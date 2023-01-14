Read full article on original website
pdjnews.com
Stillwater Medical Center, Blue Cross Blue Shield at impasse area residents to be affected by changes
Residents throughout Noble County have recently received letters from health insurance company Blue Cross Blue Shield, stating Stillwater Medical Center hospitals will leave their networks. The letter states, “During the past several months, we worked to negotiate new contracts with Stillwater Medical Center.” Unfortunately, the letter continues, SMC informed BCBS its hospitals in Stillwater,…
pdjnews.com
Covington-Douglas Junior High, High School announces honor rolls
Covington-Douglas Junior High and High Schools recently announced their last Semester Honor Rolls. Principal’s Honor Roll: • Seniors: Tristan Bowen, Makayla Chartier, Kelsey Kramer, Meya Pope, Blake Vogel • Juniors: Derrek Daugherty, Anna Franke, Isidoro Rojo Fuentes, Ethan Ross • Sophomores: Julia Gregg, Justice Hooten, Cache Pierson, Ford Smith, Miguel Tarango, Camden Thayer, Rylee Thomas …
pdjnews.com
Oak Ridge Boys tickets go on sale Jan. 19 at NOC
Tickets for the Grammy Award winning Oak Ridge Boys go on sale Thursday, Jan. 19 at 9 a.m. for the upcoming show on Feb. 16 at Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa. The Oak Ridge Boys are appearing as part of the Renfro Spring Lectureship Series. The 2023 Front Porch Singin’ Tour marks the 50th Anniversary of The Oak Ridge Boys. The event is sponsored by the Renfro Endowed Lectureship Program and…
pdjnews.com
Jerri Morris-Behne named to SNHU Dean’s List
Jerri Morris-Behne of Perry has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms…
pdjnews.com
NOC’s Northern Encounter dates set
Dates set Northern Oklahoma College has announced three Northern Encounter dates for Spring 2023. The dates are as follows: Feb. 1 – Tonkawa (Renfro Center); Feb. 8 – Enid (Gantz Center); and Feb. 15 – Stillwater (NOC Classroom Building). Northern Encounter is designated as a day for high school juniors, seniors, and their parents to get an upclose look at the programs and services that…
pdjnews.com
Mirriors of yesterday
10 Years Ago Billings Rotary Club has been very active in the last few weeks. New officers elected for the Billings Rotary Club 2012-2014 are Officers elected were John Schatz, president; Ann Denney, vice-president; Consuela Maly, secretary-treasurer; and Candy Oller, reporter. 25 Years Ago Noble County Family YMCAs Out and About group recently traveled to Ponca City, where participants viewed…
pdjnews.com
News Briefs
New Exhibit at Cherokee Strip Museum Focuses on the Godfather of Oklahoma City Rock and Roll On Tuesday, January 17, the Cherokee Strip Museum (CSM) in Perry opened its new exhibit focusing on a man considered the Godfather of the Oklahoma City rock and roll scene. The exhibit is called “Jim Edgar and the Roadrunners.” It follows Edgar’s life as a musician and the success of his musical group. …
kaynewscow.com
New TA Express planned for Tonkawa
TONKAWA — A new TA Express franchise is planned for Tonkawa, located off of I-35 on U.S. 60 across from the Tonkawa Casino. The new TA Express franchise location will reportedly feature 35 truck parking spaces, a driver’s lounge, showers, and laundry facilities. Integrated food services including Stuckey’s, Dunkin’, and Baskin Robbins. Also, provide travel center customers with a full offering of established national brands. Fuel is provided through Phillips 66.
arizonasuntimes.com
Major University Sued over Speech Policies
Oklahoma State University (OSU) violated students’ First and Fourteenth amendment rights by enforcing policies which police speech concerning political and social issues, according to a lawsuit filed by legal group Speech First on Tuesday. OSU enforces policies which “deter, suppress, and punish speech about political and social issues of...
pdjnews.com
Improved performances by youth wrestlers
Two Perry Youth Wrestlers participated in the annual Ponca City Oil Town Throw Down youth wrestling tournament Saturday Jan. 14. Both young Maroons showed exciting improvements during their very challenging matches. The score board does not always display the results of the battles in wrestling. Some times close hard-fought matches have all the individual point battles winding up on the same…
pdjnews.com
Coming Events
Tuesday, January 17 Perry Senior Citizen Center is open from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Dominoes, 8 a.m.,, Pitch 1 p.m., Games, 1 p.m. Perry Senior Citizens Center PPS Winter Break Wednesday, January 18 Perry Senior Citizen Center is open from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Dominoes, 8 a.m., Bingo, 1 p.m., Perry Senior Citizens Center Single and Pregnant Support Group, 6 p.m., 831 Grove in Perry. Thursday, January 19…
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage Co. Man Dies in Fatality Collision
An Osage County man is dead following a fatality collision at about 3:10 pm Thursday on County Road 2130, one half mile west of County Road 2140, 9 miles west of Avant. OHP says a Ford F350 pickup driven by Bradley D. Prather, 48, of Skiatook was traveling eastbound on County Road 2130 and a tractor trailer driven by Westley W. Bonniger,58, of Mannford was traveling westbound on County Road 2130. Prather's vehicle went left of center on a curve, striking the semi head on.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Jan. 12-14
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:32 a.m. police responded to 721 N. Oak for a report of a subject beating on the door. Someone dropped some people of at the address and a window was broken. Extra patrol was requested. At 2:05 a.m. police responded back to the address for a report of Rayan Kirk baking on the house.
KOKI FOX 23
Man hit by truck, killed in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man was hit and killed by a truck in Osage County on Monday. The Oklahoma Highway patrol (OHP) said around 9:45 p.m., a Chevy Silverado hit a man walking on State Highway 97, two miles north of Sand Springs. The man died...
pdjnews.com
Cowboys improve to 6-1 with 23-12 win over Columbia
The Oklahoma State wrestling team defeated Columbia, 23-12, inside Levien Gymnasium to improve to 6-1 on the season. The Cowboys won seven of 10 matches, highlighted by Luke Surber’s 21-6 technical fall over Javen Jovero at 197 pounds. OSU and Columbia split the first six matches of the dual with decisions from Daton Fix, Victor Voinovich and Kaden Gfeller, yet the Pokes found themselves…
pdjnews.com
Maroons dominate District Duals
Heading back to Dual State! The Perry Wrestlers turned in a dominating performance in overwhelming their opponents by a combined score of 406-64 in winning all six duals at the District Duals last week in Tonkawa. The Maroons opened the day with a 78-0 shutout over Cashion, followed by wins over OCS (70-6), Tonkawa (67-12), Perkins-Tryon (63-18), Hennessey (71-9) and finished the day with a…
Deputies investigating theft ring targeting OK businesses
Officials in Kay County say they are investigating a theft ring that targets Oklahoma businesses.
kaynewscow.com
One injured in accident near Morrison
MORRISON — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that an injury accident occurred at 8:06 a.m. Monday on US-64 near County Road 305, eastbound, approximately six miles east of Morrison in Noble County. Troopers report that Garrett R. Gum, 20, Morrison was driving a 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis eastbound on...
bartlesvilleradio.com
One Dead in Fatality Collision Near Hominy
A Tulsa man is killed in a fatality collision near Hominy over the weekend. The one-vehicle crash occurred just before 2pm on Saturday on State Highway 20, 8/10ths of a mile east of County Road 5455, 2 miles west of Hominy in Osage County. According to OHP, a Chevrolet Suburban...
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued in drive by shooting case
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Tonner Gene Warrior, 42, by the Kay County District Court. Warrior is facing felony charges of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a firearm after conviction, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, felony discharging a firearm into a dwelling and conspiracy.
