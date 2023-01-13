ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goholycross.com

Special teams shine as men’s hockey sweeps Air Force

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Holy Cross men's ice hockey team defeated Air Force Academy, 4-1, in Atlantic Hockey Association action Sunday night at the Hart Center. Air Force falls to 6-14-2 (2-9-1 AHA), while the Crusaders improve to 7-13-2 (6-7-1 AHA). THE GOALTENDERS:. Crusaders: junior Jason Grande - 6-3-1,...
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

Men's track and field compete at UMass Winter Opener

BOSTON, Mass.— The Holy Cross men's track and field team competed at the Massachusetts Winter Opener on Sunday. Junior Mike Mazzocca won the high jump with an ECAC qualifying mark of 2.06m. Senior Sean Flaherty claimed tenth in the 400m with a time of 50.86. In the 500m, junior...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy