Improved performances by youth wrestlers
Two Perry Youth Wrestlers participated in the annual Ponca City Oil Town Throw Down youth wrestling tournament Saturday Jan. 14. Both young Maroons showed exciting improvements during their very challenging matches. The score board does not always display the results of the battles in wrestling. Some times close hard-fought matches have all the individual point battles winding up on the same…
Maroons dominate District Duals
Heading back to Dual State! The Perry Wrestlers turned in a dominating performance in overwhelming their opponents by a combined score of 406-64 in winning all six duals at the District Duals last week in Tonkawa. The Maroons opened the day with a 78-0 shutout over Cashion, followed by wins over OCS (70-6), Tonkawa (67-12), Perkins-Tryon (63-18), Hennessey (71-9) and finished the day with a…
Covington-Douglas’s
Covington-Douglas’s fifth and sixth grades academic team took first place in the district tournament against Oakdale from Edmond. They will advance to regionals at Caney Valley on Jan. 21. Team members, seen at right, and in no particular order are Eli Bolz, Grayson Bolz, Asher Bowen, Peyton Kegin, Gus McReynolds, John Rink, Jacelyn Halcomb, and Tinley Bolz. The team is coached by Sharla Sharp.
Cowboys improve to 6-1 with 23-12 win over Columbia
The Oklahoma State wrestling team defeated Columbia, 23-12, inside Levien Gymnasium to improve to 6-1 on the season. The Cowboys won seven of 10 matches, highlighted by Luke Surber’s 21-6 technical fall over Javen Jovero at 197 pounds. OSU and Columbia split the first six matches of the dual with decisions from Daton Fix, Victor Voinovich and Kaden Gfeller, yet the Pokes found themselves…
Oklahoma City University Announces Death Of Longtime Soccer Coach
Longtime Oklahoma City University soccer coach Brian Harvey has passed away, according to the school. Harvey was a founder of the university's men and women's soccer teams and put in 34 years as coach, winning more than 800 games.
Coming Events
Tuesday, January 17 Perry Senior Citizen Center is open from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Dominoes, 8 a.m.,, Pitch 1 p.m., Games, 1 p.m. Perry Senior Citizens Center PPS Winter Break Wednesday, January 18 Perry Senior Citizen Center is open from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Dominoes, 8 a.m., Bingo, 1 p.m., Perry Senior Citizens Center Single and Pregnant Support Group, 6 p.m., 831 Grove in Perry. Thursday, January 19…
Jerri Morris-Behne named to SNHU Dean’s List
Jerri Morris-Behne of Perry has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms…
NOC’s Northern Encounter dates set
Dates set Northern Oklahoma College has announced three Northern Encounter dates for Spring 2023. The dates are as follows: Feb. 1 – Tonkawa (Renfro Center); Feb. 8 – Enid (Gantz Center); and Feb. 15 – Stillwater (NOC Classroom Building). Northern Encounter is designated as a day for high school juniors, seniors, and their parents to get an upclose look at the programs and services that…
Oak Ridge Boys tickets go on sale Jan. 19 at NOC
Tickets for the Grammy Award winning Oak Ridge Boys go on sale Thursday, Jan. 19 at 9 a.m. for the upcoming show on Feb. 16 at Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa. The Oak Ridge Boys are appearing as part of the Renfro Spring Lectureship Series. The 2023 Front Porch Singin’ Tour marks the 50th Anniversary of The Oak Ridge Boys. The event is sponsored by the Renfro Endowed Lectureship Program and…
Oklahoma girl finally home after spending much of her life in a hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — A baby girl came into this world in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, spending the majority of her first year of life in a hospital. Now, little Ellie is finally home with the help of a program at Oklahoma Children's Hospital - OU Health. Open...
Stillwater Medical Center, Blue Cross Blue Shield at impasse area residents to be affected by changes
Residents throughout Noble County have recently received letters from health insurance company Blue Cross Blue Shield, stating Stillwater Medical Center hospitals will leave their networks. The letter states, “During the past several months, we worked to negotiate new contracts with Stillwater Medical Center.” Unfortunately, the letter continues, SMC informed BCBS its hospitals in Stillwater,…
Unconventional food chain opens new location in Oklahoma
A unique cafe chain recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Oklahoma City. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the fun and unique cafe chain Tiger Sugar celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Oklahoma City, according to the event post on its Facebook page.
Police Department Issues Hilarious Warning About Girl Scout Cookie ‘Dealers’
It's Girl Scout Cookie season and I can't even tell you how much I am looking forward to tearing into a box of Samoas. I freaking love those cookies and always order multiple boxes. Samoas have been my favorite cookies since I first tasted them as a kid and then quickly developed an addiction to them.
News Briefs
New Exhibit at Cherokee Strip Museum Focuses on the Godfather of Oklahoma City Rock and Roll On Tuesday, January 17, the Cherokee Strip Museum (CSM) in Perry opened its new exhibit focusing on a man considered the Godfather of the Oklahoma City rock and roll scene. The exhibit is called “Jim Edgar and the Roadrunners.” It follows Edgar’s life as a musician and the success of his musical group. …
One injured in accident near Morrison
MORRISON — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that an injury accident occurred at 8:06 a.m. Monday on US-64 near County Road 305, eastbound, approximately six miles east of Morrison in Noble County. Troopers report that Garrett R. Gum, 20, Morrison was driving a 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis eastbound on...
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a Punishment
The punishment may not always fit the 'crime'. An Oklahoma mother was so upset that a teacher forced her third-grader to perform a 15-minute 'wall sit' as a punishment that she is taking him out of class until the school district takes care of the situation appropriately.
Edmond police respond to shots fired near Mitch Park YMCA
EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond police are responding to shots fired near the Mitch Park YMCA. On Monday night, Edmond police responded to the Mitch Park YMCA where shots had been fired. Police said no one was shot but some cars were damaged. A witness told police she saw...
Donation bucket for beloved Oklahoma City Golden Corral employee stolen
Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing donations for an Oklahoma City Golden Corral employee.
Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At
Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
