pdjnews.com
Stillwater Medical Center, Blue Cross Blue Shield at impasse area residents to be affected by changes
Residents throughout Noble County have recently received letters from health insurance company Blue Cross Blue Shield, stating Stillwater Medical Center hospitals will leave their networks. The letter states, “During the past several months, we worked to negotiate new contracts with Stillwater Medical Center.” Unfortunately, the letter continues, SMC informed BCBS its hospitals in Stillwater,…
pdjnews.com
Oak Ridge Boys tickets go on sale Jan. 19 at NOC
Tickets for the Grammy Award winning Oak Ridge Boys go on sale Thursday, Jan. 19 at 9 a.m. for the upcoming show on Feb. 16 at Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa. The Oak Ridge Boys are appearing as part of the Renfro Spring Lectureship Series. The 2023 Front Porch Singin’ Tour marks the 50th Anniversary of The Oak Ridge Boys. The event is sponsored by the Renfro Endowed Lectureship Program and…
pdjnews.com
Covington-Douglas Junior High, High School announces honor rolls
Covington-Douglas Junior High and High Schools recently announced their last Semester Honor Rolls. Principal’s Honor Roll: • Seniors: Tristan Bowen, Makayla Chartier, Kelsey Kramer, Meya Pope, Blake Vogel • Juniors: Derrek Daugherty, Anna Franke, Isidoro Rojo Fuentes, Ethan Ross • Sophomores: Julia Gregg, Justice Hooten, Cache Pierson, Ford Smith, Miguel Tarango, Camden Thayer, Rylee Thomas …
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Jan. 12-14
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:32 a.m. police responded to 721 N. Oak for a report of a subject beating on the door. Someone dropped some people of at the address and a window was broken. Extra patrol was requested. At 2:05 a.m. police responded back to the address for a report of Rayan Kirk baking on the house.
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued in drive by shooting case
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Tonner Gene Warrior, 42, by the Kay County District Court. Warrior is facing felony charges of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a firearm after conviction, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, felony discharging a firearm into a dwelling and conspiracy.
pdjnews.com
News Briefs
Morrison Community Dance The Groovy Country band will play for a community dance in Morrison from 7 - 10 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21. The event will be at the old community building located at Fourth and Woolsey Avenue. For more information, please contact C. R. Frank at 405-612-7909. Donations for Welcome to Perry Sign The Ladies Tuesday Afternoon Club is continuing to request donations for the…
bartlesvilleradio.com
One Dead in Fatality Collision Near Hominy
A Tulsa man is killed in a fatality collision near Hominy over the weekend. The one-vehicle crash occurred just before 2pm on Saturday on State Highway 20, 8/10ths of a mile east of County Road 5455, 2 miles west of Hominy in Osage County. According to OHP, a Chevrolet Suburban...
kaynewscow.com
One injured in accident near Morrison
MORRISON — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that an injury accident occurred at 8:06 a.m. Monday on US-64 near County Road 305, eastbound, approximately six miles east of Morrison in Noble County. Troopers report that Garrett R. Gum, 20, Morrison was driving a 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis eastbound on...
pdjnews.com
NOC’s Northern Encounter dates set
Dates set Northern Oklahoma College has announced three Northern Encounter dates for Spring 2023. The dates are as follows: Feb. 1 – Tonkawa (Renfro Center); Feb. 8 – Enid (Gantz Center); and Feb. 15 – Stillwater (NOC Classroom Building). Northern Encounter is designated as a day for high school juniors, seniors, and their parents to get an upclose look at the programs and services that…
pdjnews.com
Coming Events
Tuesday, January 17 Perry Senior Citizen Center is open from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Dominoes, 8 a.m.,, Pitch 1 p.m., Games, 1 p.m. Perry Senior Citizens Center PPS Winter Break Wednesday, January 18 Perry Senior Citizen Center is open from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Dominoes, 8 a.m., Bingo, 1 p.m., Perry Senior Citizens Center Single and Pregnant Support Group, 6 p.m., 831 Grove in Perry. Thursday, January 19…
OHP Identifies 2 Men Killed In Plane Crash Near Kingfisher
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers have identified two victims killed in a plane crash near Kingfisher on Monday. According to troopers, John Hazelton from Edmond and Jonathan Benton from Mustang died after crashing about 30 minutes after taking off from Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma City. The NTSB and the Federal...
kaynewscow.com
New TA Express planned for Tonkawa
TONKAWA — A new TA Express franchise is planned for Tonkawa, located off of I-35 on U.S. 60 across from the Tonkawa Casino. The new TA Express franchise location will reportedly feature 35 truck parking spaces, a driver’s lounge, showers, and laundry facilities. Integrated food services including Stuckey’s, Dunkin’, and Baskin Robbins. Also, provide travel center customers with a full offering of established national brands. Fuel is provided through Phillips 66.
pdjnews.com
Jerri Morris-Behne named to SNHU Dean’s List
Jerri Morris-Behne of Perry has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms…
2 dead after plane crashes in Kingfisher County
Officials respond to a plane crash in Kingfisher County
blackchronicle.com
Health officials will take back management of troubled lab | News
After more than two years marked with staffing shortages and citations from federal inspectors, management of the Oklahoma Public Health Lab will shift back from a private nonprofit vendor to the State Department of Health at the end of January. Prairie One Solutions, a nonprofit formed under the Oklahoma State...
pdjnews.com
Improved performances by youth wrestlers
Two Perry Youth Wrestlers participated in the annual Ponca City Oil Town Throw Down youth wrestling tournament Saturday Jan. 14. Both young Maroons showed exciting improvements during their very challenging matches. The score board does not always display the results of the battles in wrestling. Some times close hard-fought matches have all the individual point battles winding up on the same…
pdjnews.com
Cowboys improve to 6-1 with 23-12 win over Columbia
The Oklahoma State wrestling team defeated Columbia, 23-12, inside Levien Gymnasium to improve to 6-1 on the season. The Cowboys won seven of 10 matches, highlighted by Luke Surber’s 21-6 technical fall over Javen Jovero at 197 pounds. OSU and Columbia split the first six matches of the dual with decisions from Daton Fix, Victor Voinovich and Kaden Gfeller, yet the Pokes found themselves…
pdjnews.com
Maroons dominate District Duals
Heading back to Dual State! The Perry Wrestlers turned in a dominating performance in overwhelming their opponents by a combined score of 406-64 in winning all six duals at the District Duals last week in Tonkawa. The Maroons opened the day with a 78-0 shutout over Cashion, followed by wins over OCS (70-6), Tonkawa (67-12), Perkins-Tryon (63-18), Hennessey (71-9) and finished the day with a…
pdjnews.com
Covington-Douglas’s
Covington-Douglas’s fifth and sixth grades academic team took first place in the district tournament against Oakdale from Edmond. They will advance to regionals at Caney Valley on Jan. 21. Team members, seen at right, and in no particular order are Eli Bolz, Grayson Bolz, Asher Bowen, Peyton Kegin, Gus McReynolds, John Rink, Jacelyn Halcomb, and Tinley Bolz. The team is coached by Sharla Sharp.
