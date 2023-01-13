Read full article on original website
Briefs: Millions in construction contracts awarded for Dubai projects; Tivoli Hotels debuts in the Netherlands
SELECT GROUP AWARDS CONTRACTS FOR DUBAI PROJECTS: Dubai’s Select Group has awarded millions in construction contracts to China State Construction Engineering Corp. (Middle East) LLC, Engineering Contracting Co. LLC (ECC Group), iBUILD Construction LLC and Al Basti & Muktha LLC (ABM) with construction contracts worth more $816 million and equivalent to over 10 million square feet of development. iBUILD Construction has been awarded the Six Senses Residences The Palm, Dubai, one of the last available plots on the West Crescent of Palm Jumeriah. Spread over 1.2 million square feet, the Six Senses Residences includes a 60,000 square feet wellness and leisure facility and is scheduled to finish construction in 2024.
Briefs: Sonesta parent sells 65-property portfolio; Six Senses coming to Israel
65-PROPERTY SONESTA PACK SELLS FOR $514M: Service Properties Trust, the Newton, Mass.-based REIT, has sold a 65-property, 7,865-key hotel portfolio located across 27 states to 21 separate buyers for $514 million. The buyers mostly comprise family offices and a few private equity firms. The portfolio includes 14 Sonesta Simply Suites, 32 Sonesta ES Suites and 19 Sonesta Select hotels. More than half of the portfolio’s 65 properties are located in the top 25 most populated metro areas in the U.S. In terms of region, Midwest has the most number of hotels (20) and most rooms (2,364). With 18 hotels and 2,347 rooms, the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic has the second highest concentration. CBRE arranged the sale of the portfolio.
Colliers: Spain’s hotel transactions reach new heights
Hotel investment in Spain recorded the third-best historical record in 2022, with the figures exceeding the pre-COVID levels for the second consecutive year. A total of €3.3 billion was invested in the country’s hotel market in 2022, according to data from the Spanish Hotel Investment Report elaborated by Colliers.
People on the Move: New home for former Red Lion CEO; new GM for New York’s The Mark
Real estate investment firm Victory Hotel Partners has named Greg Mount its first CEO and Gary Sims CEO of its subsidiary, Hay Creek Hotels & Restaurants. Mount will focus on leveraging Victory’s vertically integrated platform, M&A execution, acquisition, development, and management of independent and boutique hotel properties. Sims takes...
Marriott CEO calls for U.S. to cut down on visa wait times
The CEO of Marriott International is calling on the U.S. federal government to cut down wait times for first-time visa applicants, which he said would help spur the country’s economy. On stage during an annual meeting run by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Tony Capuano said the delays in...
