Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Related
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
chatsports.com
ELIMINATED! Ravens News & Rumors After Loss vs. Bengals: Tyler Huntley, Mark Andrews, J.K Dobbins
Ravens rumors and news reacts to the Baltimore Ravens’ 24-17 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. With the loss, the Ravens’ season is over as they are eliminated from the 2023 NFL Playoffs contention. The Ravens’ news today is all about Tyler Huntley, J.K. Dobbins, Mark Andrews, Demarcus Robinson and Kyle Hamliton. Now the Ravens will shift their atten.
Texans considered 'best option' for former Saints coach Sean Payton
The Houston Texans’ coaching candidates all fit a particular profile — all except one. While the Texans have interviewed younger coordinators for their coaching vacancy, the club’s sixth such search in team history, Sean Payton sticks out as an experienced and overly qualified coach. According to Jeremy...
Matt Canada will return as Steelers offensive coordinator
Following a 9-8 season that ended without a postseason appearance, Matt Canada will return as the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator, team spokesman Burt Lauten confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday afternoon.
chatsports.com
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie, Jordan Phillips Inactive vs. Fins
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins announced their inactive players for Sunday’s wild card showdown at Highmark Stadium. The Bills scratched wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips while both players continue to recover from their injuries. According to Buffalo’s final injury report, McKenzie is dealing with a hamstring issue, and Phillips has a shoulder ailment.
chatsports.com
What is the Career Record of Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh?
The Harbaugh family is considered football royalty, and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has earned his place at the family table. The 60-year-old from Toledo, Ohio, became the head coach of the Ravens in 2008 and has led that franchise since then. John Harbaugh’s NFL Career Record. John...
chatsports.com
Longhorns in the NFL: Super Wild Card Weekend
AUSTIN, Texas – The 2022 postseason got underway last week with more than a dozen former Texas Football players on NFL rosters. A look at what the Longhorns in the NFL did during Super Wild Card Weekend:. Kris Boyd, DB – Minnesota Vikings. Last Week: L, 24-31 vs....
chatsports.com
Ranking NY Jets cut candidates by likelihood of being released
According to Spotrac, the New York Jets are currently projected to have $7,945,955 in cap space this offseason, which ranks 18th in the NFL. The Jets will certainly make moves prior to the opening of free agency to open up more cap space. Some key players from last season will be released.
Comments / 0