Robert "Bobby" Stewart, of Livingston, LA died peacefully surrounded by his family on January 15th at the age of 70. Bobby was born on October 19, 1952, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina to Lawrence Hollis Stewart and Silvia "Jean" Bankston. He graduated from Doyle High School in 1970. Bobby was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting. He never met a stranger, always had time for everyone, and would regularly offer a helping hand. He was an employee at Bronco Construction and a project manager at Delta Mechanical Incorporated. Bobby is survived by his son, Robert "BJ" Stewart; grandson, Brady Stewart; granddaughters, Ashton Stewart and Kayla Ballard. He is also survived by his siblings, Larry Stewart and his wife, Nancy, Jeffrey McDonald and wife, Karen, and Mona McDonald, as well as the mother of his son, Tanya Stewart; as well as numerous other loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, from 10:00AM until the Funeral Service begins at 12:00PM at Bethel Baptist Church in Livingston, conducted by Pastor Val Taylor. Burial will follow in Old Red Oak Cemetery. He is preceded in death by his father Lawrence H. Stewart; his mother Sylvia "Jean" McDonald and her husband Pearly; and his daughter, April Lynn Stewart. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Daniel Fontenot and his family, as well as Dr. Charles Andrew Smith and his family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mclin Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.

LIVINGSTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO