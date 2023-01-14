We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to home decor, there’s nothing more thrilling than bagging a luxe-looking piece at a bargain price. It’s no secret that IKEA’s a place to go for these types of finds, but sometimes you want an item that isn’t instantly recognizable as the thing from IKEA that everyone has, and for whatever reason, maybe you aren’t up for an IKEA hack to make it your own. Finding that elusive needle in the haystack item takes time, persistence, and know-how. Lucky for you, I’ve done some serious digging and unearthed an extraordinary collection that’s fallen under the radar of most: the IKEA SOLKLINT lighting range.

