Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
chatsports.com

ELIMINATED! Ravens News & Rumors After Loss vs. Bengals: Tyler Huntley, Mark Andrews, J.K Dobbins

Ravens rumors and news reacts to the Baltimore Ravens’ 24-17 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. With the loss, the Ravens’ season is over as they are eliminated from the 2023 NFL Playoffs contention. The Ravens’ news today is all about Tyler Huntley, J.K. Dobbins, Mark Andrews, Demarcus Robinson and Kyle Hamliton. Now the Ravens will shift their atten.
BALTIMORE, MD
chatsports.com

Bills' Isaiah McKenzie, Jordan Phillips Inactive vs. Fins

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins announced their inactive players for Sunday’s wild card showdown at Highmark Stadium. The Bills scratched wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips while both players continue to recover from their injuries. According to Buffalo’s final injury report, McKenzie is dealing with a hamstring issue, and Phillips has a shoulder ailment.
BUFFALO, NY
chatsports.com

What is the Career Record of Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh?

The Harbaugh family is considered football royalty, and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has earned his place at the family table. The 60-year-old from Toledo, Ohio, became the head coach of the Ravens in 2008 and has led that franchise since then. John Harbaugh’s NFL Career Record. John...
BALTIMORE, MD
chatsports.com

Longhorns in the NFL: Super Wild Card Weekend

AUSTIN, Texas – The 2022 postseason got underway last week with more than a dozen former Texas Football players on NFL rosters. A look at what the Longhorns in the NFL did during Super Wild Card Weekend:. Kris Boyd, DB – Minnesota Vikings. Last Week: L, 24-31 vs....
AUSTIN, TX
chatsports.com

Ranking NY Jets cut candidates by likelihood of being released

According to Spotrac, the New York Jets are currently projected to have $7,945,955 in cap space this offseason, which ranks 18th in the NFL. The Jets will certainly make moves prior to the opening of free agency to open up more cap space. Some key players from last season will be released.
NEW YORK STATE

