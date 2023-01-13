Read full article on original website
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
MTG confronted Boebert in the bathroom, accusing her of taking millions from McCarthy but refusing to vote for him: report
Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert were "nearly in a screaming match" in a Capitol bathroom during House speaker votes, per The Daily Beast.
Morning news brief
President Biden's classified document troubles are piling up. His lawyers announced they had found more files at his home in Wilmington, Del. And congressional Republicans pounced. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JAMES COMER: Well, we don't know exactly yet whether they broke the law or not. I will accuse the Biden...
'Washington Post': Santos is linked to a cousin of a sanctioned Russian oligarch
We've learned more about the finances of embattled freshman Congressman George Santos, who lied about much of his life story during his election campaign last year. Reporters at The Washington Post have uncovered close ties between the New York lawmaker and a businessman who is the cousin of a sanctioned Russian oligarch. For more, we're joined now by Isaac Stanley-Becker, political investigations reporter with The Washington Post. Thanks for being here.
Author Chris Whipple on his inside look at the Biden White House
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with author Chris Whipple about his upcoming book on Joe Biden, "The Fight of His Life," after classified documents were found at the president's residence and former office. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Let's turn now to journalist and author Chris Whipple. His latest book looks at the...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing
Ivana Trump wrote about the nanny in her book 'Raising Trump' and said that she started work "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy."
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Marjorie Taylor Greene is taking a new approach to Washington
Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is changing her tone and trying to remake her image. Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is no stranger to controversy with her extremist, far-right rhetoric and ties to former President Donald Trump. But the new year and the new Congress have placed her in the spotlight for a different reason - her vocal support for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Georgia Public Broadcasting's Stephen Fowler has more on Greene's new approach to Washington.
More classified documents have been found at Biden's residence
The discovery of more classified documents in President Biden's Delaware home has come at an inconvenient time for the president who was seeing an increase in his approval ratings. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. President Biden's classified document troubles are piling up. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. His lawyers announced they had found...
How a freshman congresswoman spent 4 days in limbo before she was sworn-in
NPR's A Martinez talks to newly sworn-in Democratic Rep. Andrea Salinas of Oregon, about joining Congress following a hard-fought, expensive campaign against a Republican multimillionaire. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Freshman lawmakers got an early taste of legislative dysfunction earlier this month in the U.S. House of Representatives. They were sworn...
The Status Of Abortion Rights In America
Legal historian Mary Ziegler has chronicled the legal, political and cultural battles around abortion, and says the debate is far from over: "We're at a moment of almost unprecedented uncertainty in the United States when it comes to abortion," Zielger says. Her book is Roe: The History of a National Obsession.
President Biden delivered a sermon at MLK's church
UNIDENTIFIED CHOIR: (Singing) The presence of the Lord is here. FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE: President Biden was standing on the dais as the chorus sang. Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, the senior pastor of the church, joked the service may be a bit different than what the president is used to.
The Jan. 6 report isn't dominating the sales charts like prior government reports
When the January 6 committee report dropped, a number of publishers were vying to be the first to release it as a book. You can now buy versions of this otherwise free government document from Penguin Random House, Macmillan, Skyhorse and other publishers. And, you know, some government reports do have a track record of becoming splashy bestsellers. Think the 9/11 Commission report or the Mueller report from 2019. So how is this one faring? Well, Andrew Limbong, host of NPR's Book Of The Day podcast, has more.
New Mexico police arrested a failed legislature candidate in relation to shootings
New Mexico's legislative session begins after Monday, when police arrested a failed GOP legislative candidate for conspiring to shoot up the homes and offices of several Democratic leaders. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Today's opening day at the New Mexico state legislature got off to a jarring start. Well, actually, it's been...
American Siamak Namazi is on a hunger strike in Iranian prison. Why now and for what?
Siamak Namazi, a U.S. citizen imprisoned in Iran since 2015, has embarked on a hunger strike to mark the seventh anniversary of being left behind in a deal that freed other Americans. In a letter delivered to the White House by his lawyer, the 51-year-old Iranian-American said he was beginning...
Kenneth Roth had a Harvard fellowship offer. Was it rejected for his view on Israel?
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Kenneth Roth, former head of Human Rights Watch, about Harvard University's decision not to offer him a fellowship. Roth says it was because of his criticism of Israel.
