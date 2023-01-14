ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francis, WI

Backup Point Guard Leads De La Salle Past Nation’s Top Team

It was like something out of a movie. The smallest player in the gym hit shot after shot to lead his team to an upset of the top-ranked high school basketball team in the entire nation. That player was backup point guard Leo Ricketts, who scored a team-high 17 points...
Cameron Boozer leads 4th-quarter comeback in thrilling win over Sierra Canyon and Bronny James

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts — Blake Arena was past capacity three hours prior to tipoff for one of the biggest high school games of the year featuring Bronny James and arguably the best player in high school basketball, sophomore Cameron Boozer and his twin brother, Cayden Boozer. More than 2,000 fans, college coaches and NBA scouts packed the small arena at Springfield College to watch Sierra Canyon (California) take on Christopher Columbus (Florida) during the Hoophall Classic. The game came down to the wire in a thrilling finish with the Christopher Columbus Explorers edging out the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, 47-46.
How Much Did Levi's Stadium Cost to Build?

What does a professional franchise do when the stadium it has called home is no longer a revenue generator and needs to be replaced?. There are a couple of options: first, the franchise can relocate to a city that will build them a new state-of-the-art facility and offers tax incentives. If the team does not want to move, they could alternatively raise funds and build a new stadium. The San Francisco 49ers played in Candlestick Park for years, but by the mid-2000s, the stadium needed to be replaced. The 49ers originally proposed a new stadium at the same site as Candlestick Park, but negotiations with the city of San Francisco went nowhere, so the team turned to Santa Clara. In 2010, the Santa Clara Stadium Authority was created, and a construction loan was granted with private investors. Construction on a new stadium began in April 2012, and Levi’s Stadium officially opened on July 17, 2014.
Belmont home red-tagged following weekend mudslide

BELMONT – A home in Belmont has been red-tagged due to a storm-related mudslide that took place inches away from the residence on Saturday.According to officials, the slide took place between two residences along the 2800 block of San Juan Boulevard. "This is what happens, and this slide behind me is active. It is still moving," Belmont resident Rick Pace told KPIX. "I am watching it every couple of hours and I can actually see pieces of it fall off like a glacier."The slide has also blocked a stretch of San Juan Boulevard. As of Sunday, the road remained closed.City officials said they anticipate more mudslides through Wednesday, as soils in the area are fully saturated. It was not known when the home would be safe to re-enter.
Car accident claims local student

Correction: This story has been revised to say that Scheetz’s car was T-boned by another driver, according to the victim’s father. A Palo Alto teenager who was an avid writer and college student has died in a car crash in Los Gatos, police said. Tyler Scheetz, 19, was...
Sinkhole Opens Over Pittsburg Storm Drain, Damaging Church Grounds

A sinkhole opened up on the grounds of a church in Pittsburg last week as a storm drain failed underneath it. Staff at Church of the Good Shepherd in Pittsburg say crews cleaning a fountain in the church garden on Wednesday Jan. 11 alerted them to a sinkhole which opened up in the garden.
Santa Clara gets second location of Oakland shawarma restaurant named among top new eateries in the country

The chicken wrap from Shawarmaji. (Photo by Julia Brown) Shawarmaji, a popular Oakland-based shawarma restaurant offering Jordan-style street food, recently opened its second location in Santa Clara. The original restaurant drew buzz when it was named to Esquire's top 40 new restaurants in America in 2021. "It is insanely delicious,"...
‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
Hayward mudslide damages home, forces evacuations

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – A mudslide sent mud and debris flowing over the weekend, destroying one home and forcing evacuations in Hayward's Fairview neighborhood. It was Saturday afternoon when the hillside came down and broke through into a home. "It's pretty scary because it happened so quick. In 3 to 4 minutes, it took out […]
Win Tickets: Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour

HOW TO WIN – WEEK of 1/18:. Every morning (Wednesday-Friday) with Freska and Rudy during the 6:55am and 7:55am Hit Lists. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour. ENTER BELOW for...
City Fails to Win $182 Million Federal Grant for Oakland A’s Howard Terminal Project

Oakland may miss out on millions of dollars in grant money that could advance the Oakland A’s proposed ballpark at the city’s port. The U.S. Department of Transportation failed to recommend that Oakland get $182.9 million in the initial round of funding for the city’s Waterfront Mobility Project. Oakland has not received official word that it was denied the grant money.
Rising waters of Kirker Creek force water rescue of 12 in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG -- The rushing waters of rain swollen Kirker Creek opened a sinkhole on the grounds of a church early Monday and forced 19 homes in a flooded neighborhood to be evacuated.Authorities said during Sunday's intense downpours a culvert was overwhelmed by runoff and blocked. The surging water eventually created a sinkhole on the grounds of the Church of the Good Shepherd and sent four feet of water onto Harbor Street and Ventura Drive.At 3:45 a.m., firefighters and police decided the situation had deteriorated to a point when 19 homes needed to be evacuated."Amazed that there was still this much...
Board of Supervisors Recommend Recount in Oakland Mayor’s Race

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors this week recommended a manual recount of the Oakland mayoral race and other close ranked-choice election results in the county Nov. 8 elections but fell short of requiring a recount and making clear that the supervisors’ decision was contingent on what is allowable under California election law and regulations.
Suspect in San Jose's 1st homicide of 2023 arrested

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect in San Jose’s first homicide of 2023 has been arrested, the San Jose Police Department announced on Tuesday. Henry Livingston, a resident of San Jose, was arrested in connection to a Jan. 1 homicide on the 400 block of West San Carlos Street. Officers responded to the scene […]
