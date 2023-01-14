(VIDEO) Ashleigh Barty makes return to tennis (sort of), takes part in Kids Tennis Day alongside Iga Swiatek and Victoria Azarenka

Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
Raducanu discusses mouth watering Gauff clash: "Part of the next generation of tennis really, it's going to be a great match"
All eyes were on Emma Raducanu as usual but more so with another recent injury scare for the former US Open champion at the ASB Classic in Auckland. But it was an emphatic opening win for the Brit who will face Coco Gauff in a mouth watering second round clash at the Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com
"It definitely took the air out of the building for sure" - John McEnroe devastated over Nick Kyrgios' withdrawal from the Australian Open
John McEnroe says Nick Kyrgios’ withdrawal from the Australian Open was a “total bummer” that “took the air out of the building”. Kyrgios pulled out of his home Grand Slam on the first day of the tournament due to a knee injury. The Aussie is not only one of tennis' great entertainers but appeared to be a potential contender for the title after an impressive 2022 season that included reaching the Wimbledon final.
tennisuptodate.com
Trio of Americans move through with tough first win for Tiafoe, Korda and McDonald also into second round at Australian Open
After early wins for Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff albeit with disappointment for Sofia Kenin against Victoria Azarenka, it was the ATP's turn for some of the top Americans to move through. Frances Tiafoe was the top name adorning the interesting new Nike outfit for the tournament which certainly caught...
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander apologies to Murray after epic Australian Open win: "You've proved me wrong"
Eurosport tennis analyst Mats Wilander apologized to Andy Murray for doubting him after his impressive win over Andy Murray saying 'You have proved me wrong'. Wilander has been always sceptical about Murray's ability to really play on a high level since he simply didn't think it was possible with his injuries over the years. Well, Murray has certainly scored his biggest win since coming back, by beating Matteo Berrettini in five sets. After the match, Wilander admitted he was wrong in the Eurosport studio:
tennisuptodate.com
Andreescu delighted with 'solid' start to Australian Open, eyes up Swiatek clash: "I know I can be back in that position like I was in 2019"
Bianca Andreescu made a winning start in Melbourne beating Marie Bouzkova in straight sets and she's pleased about it while hoping for the Swiatek clash. Andreescu played a really solid match to down a tricky player who is certainly a top talent. It was a continuation of growth for Andreescu as she looks to hit her peak again on the biggest of stages. She talked about the match noting that she just wanted to keep up her intensity throughout the match:
tennisuptodate.com
(VIDEO) "If she screams one more time to my face": Sakkari fumes over her opponent Shnaider's celebrations in Australian Open scare
Maria Sakkari moved through to the third round of the Australian Open where potentially Jil Teichmann will await but again survived a scare against Diana Shnaider 3-6, 7-5, 6-3. But Sakkari who usually has no issue herself letting her emotions out on the court took issue with Shnaider fistpumping. At...
tennisuptodate.com
(VIDEO) Djokovic defies umpire to take urgent bathroom break at Australian Open, makes it back before time violation
When you've got to go, you've got to go and that was definitely the case for Novak Djokovic during his opening win over Roberto Carballes Baena at the Australian Open. Djokovic ignored the umpire to take an early toilet break after just five games into the contest at 3-2 up. Shouting hello multiple times, he ran off down the tunnel to shouts of 'Novak' before a time violation was potentially set to be issued.
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios shares 'gruesome' drainage procedure photo after withdrawing from Australian Open: "I'm devastated obviously, it's my home slam"
Nick Kyrgios was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an injury that has bothered him leading up to the event and it's left him devastated. Kyrgios was excited about a chance to play in Melbourne once more but it wasn't meant to be. He missed most of the preseason due to the knee that was troubling him and he explained the devastation he feels about it:
tennisuptodate.com
Jessica Pegula, world's richest tennis star, speaks on disparity in pay between male and female players - "I've played several joint events and I'm making significantly less"
She's the game's richest star and is worth more than Michael Jordan but Jessica Pegula isn't happy about the men's top tennis players making more money for winning tournaments than her. The American, 28, is the daughter of billionaire Terry Pegula, who owns a host of sports teams, most notably...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Bizarre moment Nadal's racquet goes missing with ball boy taking wrong one to stringer in hilarious scenes at Australian Open
Rafael Nadal took the opening set against Jack Draper to begin his Australian Open campaign but in a bizarre moment during the set, he couldn't find his racquet. Nadal found himself pleading with the umpire as his favourite racquet went missing with the ball boy taking the wrong one to the stringer.
