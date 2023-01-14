(VIDEO) Ashleigh Barty makes return to tennis (sort of), takes part in Kids Tennis Day alongside Iga Swiatek and Victoria Azarenka

Tennis has four majors, but Wimbledon always stands alone as it has since 1877. There are traditions here that make it unlike anywhere else, from the strawberries and cream to the Royals to the “Ladies” and “Gentlemen’s” divisions to the dress code. Most unique of all is the playing surface. Wimbledon remains the only major and one of the few tournaments overall to use grass courts. It plays differently from other surfaces as the bounces are lower, and the points are shorter and thus frequently different types of players can excel here.

