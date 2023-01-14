"I couldn't sleep for three days, I was so nervous and so sad": Sakkari 'retired for four days' after 2021 French Open disappointment

Read full article on original website
(VIDEO) "If she screams one more time to my face": Sakkari fumes over her opponent Shnaider's celebrations in Australian Open scare
Maria Sakkari moved through to the third round of the Australian Open where potentially Jil Teichmann will await but again survived a scare against Diana Shnaider 3-6, 7-5, 6-3. But Sakkari who usually has no issue herself letting her emotions out on the court took issue with Shnaider fistpumping. At...
Gauff full of praise for Raducanu after Australian Open win: "She had a tough week in Auckland, so good for her to play at this level after such a scary moment"
Coco Gauff defeated Emma Raducanu in straight sets but after the match, she praised the Brit for everything she did in the match considering the circumstances. Raducanu played really well when you think that only a week ago she left the Auckland court in tears due to an injured ankle. She pushed Gauff to play well and th emotional reaction by Gauff proves how much the win mattered to her. Speaking after the match, Gauff said that Raducanu played well:
Rafael Nadal Loses at Australian Open After Hip Injury: 'I Can't Say That I'm Not Destroyed Mentally'
In the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday, the 22-time Grand Slam singles-winner injured his hip in the eighth game against Mackenzie McDonald Rafael Nadal was ousted from the Australian Open on Wednesday in its second round after a shocking loss to Mackenzie McDonald, therefore ending his attempt at extending his Grand Slam trophy for a record 23rd time. "It's a tough moment, it's a tough day, and you need to accept that and keep going," the defending champion and No. 1 seed, 36, said...
Raducanu discusses mouth watering Gauff clash: "Part of the next generation of tennis really, it's going to be a great match"
All eyes were on Emma Raducanu as usual but more so with another recent injury scare for the former US Open champion at the ASB Classic in Auckland. But it was an emphatic opening win for the Brit who will face Coco Gauff in a mouth watering second round clash at the Australian Open.
(VIDEO) "I'm hitting the ball and she's screaming": Bouzkova left FUMING as Andreescu screams during vital point at Australian Open
Marie Bouzkova lost out in the first round of the Australian Open and one moment in particular drew the ire of the Czech ace and also proved pivotal against Bianca Andreescu. Andreescu went a break point up on Bouzkova and during the point was seen to be screaming to which she went over to the umpire to complain only for her to say it did not hinder her.
Australian Open 2023 results today: Rafael Nadal suffers scare, Iga Swiatek battles through on day one
Top seed Rafael Nadal showed his fighting qualities as he battled through his Australian Open first-round match against Jack Draper. World No.1 Iga Swiatek also had her struggles in the women's draw, but she too got the job done versus Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jule Niemeier to take her place in the second round.
"It definitely took the air out of the building for sure" - John McEnroe devastated over Nick Kyrgios' withdrawal from the Australian Open
John McEnroe says Nick Kyrgios’ withdrawal from the Australian Open was a “total bummer” that “took the air out of the building”. Kyrgios pulled out of his home Grand Slam on the first day of the tournament due to a knee injury. The Aussie is not only one of tennis' great entertainers but appeared to be a potential contender for the title after an impressive 2022 season that included reaching the Wimbledon final.
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
Iga Swiatek scolds Australian Open fan for throwing tennis ball at her
Iga Swiatek’s Australian Open campaign had a slight hiccup off the court. The world No. 1 was seen reprimanding a fan who appeared to throw a tennis ball at her while she signed autographs following her first-round win over Germany’s Jule Niemeier on Monday. In a video from the tournament in Melbourne, Swiatek, 21, can be seen ducking as a tennis ball hit her midsection. When she stood up holding the ball, the Polish pro waved her index finger in the direction of the crowd and appeared to tell the fan not to throw it at her. Regardless of the situation, Swiatek...
