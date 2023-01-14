SIUE Cougars (14-5, 5-1 OVC) vs. Morehead State Eagles (10-9, 3-3 OVC) Thursday, January 19, 7:30 p.m. First Community Arena (4,000), Edwardsville, Illinois. SIUE and Lindenwood met for the first time as Ohio Valley Conference opponents, Saturday, with the Cougars coming away with a 68-58 win in front of 1,839 at First Community Arena. SIUE has won four straight and seven of its last eight games. The Cougars never trailed in the game, but also never put the game out of reach. SIUE ran out to a 13-5 lead following a Terrance Thompson layup with 13:23 to go in the half before Lindenwood got back to within two at 15-13.

