A Louisiana rural utility is spending big on a storm-resilient grid. Is it worth it?
When Hurricane Laura made landfall in the small town of Cameron on Louisiana’s southwestern coast on August 27, 2020, there was little that its 150 mph winds left untouched. The powerful storm tore the roofs off of homes, moved entire buildings and snapped utility poles like twigs. For rural...
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Downtown LC shutting down due to electrical issues
Entergy has informed several downtown business — including the American Press — that a mandatory power outage will be occurring at noon today and will continue through at least Thursday. The planned power outage is to allow for emergency repairs to be completed on the downtown electric grid....
Lake Charles American Press
Several Police Jury buildings to close temporarily due to downtown electrical issues
Due to emergency repairs by Entergy to the electric grid in downtown Lake Charles, several Calcasieu Parish Offices and Police Jury Buildings will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 18 and Thursday Jan. 19. The buildings include the 901 Lakeshore Drive building and the Old Calcasieu Parish Courthouse. The facilities house the...
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Downtown power outage leaves residences, businesses in the dark for hours
A power outage in downtown Lake Charles Monday night left hundreds of residences and businesses in the dark for hours and Entergy crews scrambling through the night to restore utilities. The outage started just after 6 p.m. Monday and left about 750 people in the downtown area of Ryan and...
Lake Charles American Press
Jeff Davis School Board gives preliminary approval for ITEP exemption
The Jeff Davis Parish School Board Finance Committee gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a one year property tax exemption for Louisiana Spirits, who manufactures Bayou Rum and Kentucky Owl bourbon, at its facility in Lacassine. The full School Board will vote on the extension during the board’s regular meeting at...
Lake Charles American Press
Heavy rain, severe storms possible Wednesday
Heavy rain and severe storms are possible on Wednesday as a line of thunderstorms moves across the region ahead of an expected cold front. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said damaging wind gusts look to be the primary threat with these storms, but a brief tornado and large hail cannot be ruled out.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 17, 2023, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) reported that it is attempting to locate Billy Hyatt, of Oretta, Louisiana. According to BPSO, Hyatt is wanted on multiple warrants in connection to...
KPLC TV
Two-story house burns on Clint Dr. in Moss Bluff
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Ward 1 Fire Department responded to a fire at a two-story house on Clint Drive in Moss Bluff. No injuries were reported at the scene, according to Ward 1 Chief Robbie Trahan. The fire is under control, Trahan said. Houston River, Ward 6, and...
KPLC TV
Patients of Dr. Armand Grimshaw confused whether OB-GYN practice is closing
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - No doubt it’s upsetting to go to a doctor and find out the office seems to have closed. Patients of OB-GYN Dr. Armand Grimshaw are apparently in that dilemma. Some patients who went to their appointments found this sign on the door “Practice closed....
Lake Charles American Press
Calcasieu’s abundance of storm-distressed housing may look like a gold mine to some, but house flippers need to know what they’re getting into
Investing in storm-distressed housing has proven lucrative. One Acadiana Parish media source reported a three-fold return on investment in Calcasieu Parish for flipped properties, using the real estate market data source ATTOM. But let the would-be house flipper and buyer be aware. Rebuilding a house is probably not as glamorous...
Lake Charles American Press
Nungesser: Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off moving to Lake Charles
The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be hosted in Lake Charles for the first time since its inception in 2004. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser made the announcement Tuesday at the Chart House at Golden Nugget, saying it is the perfect opportunity to demonstrate Southwest Louisiana is back stronger than ever and to highlight the region’s great chefs and restaurants.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help in Two Vehicle Burglary Investigations in Sulphur
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help in Two Vehicle Burglary Investigations in Sulphur. Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating two vehicle burglaries in Sulphur. One vehicle burglary occurred in the 1800 block of North Claiborne Street between January 4 at noon and January 12 at 4:30 pm. The other vehicle burglary happened in the 400 block of W M Perkins Road between January 14 at 9 pm and January 15 at 10:30 am.
wbrz.com
Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations
LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
See Inside Of The Outlet Mall In Iowa, Louisiana [VIDEO]
If you are from Southwest Louisiana then you know about the outlet mall in Iowa, Louisiana. Some call it the VF Factory outlet mall but when it first opened back in 1988, it was called Factory Stores Of America Outlet Mall. When it open in the late 80s, it was...
KPLC TV
7News revisits 30-year-old Jane Doe case in Vinton
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over 30 years later and the hunt for a killer continues. 7News investigates the murder of a woman and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office’s efforts to identify her and a possible suspect. “On December 22, 1991, the sheriff’s office received a call from the...
Lake Charles American Press
Jerry Douglas Anderson
Jerry Douglas Anderson, 74, of Sugartown, La., passed from this life on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. After graduating from high school in Chilhowie, Va., Jerry went on to attend Washington County Technical School and joined his father’s family masonry business, continuing a family tradition that included his brother and other members of the community.
KPLC TV
KPLC 7 News Sunrise Monday
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: 18 hours ago. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news,...
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 9 – January 13
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 9 – January 13. Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 13, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
Lake Charles American Press
PHOTOS: 2023 MLK Parade in Welsh
Parade participants make their way along Martin Luther King Jr. Street on Monday during the annual MLK parade in Welsh. The parade was followed by a brown bag lunch and gathering in Bethune Park. (Photos by Doris Maricle / American Press)
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