Kyrgios shares 'gruesome' drainage procedure photo after withdrawing from Australian Open: "I'm devastated obviously, it's my home slam"
Nick Kyrgios was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an injury that has bothered him leading up to the event and it's left him devastated. Kyrgios was excited about a chance to play in Melbourne once more but it wasn't meant to be. He missed most of the preseason due to the knee that was troubling him and he explained the devastation he feels about it:
VIDEO: Bizarre moment Nadal's racquet goes missing with ball boy taking wrong one to stringer in hilarious scenes at Australian Open
Rafael Nadal took the opening set against Jack Draper to begin his Australian Open campaign but in a bizarre moment during the set, he couldn't find his racquet. Nadal found himself pleading with the umpire as his favourite racquet went missing with the ball boy taking the wrong one to the stringer.
Trio of Americans move through with tough first win for Tiafoe, Korda and McDonald also into second round at Australian Open
After early wins for Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff albeit with disappointment for Sofia Kenin against Victoria Azarenka, it was the ATP's turn for some of the top Americans to move through. Frances Tiafoe was the top name adorning the interesting new Nike outfit for the tournament which certainly caught...
Coco Gauff column on playing Emma Raducanu at Australian Open, boxing and forming friendships
Coco Gauff, who shot to fame by reaching the Wimbledon last 16 as a 15-year-old in 2019, is the latest leading WTA Tour player to write a BBC Sport column. In her second piece at the Australian Open, the American seventh seed discusses facing Britain's Emma Raducanu in a blockbuster second-round match on Wednesday.
Tennis legend slams Nick Kyrgios over Australian Open knee injury
Todd Woodbridge has laid some of the blame for Nick Kyrgios' devastating knee injury at the feet of the Aussie star, saying his preparation for the Australian Open was lacking. Kyrgios was a shock withdrawal from his home grand slam on Monday afternoon, revealing he'd suffered a partially torn meniscus...
(VIDEO) 'Listen to the noise': Djokovic receives spine-tingling reception on return to Australian Open after 2022 deportation
There were doubts if he would even make it to the court after injury concerns but Novak Djokovic is back at the Australian Open with a spine-tingling reception to boot. The winner of nine titles in Melbourne, the Serbian was deported in 2022 in a worldwide saga relating to his choice not to have the COVID-19 vaccination.
(VIDEO) Former two-time champion Azarenka on love for PSG shared with son Leo after Kenin win: "He wants to play for PSG, that's his dream"
Victoria Azarenka prevailed 6-4, 7-6 in her opener at the 2023 Australian Open and is the only former women's champion left in the draw after defeating another in Sofia Kenin. An interesting fact is Azarenka's love for PSG despite of course being Belarusian and living in Florida for many years, Azarenka wore a PSG training top to her post match press conference and was asked about supporting them.
Becker believes end is coming sooner rather than later for Nadal: "That's why we should celebrate him as long as we have him"
Boris Becker described the Nadal scenes in Melbourne as 'heartbreaking' and he genuinely believes that his tennis future in seriously in doubt. Counting out Nadal would be foolish but former player Boris Becker feels like the end is coming sooner rather than later for Nadal. Nadal's final three exits from grand slams have come after injuries and it's starting to become a trend. Whether that is just bad luck or a sign that his body can't handle the taxing nature of the events remains to be seen but it was heartbreaking to see.
"I just feel that I have everything in my pocket": Sabalenka gunning for Grand Slam glory, eases past Martincova
Aryna Sabalenka started off her Australian Open campaign with a good win over Martincova and she expressed confidence after the match in winning it all. Sabalenka is a player capable of winning a grand slam but she never quite found the right formula to do so. Starting off the season with a trophy in Adelaide was certainly a good start and she thinks it's going to translate to the Australian Open. She knows what needs to be done in order for her to get it done:
Murray Finds Major Magic But Admits: ‘I’ve Questioned Myself At Times’
Former World No. 1 edged Berrettini in Melbourne classic on Tuesday. Grand Slam wins may have become less frequent in recent years for Andy Murray, but the Scot still has what it takes to beat the best on the big stage. “I think the last few years, I've certainly questioned...
2023 Australian Open Day Two Schedule featuring Djokovic, Jabeur, Murray/Berrettini, Zverev and Ruud
The Australian Open continues on Tuesday with the second day of the event featuring 9x champion Novak Djokovic, with clashes such as Andy Murray v Matteo Berrettini and Andrey Rublev v Dominic Thiem. The second day of the Australian Open brings us even better matchups than the first one as...
