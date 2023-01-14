Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Monday Sports Roundup: McGivney Loses In OT To Taylorville, Piasa Birds Win, East Side Wins Again
Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. TAYLORVILLE 74, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 66 (OT) In the opening game of Group B of the Litchfield Tournament, McGivney rallied in the second half against Taylorville before losing in overtime. The Tornadoes...
edglentoday.com
Monday Sports Roundup: Southwestern Girls Win, CM and Carrollton Boys Also Post Victories
Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. CM pulled away in the final quarter to take a close win over Hillsboro and claim Group C at Litchfield. Sam Buckley once again led the Eagles with 27 points, while both...
edglentoday.com
Allen Scores 22 Points, Tillman, Kloster Also Hit Double Figures As Tigers Win Opener Of Jersey Mid-Winter Classic Over Cahokia 75-43
JERSEYVILLE - Malik Allen led Edwardsville with 22 points, while A.J. Tillman and Isayah Kloster also scored in double figures as Edwardsville extended its current winning streak to four with a 75-43 win over Cahokia in the opening game of the Jersey Mid-Winter Classic Tuesday night at Haven Gym at Jersey Community High School.
edglentoday.com
GAME CLIP - Edwardsville Tigers vs. Westminster Wolves Girls Basketball
Both Emerson Weller and Zay Hoover scored 12 points each as Edwardsville came from behind in the third and fourth quarter to come to within 43-40, but a big three-pointer by Sydney Bradley sparked a Westminster Christian run at the end as the Wildcats, of west St. Louis County, defeated the Tigers 56-47.
edglentoday.com
First-Place Cougars Welcome Morehead State To First Community Arena
SIUE Cougars (14-5, 5-1 OVC) vs. Morehead State Eagles (10-9, 3-3 OVC) Thursday, January 19, 7:30 p.m. First Community Arena (4,000), Edwardsville, Illinois. SIUE and Lindenwood met for the first time as Ohio Valley Conference opponents, Saturday, with the Cougars coming away with a 68-58 win in front of 1,839 at First Community Arena. SIUE has won four straight and seven of its last eight games. The Cougars never trailed in the game, but also never put the game out of reach. SIUE ran out to a 13-5 lead following a Terrance Thompson layup with 13:23 to go in the half before Lindenwood got back to within two at 15-13.
edglentoday.com
Thatha Named Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE women's basketball Ajulu Thatha (Indianapolis, Ind.) has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week following consecutive double-doubles against Eastern Illinois and Lindenwood. Thursday at Eastern Illinois, Thatha scored a career-high 32 points, the most by an SIUE player since the 2015-16 season....
edglentoday.com
SIUE Women's Basketball Runs Past Lindenwood 74-63
EDWARDSVILLE – Ajulu Thatha turned in her sixth double-double of the season and the Cougars had three players score in double-figures as SIUE went on to down Lindenwood 74-63 on Saturday night at First Community Arena. The Cougars took the first four points in the contest and never looked back, holding their lead for the entire game.
edglentoday.com
Weller, Hoover Score 12 Points Each, Tigers' Run Cuts Lead To Three, Wildcats Come Back To Hold Off Edwardsville 56-47
EDWARDSVILLE - Both Emerson Weller and Zay Hoover scored 12 points each as Edwardsdville came from behind in the third and fourth quarter to come to within 43-40, but a big three-pointer by Sydney Bradley sparked a Westminster Christian run at the end as the Wildcats, of west St. Louis County, defeated the Tigers 56-47 in a girls basketball game Tuesday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym.
edglentoday.com
School of Engineering Alumnus Recognized by Pumps & Systems Magazine
EDWARDSVILLE – Chris Couch received his mechanical engineering degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2019 and since then has seen great success in his career in the pumping industry. His hard work has not gone unnoticed as he was named to the “10 Pump Professionals to Watch” list by Pumps & Systems magazine.
Red Lobster Has Locked the Doors of this St. Louis Location
If you like to include Red Lobster as a stop for any trips you make to the big city, you need to know they're just locked the doors on one location in St. Louis and it appears that is permanent. KSDK just shared an article that's based on a report...
Adam Wainwright swaps glove for guitar for charity concert
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright is a two-time World Series champion and a three-time All-Star. On Monday night, he was the featured musical attraction at Boondocks Pub in Springfield, Illinois.
St. Louis Lottery office claims $50,000 prize from ‘Fruit Loot’ scratcher
ST. LOUIS – On January 5, the winner of a $50,000 scratch-off ticket bought in Charleston, Missouri, went to the St. Louis Regional Office to claim the prize. The winning Fruit Loot ticket was sold at the Three Points gas station on Highway 60. “Fruit Loot” is a $3...
nepm.org
Connecticut archaeologist to unearth mysteries buried at Cahokia, a midwestern Indigenous city
Buried deep in the Mississippi Valley is an Indigenous medieval city known as Cahokia. Today, the ancient civilization’s massive remains are a modern-day historical park located in Collinsville, Illinois. But in medieval times, the city was the largest in North America — making it a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a state historic site.
FOX2now.com
Funeral for businessman Frank Bommarito happening today
Funeral for businessman Frank Bommarito happening …. The funeral is Tuesday, January 17, for the late businessman Frank Bommarito. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The anti-social …. In theory, social media connects us. In reality, in many ways, it disconnects us. Renovation on Laclede’s Landing continues. A historic district...
KMOV
Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
edglentoday.com
Liberty Middle Releases Second Quarter Honor Roll
EDWARDSVILLE - Liberty Middle School has announced its second quarter honor roll. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. "Def Leppard - Rocket" now playing on The Eagle, the Riverbend's only Classic Rock station on Riverbender Radio.
southernillinoisnow.com
One person injured in Centralia crash
An 18-year-old Keyesport woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Noleman and Lincoln Street in Centralia Saturday night. Centralia Police say 41-year-old Eric Queen of South Marion was eastbound on Noleman Street when he failed to stop for the stop light and hit an SUV in the side driven by 18-year-old Contessa Neikes of Railroad Street in Keyesport. She was northbound on Lincoln at the time.
southernillinoisnow.com
Monday morning fire damages Centralia home
Fire damaged a Centralia home Monday morning. The fire was at the Darrell Jones, Sr. home at 1002 North Maple. No one was home when the fire was spotted by a neighbor. The fire caused heavy damage to the attic but did not burn through the roof. While most of the fire was kept out of the living area, there was heavy heat and smoke damage.
edglentoday.com
Drukteinis Named Dean of SIU School of Dental Medicine
EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Denise Cobb, PhD, has named Saulius Drukteinis, DMD, MS, PhD, as the dean of SIU School of Dental Medicine (SDM) following a national search. The appointment is subject to final approval by the Office of Human Resources and the Board of Trustees, with Dr. Drukteinis to assume his new role at SIU SDM on Monday, Jan. 16.
edglentoday.com
Homeless Connect To Bridge Service Gap
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County is set to connect persons experiencing homeless with services and goods this month. Madison County will hold its annual Project Homeless Connect from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Jan., 27 at River of Life Church in Alton. The program counts the number of homeless persons — men, women and children — throughout the county and provides free services.
