. Open...
blackchronicle.com
Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
pdjnews.com
Mirriors of yesterday
10 Years Ago Billings Rotary Club has been very active in the last few weeks. New officers elected for the Billings Rotary Club 2012-2014 are Officers elected were John Schatz, president; Ann Denney, vice-president; Consuela Maly, secretary-treasurer; and Candy Oller, reporter. 25 Years Ago Noble County Family YMCAs Out and About group recently traveled to Ponca City, where participants viewed…
bartlesvilleradio.com
One Dead in Fatality Collision Near Hominy
A Tulsa man is killed in a fatality collision near Hominy over the weekend. The one-vehicle crash occurred just before 2pm on Saturday on State Highway 20, 8/10ths of a mile east of County Road 5455, 2 miles west of Hominy in Osage County. According to OHP, a Chevrolet Suburban...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Jan. 12-14
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:32 a.m. police responded to 721 N. Oak for a report of a subject beating on the door. Someone dropped some people of at the address and a window was broken. Extra patrol was requested. At 2:05 a.m. police responded back to the address for a report of Rayan Kirk baking on the house.
Comments / 0