tennisuptodate.com
"Destroyed mentally" - Nadal summarises Australian Open exit
Rafael Nadal is out of the Australian Open and it's because of an injury that left him unable to play but even before he wasn't playing that well, to begin with. The Spaniard held a press conference following his exit and he was quite disappointed. There was very little joy left in Nadal and his words reflected his mood really well:
tennisuptodate.com
(VIDEO) 'Listen to the noise': Djokovic receives spine-tingling reception on return to Australian Open after 2022 deportation
There were doubts if he would even make it to the court after injury concerns but Novak Djokovic is back at the Australian Open with a spine-tingling reception to boot. The winner of nine titles in Melbourne, the Serbian was deported in 2022 in a worldwide saga relating to his choice not to have the COVID-19 vaccination.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Nadal erupts at chair umpire during loss to McDonald at 2023 Australian Open
Rafael Nadal not only lost out in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open as well as being injured by the end of it but also lost his temper and erupted at the chair umpire. Not his performance being the issue for Nadal but more that during the changeover,...
tennisuptodate.com
Gauff on challenges that Raducanu has faced in comparison ahead of second round clash: "She's gone through a lot of pressure, probably more than I have"
Coco Gauff will take on Emma Raducanu at the Australian Open in the second round and ahead of that clash, she talked about the pressure she faces. Raducanu created history by winning the US Open as a qualifier and since then she's been subjected to a tremendous amount of pressure to live up to that. She's largely failed which only increases the pressure over time. Gauff talked about that and her relationship with Raducanu ahead of their clash:
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Ons Jabeur leaves crowd in hysterics with suggestive remark about husband following her first round victory at the Australian Open
Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur had the Australian Open crowd in hysterics after being left slightly embarrassed for a mistaken innuendo about her husband during her on-court interview. The No 2 seed faced a difficult opening match to the Australian Open with Tamara Zidansek forcing a third and deciding set....
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander questions Raducanu's identity as a tennis player despite early win at Australian Open: "She hasn't quite found what she's doing out there"
Mats Wilander said that Emma Raducanu is still searching for an identity despite a rather comfortable win in the first round of the Australian Open. Raducanu had no issues beating Korpatsch at the start of the Australian Open showing his ankle to be fine. The Brit moved well around the court and hit the ball as well as ever. Speaking after the match, Eurosport tennis analyst Mats Wilander praised her for the level shown proving she can win on the big stage:
tennisuptodate.com
Early Look at Wimbledon 2023 - Who Are The Favorites?
Tennis has four majors, but Wimbledon always stands alone as it has since 1877. There are traditions here that make it unlike anywhere else, from the strawberries and cream to the Royals to the “Ladies” and “Gentlemen’s” divisions to the dress code. Most unique of all is the playing surface. Wimbledon remains the only major and one of the few tournaments overall to use grass courts. It plays differently from other surfaces as the bounces are lower, and the points are shorter and thus frequently different types of players can excel here.
tennisuptodate.com
(VIDEO) Former two-time champion Azarenka on love for PSG shared with son Leo after Kenin win: "He wants to play for PSG, that's his dream"
Victoria Azarenka prevailed 6-4, 7-6 in her opener at the 2023 Australian Open and is the only former women's champion left in the draw after defeating another in Sofia Kenin. An interesting fact is Azarenka's love for PSG despite of course being Belarusian and living in Florida for many years, Azarenka wore a PSG training top to her post match press conference and was asked about supporting them.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Djokovic, Fognini and Evans left gobsmacked by Murray-Berrettini Australian Open epic
Andy Murray sealed a breathtaking five set marathon win over Matteo Berrettini and the tennis world stopped to admire the former World No.1 seal his best win since having his metal hip. Novak Djokovic, Fabio Fognini and Dan Evans were filmed watching on in between practice and the former was...
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal levels with Ivan Lendl in all time Men's Singles wins after Draper opener at Australian Open
Rafael Nadal sealed victory over a fatigued Jack Draper in his opener at the 2023 Australian Open and as well as sealing the feat of reaching the second round, he also leveled for all time Men's Singles wins in third. Jimmy Connors of course sits top of the table and...
