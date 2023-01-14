Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Port Allen basketball wins intense overtime battle of state champions against Carver
Two reigning state champions met for a back-and-forth overtime battle Tuesday night in Port Allen. Port Allen High, the defending Class 2A champs, edged 4A winners Carver 64-58. District 11-4A Carver (12-8) committed three turnovers in the overtime period, and all District 6-3A Port Allen (18-1) needed was a couple...
theadvocate.com
Seniors lead Dutchtown Griffins girls basketball team this season
The Dutchtown Griffins girls basketball team has started out 18-4 and its success can be traced to many things, one being a team led by five senior starters. “This is a fun group to coach; our five starters are seniors. They show tremendous leadership on and off the court. Our whole team, coaching staff, training staff, athletic director and administration are part of our success, but these girls are the catalyst,” said coach Chase Delrie.
West Side Journal
PA's defense leads the way in win over Bonnabel
A slow-ish start for Port Allen wasn’t enough to deter the three-time defending champions from winning its fifth straight game. The Pelican defense led the way disrupting the Bonnabel offense all night, which led to Port Allen’s 63-45 win Saturday night in The Nest. EJ McQuillan led Port...
theadvocate.com
Former LSU quarterback Walker Howard transferring to one of the Tigers' SEC rivals
Former LSU freshman quarterback Walker Howard is staying in the Southeastern Conference and going to one of the Tigers' rivals. Howard committed to Ole Miss, he announced Wednesday morning in a social media post, a week after entering the NCAA transfer portal. Howard, a Lafayette native and the son of...
theadvocate.com
Here’s where LSU women’s basketball stands in NCAA, season projections as of Jan. 17
Welcome to our first weekly look at the LSU women’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament projections and other related NCAA Tournament information for the No. 3-ranked Tigers (No. 4 coaches’ poll) as they roll toward Selection Sunday on March 12. This file will be updated through the remainder of the season.
theadvocate.com
An LSU football junior from Baton Rouge has decided to enter the transfer portal
LSU redshirt junior offensive guard Kardell Thomas is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he said Wednesday. Thomas, a former top 100 recruit from Baton Rouge, started two games over the last four seasons. He wants to find more playing time with his last two years of eligibility. “Unfortunately my time...
klax-tv.com
Large crowd shows up for statue unveiling
Former LSU Tigers women’s basketball player Seimone Augustus was honored by a statue that was unveiled outside the program’s arena, the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, on Sunday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Augustus went to the women’s Final Four three times with the Tigers. She was then the No....
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
What Walker Howard said about leaving LSU football, entering transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - LSU football freshman quarterback Walker Howard has confirmed he has entered the transfer portal and will be leaving LSU. Howard redshirted during his only season with the Tigers, appearing in just two games. He was the No. 40 prospect in the country out of St. Thomas More in Lafayette, according to 247Sports Composite, and the No. 5 quarterback in the Class of 2022. His father, Jamie, was LSU's starting quarterback from 1992-95.
theadvocate.com
Meet Brian Hanlon, the man who sculpted Seimone Augustus' statue — and many others
At a private ceremony on Sunday afternoon, a 62-year-old man stood in the back right corner of the LSU women’s basketball practice court. He was just one member of a large crowd, listening to Seimone Augustus give a speech before LSU unveiled her statue. He outfitted his slim runner’s physique with a plaid shirt, a blazer and jeans. He brushed his thin gray hair to the side.
theadvocate.com
LSU gymnasts give best effort of season but fall to No. 1 Oklahoma 197.600-197.450
The LSU gymnastics program has had too much success for too long to take solace in moral victories, even against a team like No. 1-ranked Oklahoma. But perhaps never did a loss seem more like a win for the Tigers than Monday’s 197.600-197.450 decision against the Sooners in a rare weekday matinee at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Lafayette Native on THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS
Breaux Bridge native and actress, Ashli Auguillard, emerged as the surprise "bad guy" on the special ABC crossover event of THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS.
theadvocate.com
ROBERT STEWART OBITUARY
Robert "Bobby" Stewart, of Livingston, LA died peacefully surrounded by his family on January 15th at the age of 70. Bobby was born on October 19, 1952, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina to Lawrence Hollis Stewart and Silvia "Jean" Bankston. He graduated from Doyle High School in 1970. Bobby was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting. He never met a stranger, always had time for everyone, and would regularly offer a helping hand. He was an employee at Bronco Construction and a project manager at Delta Mechanical Incorporated. Bobby is survived by his son, Robert "BJ" Stewart; grandson, Brady Stewart; granddaughters, Ashton Stewart and Kayla Ballard. He is also survived by his siblings, Larry Stewart and his wife, Nancy, Jeffrey McDonald and wife, Karen, and Mona McDonald, as well as the mother of his son, Tanya Stewart; as well as numerous other loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, from 10:00AM until the Funeral Service begins at 12:00PM at Bethel Baptist Church in Livingston, conducted by Pastor Val Taylor. Burial will follow in Old Red Oak Cemetery. He is preceded in death by his father Lawrence H. Stewart; his mother Sylvia "Jean" McDonald and her husband Pearly; and his daughter, April Lynn Stewart. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Daniel Fontenot and his family, as well as Dr. Charles Andrew Smith and his family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mclin Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
theadvocate.com
Relatives erect monument to honor 2 20th century pioneering Denham Springs women
A new monument alongside the central street in Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery is a salute to two remarkable sisters, Yvonne Stafford and Dr. Nelda Faye Stafford, who were trailblazers in the fields of aviation and medicine during a time in the nation’s history when women were not always readily accepted in both demanding disciplines.
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Jan. 18, 2022
The New Horizon Tour, featuring Scotty Austin, formerly of Saving Abel, with guests FLAW, Shallowside and The Almas, will be at Southern Rhythm in Denham Springs on March 10. Tickets will be going on sale soon through Southern Rhythm and on Eventbrite. Scotty Austin spent eight years as the frontman...
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Jan. 18, 2022
The Zachary Charity League Gala is from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. March 4 at Fennwood Hills Country Club, Zachary. Cost is $75 for single, $150 a couple or $$650 for a table of eight. Dress is cocktail attire. Library activities set. The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has February...
REPORT: LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student is reportedly on life support after she was hit by a vehicle while standing in the middle of a roadway on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to authorities. LSU’s Tiger TV identified the student as sophomore Madison Brooks, a member of...
theadvocate.com
These 37 people were killed in Lafayette Parish homicides in 2022; see suspects, case status
Thirty-seven people were killed in Lafayette Parish in 2022. Homicides in the parish rose again year over year, with the number of people killed rising from 34 in 2021 to 37 in 2022. The victims ranged from two 15-year-olds shot and killed in Lafayette to a 62-year-old Broussard man, who...
theadvocate.com
Gov. Edwards appoints several from Ascension Parish to state boards
On Jan. 6, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to the following Louisiana boards and commissions. Lorre Claiborne, of Gonzales, was appointed to the Law Enforcement Officers and Firemen's Survivor Benefit Review Board. Claiborne is a member of the State Fire Marshal’s Office. She will serve as an active P.O.S.T. certified peace officer.
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: Mount Zion First Baptist Church celebrating 165 years
The pandemic was just another of the many challenges Mount Zion First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge has faced — and survived — in its rich history. Mount Zion, the city's oldest Black church, is celebrating its 165th anniversary this month with the theme "The Church Persevering Through Civil Rights and COVID: Still Serving Christ" based on Hebrews 12:1.
theadvocate.com
Jane's French Cuisine committed to the freshest ingredients 'by the book'
Jane's French Cuisine in Lafayette serves delicious food and offers a beautiful dining experience, but somehow, the place manages to feel like you’re visiting someone’s home — in Europe perhaps. There’s a reason for that — it was someone’s home. Appropriately enough, in fact, it was Jane’s...
