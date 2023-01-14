Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Maria Kanellis: We Need To Respect Everyone’s Style Of Wrestling
Whatever style you enjoy from the world of professional wrestling, that’s okay according to Maria Kanellis-Bennett. The former WWE Superstar debuted for AEW last October alongside her husband Mike and Matt Taven as ‘The Kingdom.’. Speaking to Steve Fall of 10 Count, Kanellis-Bennett spoke about the many forms...
ewrestlingnews.com
Possible Spoiler WWE Notes On Uncle Howdy & Nikki Cross
Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative plans. This is according to Fightful Select, although this doesn’t necessarily mean Howdy will appear as they have been bringing his materials in even when he’s not used. Howdy made a brief RAW appearance last week to taunt Alexa Bliss.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Cornette Comments On Tony Khan Possibly Buying AEW
Following Vince McMahon’s return as WWE Chairman and rumors of the company potentially being up for sale, speculation has been rampant as to who could emerge as potential bidders. AEW President Tony Khan has been among those whose name has been on the forefront in the discussion. On the most recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, wrestling legend Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on Tony Khan possibly buying WWE.
ewrestlingnews.com
PROGRESS Wrestling & ICW Confirm Departures From WWE Network
Both PROGRESS and ICW have confirmed that they will no longer have their content available for fans to watch on Peacock/WWE Network. [London 18.01.23] PROGRESS Wrestling‘s first show of 2023 was named START SPREADING THE NEWS… for a very clear reason, and they can now confirm that its very positive and long-standing partnership with WWE Network is coming to a harmonious end.
ewrestlingnews.com
Podcast Host Theorizes About Uncle Howdy’s Identity
When Bray Wyatt returned at Extreme Rules, it turns out he wasn’t alone. Since Bray’s return, a mysterious figure known as Uncle Howdy has been present, both in and out of the ring. Uncle Howdy attacked Bray Wyatt on SmackDown, and he’s also been playing mind games with Alexa Bliss. There haven’t been any on-screen clues about who is portraying Uncle Howdy, but that hasn’t stopped people from speculating.
wrestletalk.com
Jay Briscoe Passes Away At Age 38
According to Tony Khan, current ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe has died at age 38. AEW and Ring of Honor President Tony Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday, January 17 to announce that ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe has passed away. Khan tweeted:. “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has...
ewrestlingnews.com
Details From The Latest Backstage Talent Meeting At WWE RAW
Once again, talent was assured that Vince McMahon’s return would not affect WWE’s creative team during a backstage meeting at WWE RAW on Monday. After Vince McMahon’s return and the resignation of Stephanie McMahon, a meeting was held at last week’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings to give some clarity as to the company’s future.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Usos Were Not Supposed To Be Undisputed Champions
Speaking on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that The Usos were never supposed to win the RAW Tag Team Championships. Meltzer stated that WWE had planned to keep the titles on RK-Bro due to their popularity among the WWE Universe. However, those plans had to be altered at the last moment due to Randy Orton unfortunately picking up a career-threatening back injury. Meltzer said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Santino Marella On Joining Impact Wrestling, If He Had Offers From WWE Or AEW
Santino Marella made his debut as Impact Wrestling’s newest authority figure at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view this past week. Marella replaced Scott D’Amore, who is currently on the shelf following his beatdown at the hands of Bully Ray ahead of the event. On “The Dave Van Auken...
ewrestlingnews.com
Every Generation Of The Bloodline To Appear At WWE RAW 30
It’ll be a family reunion during next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, with every generation of the Bloodline set to be represented. Next week’s RAW will be the 30th-anniversary episode of the red brand which first aired on January 11, 1993. During this week’s episode of...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Nash Is ‘OK’ After Concerning Comments About Ending His Life
Kevin Nash is said to be doing okay after making recent comments that had fans worried for his safety. During an episode of his “Kliq This” podcast, Nash alluded to ending his own life when speaking about the death of his son Tristan. He said,. “Today is week...
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince Russo Blasts Vince McMahon In A Scathing Rant
On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo and EC3 discussed Vince McMahon’s return to WWE. Trying to decode McMahon’s mindset behind returning to the company, EC3 stated that the reason Vince was returning was because he had nothing to lose. He also called his former boss ‘one in a billion.’
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince Russo Comments On WWE Corporate Fiasco: Interesting Theory, Possible Sale, More
On a recent edition of “The Wrestling Outlaws” podcast, former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Vince Russo addressed rumors of WWE being up for sale. He also suggested an interesting theory on WWE’s recent corporate fiasco. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the...
ewrestlingnews.com
It’s Official – Cody Rhodes Enters The 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match
It’s official – Cody Rhodes will be making his in-ring return at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. On this week’s episode of RAW, it was announced that Rhodes, who has been out of action with a torn pectoral muscle following his match with Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022, will be entering the men’s Royal Rumble match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Anthem Sports Exec Discusses WWE Sale, Potential Ramifications
Since Vince McMahon’s return to WWE in order to explore possible options for selling the company, other industry players are keeping an eye on the situation. One such player is Leonard Asper, founder and CEO of Anthem Sports, the majority stakeholder in Impact Wrestling and its affiliated network, AXS TV. In a recent BNN Bloomberg interview, Asper shared his thoughts on the scope of a potential sale and what the purchaser could stand to gain from it. Aper also discussed likely outcomes for the WWE brand, depending on the company that acquires the promotion. You can read a highlight from Asper below:
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Network Programming Schedule For This Week (1/17/23)
WWE NXT (1/18/23) Friday Night SmackDown (12/23/22) You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
ewrestlingnews.com
Independent Wrestling Shows Leaving Peacock
Several independent wrestling shows are set to leave the Peacock streaming service, according to a report from Fighful. Companies such as ICW and PROGRESS will cease to continue airing their shows on the network, while wXw doesn’t appear to be part of the cancelled programming as of now. You...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Motor City Machine Guns Set To Make Their GCW Debut In March
GameChanger Wrestling took to Twitter on Monday to announce that the Motor City Machine Guns will be making their GCW debut on March 5. The talented tag-team is booked for the “GCW Ransom” event at the Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ. Drew Parker, Maki Itoh, Rina Yamashita, and Veny are also booked for this same show.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jimmy Korderas Praises Women’s Street Fight From AEW Rampage
Speaking on his latest Reffin’ Rant series, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas heaped praise on the women’s street fight from last week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale came out victorious against Anna JayAS & Tay Melo in a vicious battle in the show’s main event.
ewrestlingnews.com
NXT’s Amari Miller Says She Tried To End Her Life Last Week
WWE NXT Superstar Amari Miller has opened up about her struggles with mental health, saying she tried to take her own life last week. On TikTok, Miller responded to a question about attempts to take one’s own life and said that she tried to do just that one week ago.
