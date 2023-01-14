Heading back to Dual State! The Perry Wrestlers turned in a dominating performance in overwhelming their opponents by a combined score of 406-64 in winning all six duals at the District Duals last week in Tonkawa. The Maroons opened the day with a 78-0 shutout over Cashion, followed by wins over OCS (70-6), Tonkawa (67-12), Perkins-Tryon (63-18), Hennessey (71-9) and finished the day with a…

PERRY, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO