65-PROPERTY SONESTA PACK SELLS FOR $514M: Service Properties Trust, the Newton, Mass.-based REIT, has sold a 65-property, 7,865-key hotel portfolio located across 27 states to 21 separate buyers for $514 million. The buyers mostly comprise family offices and a few private equity firms. The portfolio includes 14 Sonesta Simply Suites, 32 Sonesta ES Suites and 19 Sonesta Select hotels. More than half of the portfolio’s 65 properties are located in the top 25 most populated metro areas in the U.S. In terms of region, Midwest has the most number of hotels (20) and most rooms (2,364). With 18 hotels and 2,347 rooms, the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic has the second highest concentration. CBRE arranged the sale of the portfolio.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO