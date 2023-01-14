ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

(VIDEO) Ashleigh Barty makes return to tennis (sort of), takes part in Kids Tennis Day alongside Iga Swiatek and Victoria Azarenka

tennisuptodate.com
 4 days ago
"It definitely took the air out of the building for sure" - John McEnroe devastated over Nick Kyrgios' withdrawal from the Australian Open

John McEnroe says Nick Kyrgios’ withdrawal from the Australian Open was a “total bummer” that “took the air out of the building”. Kyrgios pulled out of his home Grand Slam on the first day of the tournament due to a knee injury. The Aussie is not only one of tennis' great entertainers but appeared to be a potential contender for the title after an impressive 2022 season that included reaching the Wimbledon final.
Wilander apologies to Murray after epic Australian Open win: "You've proved me wrong"

Eurosport tennis analyst Mats Wilander apologized to Andy Murray for doubting him after his impressive win over Andy Murray saying 'You have proved me wrong'. Wilander has been always sceptical about Murray's ability to really play on a high level since he simply didn't think it was possible with his injuries over the years. Well, Murray has certainly scored his biggest win since coming back, by beating Matteo Berrettini in five sets. After the match, Wilander admitted he was wrong in the Eurosport studio:
Andreescu delighted with 'solid' start to Australian Open, eyes up Swiatek clash: "I know I can be back in that position like I was in 2019"

Bianca Andreescu made a winning start in Melbourne beating Marie Bouzkova in straight sets and she's pleased about it while hoping for the Swiatek clash. Andreescu played a really solid match to down a tricky player who is certainly a top talent. It was a continuation of growth for Andreescu as she looks to hit her peak again on the biggest of stages. She talked about the match noting that she just wanted to keep up her intensity throughout the match:
(VIDEO) Djokovic defies umpire to take urgent bathroom break at Australian Open, makes it back before time violation

When you've got to go, you've got to go and that was definitely the case for Novak Djokovic during his opening win over Roberto Carballes Baena at the Australian Open. Djokovic ignored the umpire to take an early toilet break after just five games into the contest at 3-2 up. Shouting hello multiple times, he ran off down the tunnel to shouts of 'Novak' before a time violation was potentially set to be issued.
Kyrgios shares 'gruesome' drainage procedure photo after withdrawing from Australian Open: "I'm devastated obviously, it's my home slam"

Nick Kyrgios was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an injury that has bothered him leading up to the event and it's left him devastated. Kyrgios was excited about a chance to play in Melbourne once more but it wasn't meant to be. He missed most of the preseason due to the knee that was troubling him and he explained the devastation he feels about it:
Jessica Pegula, world's richest tennis star, speaks on disparity in pay between male and female players - "I've played several joint events and I'm making significantly less"

She's the game's richest star and is worth more than Michael Jordan but Jessica Pegula isn't happy about the men's top tennis players making more money for winning tournaments than her. The American, 28, is the daughter of billionaire Terry Pegula, who owns a host of sports teams, most notably...
"Destroyed mentally" - Nadal summarises Australian Open exit

Rafael Nadal is out of the Australian Open and it's because of an injury that left him unable to play but even before he wasn't playing that well, to begin with. The Spaniard held a press conference following his exit and he was quite disappointed. There was very little joy left in Nadal and his words reflected his mood really well:
Gauff on challenges that Raducanu has faced in comparison ahead of second round clash: "She's gone through a lot of pressure, probably more than I have"

Coco Gauff will take on Emma Raducanu at the Australian Open in the second round and ahead of that clash, she talked about the pressure she faces. Raducanu created history by winning the US Open as a qualifier and since then she's been subjected to a tremendous amount of pressure to live up to that. She's largely failed which only increases the pressure over time. Gauff talked about that and her relationship with Raducanu ahead of their clash:
Wilander questions Raducanu's identity as a tennis player despite early win at Australian Open: "She hasn't quite found what she's doing out there"

Mats Wilander said that Emma Raducanu is still searching for an identity despite a rather comfortable win in the first round of the Australian Open. Raducanu had no issues beating Korpatsch at the start of the Australian Open showing his ankle to be fine. The Brit moved well around the court and hit the ball as well as ever. Speaking after the match, Eurosport tennis analyst Mats Wilander praised her for the level shown proving she can win on the big stage:
Early Look at Wimbledon 2023 - Who Are The Favorites?

Tennis has four majors, but Wimbledon always stands alone as it has since 1877. There are traditions here that make it unlike anywhere else, from the strawberries and cream to the Royals to the “Ladies” and “Gentlemen’s” divisions to the dress code. Most unique of all is the playing surface. Wimbledon remains the only major and one of the few tournaments overall to use grass courts. It plays differently from other surfaces as the bounces are lower, and the points are shorter and thus frequently different types of players can excel here.
(VIDEO) Former two-time champion Azarenka on love for PSG shared with son Leo after Kenin win: "He wants to play for PSG, that's his dream"

Victoria Azarenka prevailed 6-4, 7-6 in her opener at the 2023 Australian Open and is the only former women's champion left in the draw after defeating another in Sofia Kenin. An interesting fact is Azarenka's love for PSG despite of course being Belarusian and living in Florida for many years, Azarenka wore a PSG training top to her post match press conference and was asked about supporting them.
