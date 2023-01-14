What does a professional franchise do when the stadium it has called home is no longer a revenue generator and needs to be replaced?. There are a couple of options: first, the franchise can relocate to a city that will build them a new state-of-the-art facility and offers tax incentives. If the team does not want to move, they could alternatively raise funds and build a new stadium. The San Francisco 49ers played in Candlestick Park for years, but by the mid-2000s, the stadium needed to be replaced. The 49ers originally proposed a new stadium at the same site as Candlestick Park, but negotiations with the city of San Francisco went nowhere, so the team turned to Santa Clara. In 2010, the Santa Clara Stadium Authority was created, and a construction loan was granted with private investors. Construction on a new stadium began in April 2012, and Levi’s Stadium officially opened on July 17, 2014.

