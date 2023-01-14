"I couldn't sleep for three days, I was so nervous and so sad": Sakkari 'retired for four days' after 2021 French Open disappointment

Boris Becker described the Nadal scenes in Melbourne as 'heartbreaking' and he genuinely believes that his tennis future in seriously in doubt. Counting out Nadal would be foolish but former player Boris Becker feels like the end is coming sooner rather than later for Nadal. Nadal's final three exits from grand slams have come after injuries and it's starting to become a trend. Whether that is just bad luck or a sign that his body can't handle the taxing nature of the events remains to be seen but it was heartbreaking to see.

3 HOURS AGO