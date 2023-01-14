ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Downtown LC shutting down due to electrical issues

Entergy has informed several downtown business — including the American Press — that a mandatory power outage will be occurring at noon today and will continue through at least Thursday. The planned power outage is to allow for emergency repairs to be completed on the downtown electric grid....
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jeff Davis School Board gives preliminary approval for ITEP exemption

The Jeff Davis Parish School Board Finance Committee gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a one year property tax exemption for Louisiana Spirits, who manufactures Bayou Rum and Kentucky Owl bourbon, at its facility in Lacassine. The full School Board will vote on the extension during the board’s regular meeting at...
LACASSINE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Heavy rain, severe storms possible Wednesday

Heavy rain and severe storms are possible on Wednesday as a line of thunderstorms moves across the region ahead of an expected cold front. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said damaging wind gusts look to be the primary threat with these storms, but a brief tornado and large hail cannot be ruled out.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Two-story house burns on Clint Dr. in Moss Bluff

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Ward 1 Fire Department responded to a fire at a two-story house on Clint Drive in Moss Bluff. No injuries were reported at the scene, according to Ward 1 Chief Robbie Trahan. The fire is under control, Trahan said. Houston River, Ward 6, and...
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Calcasieu’s abundance of storm-distressed housing may look like a gold mine to some, but house flippers need to know what they’re getting into

Investing in storm-distressed housing has proven lucrative. One Acadiana Parish media source reported a three-fold return on investment in Calcasieu Parish for flipped properties, using the real estate market data source ATTOM. But let the would-be house flipper and buyer be aware. Rebuilding a house is probably not as glamorous...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Nungesser: Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off moving to Lake Charles

The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be hosted in Lake Charles for the first time since its inception in 2004. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser made the announcement Tuesday at the Chart House at Golden Nugget, saying it is the perfect opportunity to demonstrate Southwest Louisiana is back stronger than ever and to highlight the region’s great chefs and restaurants.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help in Two Vehicle Burglary Investigations in Sulphur

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help in Two Vehicle Burglary Investigations in Sulphur. Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating two vehicle burglaries in Sulphur. One vehicle burglary occurred in the 1800 block of North Claiborne Street between January 4 at noon and January 12 at 4:30 pm. The other vehicle burglary happened in the 400 block of W M Perkins Road between January 14 at 9 pm and January 15 at 10:30 am.
SULPHUR, LA
wbrz.com

Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations

LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

7News revisits 30-year-old Jane Doe case in Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over 30 years later and the hunt for a killer continues. 7News investigates the murder of a woman and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office’s efforts to identify her and a possible suspect. “On December 22, 1991, the sheriff’s office received a call from the...
VINTON, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jerry Douglas Anderson

Jerry Douglas Anderson, 74, of Sugartown, La., passed from this life on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. After graduating from high school in Chilhowie, Va., Jerry went on to attend Washington County Technical School and joined his father’s family masonry business, continuing a family tradition that included his brother and other members of the community.
SUGARTOWN, LA
KPLC TV

KPLC 7 News Sunrise Monday

KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: 18 hours ago. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

PHOTOS: 2023 MLK Parade in Welsh

Parade participants make their way along Martin Luther King Jr. Street on Monday during the annual MLK parade in Welsh. The parade was followed by a brown bag lunch and gathering in Bethune Park. (Photos by Doris Maricle / American Press)
WELSH, LA

