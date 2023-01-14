ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Seniors lead Dutchtown Griffins girls basketball team this season

The Dutchtown Griffins girls basketball team has started out 18-4 and its success can be traced to many things, one being a team led by five senior starters. “This is a fun group to coach; our five starters are seniors. They show tremendous leadership on and off the court. Our whole team, coaching staff, training staff, athletic director and administration are part of our success, but these girls are the catalyst,” said coach Chase Delrie.
PA's defense leads the way in win over Bonnabel

A slow-ish start for Port Allen wasn’t enough to deter the three-time defending champions from winning its fifth straight game. The Pelican defense led the way disrupting the Bonnabel offense all night, which led to Port Allen’s 63-45 win Saturday night in The Nest. EJ McQuillan led Port...
Large crowd shows up for statue unveiling

Former LSU Tigers women’s basketball player Seimone Augustus was honored by a statue that was unveiled outside the program’s arena, the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, on Sunday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Augustus went to the women’s Final Four three times with the Tigers. She was then the No....
What Walker Howard said about leaving LSU football, entering transfer portal

BATON ROUGE - LSU football freshman quarterback Walker Howard has confirmed he has entered the transfer portal and will be leaving LSU. Howard redshirted during his only season with the Tigers, appearing in just two games. He was the No. 40 prospect in the country out of St. Thomas More in Lafayette, according to 247Sports Composite, and the No. 5 quarterback in the Class of 2022. His father, Jamie, was LSU's starting quarterback from 1992-95.
Meet Brian Hanlon, the man who sculpted Seimone Augustus' statue — and many others

At a private ceremony on Sunday afternoon, a 62-year-old man stood in the back right corner of the LSU women’s basketball practice court. He was just one member of a large crowd, listening to Seimone Augustus give a speech before LSU unveiled her statue. He outfitted his slim runner’s physique with a plaid shirt, a blazer and jeans. He brushed his thin gray hair to the side.
ROBERT STEWART OBITUARY

Robert "Bobby" Stewart, of Livingston, LA died peacefully surrounded by his family on January 15th at the age of 70. Bobby was born on October 19, 1952, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina to Lawrence Hollis Stewart and Silvia "Jean" Bankston. He graduated from Doyle High School in 1970. Bobby was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting. He never met a stranger, always had time for everyone, and would regularly offer a helping hand. He was an employee at Bronco Construction and a project manager at Delta Mechanical Incorporated. Bobby is survived by his son, Robert "BJ" Stewart; grandson, Brady Stewart; granddaughters, Ashton Stewart and Kayla Ballard. He is also survived by his siblings, Larry Stewart and his wife, Nancy, Jeffrey McDonald and wife, Karen, and Mona McDonald, as well as the mother of his son, Tanya Stewart; as well as numerous other loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, from 10:00AM until the Funeral Service begins at 12:00PM at Bethel Baptist Church in Livingston, conducted by Pastor Val Taylor. Burial will follow in Old Red Oak Cemetery. He is preceded in death by his father Lawrence H. Stewart; his mother Sylvia "Jean" McDonald and her husband Pearly; and his daughter, April Lynn Stewart. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Daniel Fontenot and his family, as well as Dr. Charles Andrew Smith and his family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mclin Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
Around Livingston for Jan. 18, 2022

The New Horizon Tour, featuring Scotty Austin, formerly of Saving Abel, with guests FLAW, Shallowside and The Almas, will be at Southern Rhythm in Denham Springs on March 10. Tickets will be going on sale soon through Southern Rhythm and on Eventbrite. Scotty Austin spent eight years as the frontman...
Around Zachary for Jan. 18, 2022

The Zachary Charity League Gala is from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. March 4 at Fennwood Hills Country Club, Zachary. Cost is $75 for single, $150 a couple or $$650 for a table of eight. Dress is cocktail attire. Library activities set. The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has February...
Gov. Edwards appoints several from Ascension Parish to state boards

On Jan. 6, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to the following Louisiana boards and commissions. Lorre Claiborne, of Gonzales, was appointed to the Law Enforcement Officers and Firemen's Survivor Benefit Review Board. Claiborne is a member of the State Fire Marshal’s Office. She will serve as an active P.O.S.T. certified peace officer.
Faith Matters: Mount Zion First Baptist Church celebrating 165 years

The pandemic was just another of the many challenges Mount Zion First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge has faced — and survived — in its rich history. Mount Zion, the city's oldest Black church, is celebrating its 165th anniversary this month with the theme "The Church Persevering Through Civil Rights and COVID: Still Serving Christ" based on Hebrews 12:1.
Jane's French Cuisine committed to the freshest ingredients 'by the book'

Jane's French Cuisine in Lafayette serves delicious food and offers a beautiful dining experience, but somehow, the place manages to feel like you’re visiting someone’s home — in Europe perhaps. There’s a reason for that — it was someone’s home. Appropriately enough, in fact, it was Jane’s...
